'This is absolutely stunning': Eaglet named after Local 12's John Lomax

By WKRC
WKRC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI (WKRC) - For part of the 20th century it looked like the symbol of the United States was going to go extinct. In 1963, the bald eagle population hit rock bottom with...

CBS Miami

Ron And Rita’s Bald Eaglet R1 Takes Flight

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – My how quickly they grow up. No, we’re not talking about what parents say when their children leave the nest, but what Zoo Miami’s Ron Magill is saying about Miami’s most famous bald eagles, R1 and R2, which hatched over New Year’s weekend. On Tuesday, Magill posted on Twitter that just after 7 a.m. Thursday morning that R1 “displayed its new found confidence” and “beautifully flew from the nest.” Though eaglet R1 had already ventured from the nest in the past 24 hrs, this morning at 7:14AM, it displayed its new found confidence when, with great intention, it beautifully flew...
WSVN-TV

Rita and Ron’s eaglets start branching at Zoo Miami

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Zoo Miami’s beloved eaglets will soon be ready to soar. Ron Magill provided an update on the eaglets, Saturday night. Rita and Ron’s eaglets are taking short flights to branches close to their nest. It won’t be long before the pair, who were...
WKRC

Holy Week tradition returns in Mount Adams

MOUNT ADAMS, Ohio (WKRC) - A Holy Week tradition in Cincinnati is back. On April 15, thousands will visit Holy Cross Immaculata Parish in Mount Adams for the annual Good Friday Praying of the Steps. The 45 minute climb has been around for more than 150 years. Many choose to...
WKRC

Survey: These are the 3 most preferred Easter treats

NEW YORK (CBS/CBS Newspath/WKRC) - It's Easter sweets over trick-or-treat. According to a recent Instacart survey, 65% of Americans say Easter has the best holiday candy line-up and more than half prefer it over Halloween. Cadbury Easter Creme Eggs topped the Easter basket treat wish list. That was followed by...
WKRC

Think local - Live Lawrenceburg - Whiskey River Apartments

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WKRC) - Tours and leases are now available at the Whiskey River Apartments, featuring 150 luxury apartment homes along the banks of the Ohio River and Dearborn Trail in downtown Lawrenceburg. Whiskey River Apartments provide many unique amenities such as a resort-style pool, lounge area, grills, a co-working...
WKRC

Cincinnati Mayor Pureval and wife have second baby

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati's mayor is now the father of two boys. Rami Whitis Karma Pureval was born Thursday afternoon to Mayor Aftab Pureval and his wife, Doctor Whitney Whitis. The baby joins big brother, Bodhi. Pureval says he is taking a two-week paternity leave, but will keep in touch...
