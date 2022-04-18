'This is absolutely stunning': Eaglet named after Local 12's John Lomax

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – My how quickly they grow up. No, we’re not talking about what parents say when their children leave the nest, but what Zoo Miami’s Ron Magill is saying about Miami’s most famous bald eagles, R1 and R2, which hatched over New Year’s weekend. On Tuesday, Magill posted on Twitter that just after 7 a.m. Thursday morning that R1 “displayed its new found confidence” and “beautifully flew from the nest.” Though eaglet R1 had already ventured from the nest in the past 24 hrs, this morning at 7:14AM, it displayed its new found confidence when, with great intention, it beautifully flew...

MIAMI, FL ・ 26 DAYS AGO