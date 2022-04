BOSTON -- There weren’t many highlights for the Red Sox in Monday’s loss to the Twins. But Rafael Devers provided one in the sixth inning. With Boston trailing, 4-1, in the sixth, Devers was on first base when Xander Bogaerts hit a line drive to the wall in left field. Devers raced around to try to take third, then dove headfirst to try to beat the throw from Trevor Larnach. Devers extended his arm and initially beat the tag from Gio Urshela, then came off the bag and re-adjusted to avoid another tag opportunity. The chance put Boston in position for a comeback with two runners in scoring position with one out.

