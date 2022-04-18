ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elevate Your High With These 8 Essential Weed Accessories

 1 day ago
Welcome to InsideHook’s first annual Weed Week, where we’ll be providing coverage of a variety of cannabis-related goods, services and other topics of high interest for sophisticated stoners everywhere.

Roughly 49 percent of U.S. adults have tried cannabis in some form according to a recent Gallup poll, and 18 states have legalized it for recreational purposes. But just as we continue to express growing interest in cannabis, we also deserve the opportunity to incorporate it into our daily life in a manner that feels authentic to us. That means referring to reliable sources of information, experimenting with different methods of consumption and learning more about our relationship with weed along the way.

As more and more states look to legalize recreational marijuana in the coming years, we find ourselves getting high with a vast array of unique, discreet and efficient pot products. Gone are the days when we crafted pipes from apples and rolled joints with notebook paper. And with 4/20 on the horizon, perhaps you’re interested in the various goods and gadgets that can elevate your high whether you’re new to weed or knowledgeable on the subject. To that end, we’ve rounded up a handful of tools and accessories that can help get you high, from hand-sewn stash wallets to handsome lighters, tasteful bongs, cleaning kits and beyond.

Pick up a gift for a stoner-in-need or treat yourself to an elevated experience. There’s something here for everyone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ii8BW_0fCUIZF900
Session Goods Stash Jar Session Goods

Session Goods Stash Jar

For those unfamiliar with stash jars, they serve as a vessel to store your bud where it’s sure to stay dry and maintain its effects and flavor. And while stoners have long used glass jars and plastic bags as make-do stash jars, we much prefer this modern container courtesy of Session Goods. Its black-tinted glass body reduces light exposure and the press-fit silicone lid delivers an airtight seal. Inside you’ll find a built-in bowl stand and three divided sections to organize extra parts and pieces.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e77dN_0fCUIZF900
Levo II Oil & Butter Infuser Levo

Levo II Oil & Butter Infuser

Stoners have long channeled their inner TV chef when preparing edibles in the kitchen, stirring a pot of simmering butter or throwing ingredients in a crockpot at random. But the Levo II assumes the role of head chef on your behalf by heating up raw cannabis flower to activate THC before infusing it with oils, butter, honey or glycerin. Easy to use and clean, the setup comes with an app that provides instructions and tips to help you get started, and every component is dishwasher-safe. It also looks like a coffee machine, which is perfect when you don’t feel like telling your nosey parents that you’re making edibles on the reg.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AvE1w_0fCUIZF900
Houseplant Block Tabletop Lighter Houseplant

Houseplant Block Tabletop Lighter

Longtime friends Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, whose creative works include Superbad and This Is the End, launched Houseplant back in 2019 with a limited selection of cannabis strains available in Canada and California before jumping into home goods. Perhaps their most iconic furnishing, the Block Tabletop Lighter looks more like an art piece but conceals a refillable butane lighter and doubles as an ashtray. According to the Houseplant website, its design is “inspired by Bauhaus things” and the blocky profile was adopted because rectangles are “by far the best shape.” Accent your living room with this chic addition to let others know you’re a toker of the classy, sophisticated variety.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FxxvC_0fCUIZF900
Lonzen Electric Herb Grinder Lonzen

Lonzen Electric Herb Grinder

There is perhaps no feeling more disappointing than the moment you open your grinder to find it’s empty of weed. But there’s no need to be so glum when you’ve got the Lonzen on standby. Its stainless steel blades will grind flower as fine (or coarse) as you need in seconds, and a viewing window lets you check on the status of your herb. The battery has enough juice to last you a month (or more) and at six inches in length, its small enough to carry almost anywhere you’d like to toke.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bvWCe_0fCUIZF900
Dangle Supply The Weird Wallet Dangle Supply

Dangle Supply The Weird Wallet

Keeping track of your cannabis essentials can prove difficult in the midst of travel, but that’s where the Weird Wallet’s lightweight, trifold form comes in handy. Made with the same Dyneema fabric found in ultralight outdoor gear, the wallet’s two pockets are perfect for carrying a lighter, pipe and flower. And because it’s handmade with love by Dangle Supply and Allmansright, you know you’re getting a quality product made with love by dedicated stoners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=106ExT_0fCUIZF900
Pax 3 Vaporizer Pax

Pax 3 Vaporizer

Just as the perception of cannabis has changed, so too have the means by which we consume it. Sleek and wonderfully simple, the single-button design of the Pax 3 offers better battery life, adjustable heat settings via Android app (sorry, iPhone users), Bluetooth connectivity and the ability to heat flower or concentrate, making it one of the best cannabis vaporizers on the market. Alongside the vape, Pax includes a magnetic charging cable, cleaning kit, carrying case, keychain multi-tool, screens and two mouthpieces.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0znGBe_0fCUIZF900
Santa Cruz Shredder Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz Shredder

For times in life when a high tech grinder isn’t handy, the Santa Cruz Shredder comes to the rescue with its aluminum construction and scratch-resistant finish that makes it almost indestructible. The three-piece design contains 45 sharp teeth to efficiently shred weed and the magnetic lid provides an airtight seal to keep bud fresh and safe in the midst of travel. Find it in different colors that “go with your vibes” whether you’re smoking at home or on the go.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F4JUF_0fCUIZF900
Aufew Joint Holder Aufew

Aufew Joint Holder

The joint (or jay or fatty or dube or roach or paper plane) is a beloved form of cannabis consumption but, it’s also quite fragile which is why this keychain carryall makes for the perfect holder. Durable and airtight, the smell of your funky cush won’t escape for others to detect, nor will it fall into harm’s way given the holder’s aluminum construction. Clip it to a backpack, stash it in a bag or toss it on a belt loop to keep your weed safe and within reach.

