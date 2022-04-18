ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Costa Mesa, CA

Soccer coach accused of raping teen may have more victims: cops

By Emily Crane
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

A California soccer coach has been accused of raping a 14-year-old girl — and authorities fear there may be more alleged victims after pornographic photos of underage females were discovered on his phone.

Joshua Clever, 39, was first arrested earlier this month after the 14-year-old’s parents reported him for allegedly abusing their soccer-playing daughter, the Costa Mesa Police Department said.

Clever, who is a youth soccer coach in the region, allegedly groomed the girl for six months and then raped her, police said.

He was charged on April 7 with unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and lewd acts on a minor, but was released from custody after posting his $100,000 bail.

In the wake of his arrest, cops said they discovered pornographic images of other teenage girls on his cellphone.

He then was taken into custody again last Thursday and hit with an additional charge of possession of child pornography, police said.

Authorities fear Clever may have potentially groomed more alleged victims.

“Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying potential additional victims Clever might have had access to through his employment,” police said.

“The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with additional information, or who believes they have been a victim, is encouraged to contact [police].”

New York Post

New York Post

