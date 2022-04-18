Staged bachelor party abduction leaves one man facing charges

MAHANOY TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A Berwick man is facing charges after allegedly strangling a woman on Wednesday night. Skook News reported that officers with the Mahanoy Township PD were dispatched to the 900 block of West Center Street around 8:20 PM for a reported assault. A woman...
A man awaiting trial for the 2020 killings of two women—the mothers of his children— has been charged with trying to kill a fellow inmate earlier this month inside the Cumberland County Prison, court documents said. Davone U. Anderson, 26, has been imprisoned since the summer of 2020,...
Brothers George and Melvin DeJesus are out of prison after serving nearly 25 years for a crime they didn’t commit. “Walking out, just with the feeling of vindication, it was great,” George DeJesus told reporters in Michigan on Tuesday, shortly after he was released, according to CNN Detroit affiliate WDIV. “This is the best day of my life.”
Pennsylvania State Police in Adams County are trying to identify a group of bikers. Police said their request is connected to a pursuit that happened on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. They said the pursuit started on Baltimore Pike in Mount Joy Township. Police released three pictures, showing four different people....
On January 29, 2019, then 36-year-old Empire actor Jussie Smollett filed a police report claiming he was the victim of a hate crime. Jussie told responding officers he was walking home from a Subway restaurant at 2 am when two white men wearing black ski masks began hurling racist and homophobic slurs at him. Jussie claimed he was then beaten, doused in bleach, and had a noose placed around his neck by the two assailants as they shouted, “MAGA country!” and fled the scene.
A horrifying video of a nursing home worker slapping a 92-year-old, wheelchair-bound resident has landed her behind bars, multiple news outlets report.The elderly patient can be heard yelling before Ednise Dulcio, 39, holds down her hands and slaps her across the face at the St. Francis Country Hou…
Authorities in Philadelphia continue to search for a man they believe fatally shot his pregnant ex-girlfriend while she pumped gas. According to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office, an arrest warrant was issued for 38-year-old Rafiq Thompson in the Friday killing of 31-year-old Tamara Cornelius and her unborn baby at an Exxon gas station in Upper Merion Township, Pa., about 15 miles outside of Philadelphia.
A Texas man is under arrest weeks after a woman was found dead in her garage by her ex-husband and children. Jacob Otis Cavanaugh, 40, was arrested on Tuesday for the murder of Holly Vines, 41, of Splendora, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Cavanaugh was in a relationship with the victim, who was found shot to death by her loved ones on March 16 at her White Oak Lane home.
A Germantown oral surgeon has been arrested and charged with killing a woman with whom he was romantically involved and was giving prescription drugs, authorities said. Dr. James Ryan was arrested and charged with the second-degree murder of Sarah Harris, 25, on Tuesday, March 22, Montgomery County Police said. Harris fatally overdosed after being given controlled substances, including Propofol, by Dr. Ryan on January 26, 2022, police said. Ryan had been giving Harris drugs, which he obtained through work, since March 2021, police said.
A South Jersey man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman who was found dead on Memorial Day Weekend in Wildwood three decades ago. The case dates back to 1990, when a 20-year-old woman from Putnam County, NY, was spending the weekend with friends in Wildwood, authorities said. Using a...
Horrifying footage of a 56-year-old driver repeatedly running over following a minor crash in Elizabeth is circulating on social media. The footage shows Vincent Jean charging at the victim in his silver Mitsubishi SUV, as she tries to run away, plowing her from the sidewalk onto the lawn of a home near Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road the morning of Wednesday, April 13, the Union County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.
A woman in western Pa. was life-flighted to a local hospital after being trampled by multiple cows on Monday. The incident happened near the municipal building in Raccoon Township, Beaver County, as KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh reports. A medical helicopter was called to the scene just off Route 18 to transport...
An arrest has been made in the decades-old murder of 17-year-old Shamar William Washington, whose frozen remains were found dumped in rural Pennsylvania by a group of hunters in 2001. Online court records confirm that Brian Quinn, 44, has been charged with criminal homicide in connection with Washington's death in...
A former dentist from Pennsylvania will go on trial with his alleged mistress starting July 11. Lawrence Rudolph, a former Greensburg dentist is accused of shooting and killing his wife Bianca with a shotgun during a safari leopard hunt in Zambia in 2016. The alleged mistress Lori Milliron is facing charges of lying to cover for Lawrence, […]
A woman has pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and kidnapping in the 2019 death of a western Pennsylvania toddler kidnapped near Pittsburgh and later found dead in a park dozens of miles away. Twenty-seven-year-old Sharena Nancy entered the plea Friday in Allegheny County Court and was sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison. The […]
A driver in a North Jersey shopping mall parking garage gets out of her car after she’s blocked from pulling out of a space. Before long, all hell breaks loose.“You entitled, right? You entitled, right?” the woman, who’s white, shouts at the black driver whose Jeep is blocking her car in the Garden…
WEST YORK, Pa. — The death of a 31-year-old York County man whose body was found Saturday in Lancaster County is being investigated as a homicide, State Police said this week. The body of Edgardo Luis Bermudez-Melendez was found at 8:14 a.m. Saturday near the Holtwood Bridge in Martic...
Comments / 0