ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

State & Federal Tax Filing Deadline Is Today

By Tom Tingerthal
kchi.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe deadline for filing your state and federal income tax is today. IRS Spokesperson Micheal Devine says...

kchi.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

IRS Issues Warning To Taxpayers About Filing

With tax season well underway and many Americans scrambling to file before the deadline, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is advising of certain details to double-check before submitting the required paperwork. With approximately 25 percent of Americans having already filed in advance of the deadline of Monday, April 18, the...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Filing#Federal Income Tax
BGR.com

Experts say this tax deduction could get you flagged for an IRS audit

At this point, there’s not much time left to complete your federal income tax return and file it for tax year 2021. The deadline, in fact, is just a little over a week away. April 18 of this year is when everyone’s federal tax return is supposed to be received by the IRS. But even though that day is fast approaching, rushing to complete your return is the last thing you want to do, raising the chance of a sloppy mistake — or worse.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
IRS
CNET

Filing a Tax Extension: Money You'll Delay if You Don't File Your Taxes by April 18

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. So far this year, the IRS has sent out more than 45 million tax refunds to those who've submitted their 2021 tax returns. With less than a month left to get your taxes submitted, you may be thinking of filing a tax extension. It's understandable if you can't file your taxes by the April 18 deadline, but you could be delaying thousands of dollars owed to you.
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: Can tax refunds be deposited on a Sunday?

Monday marks the deadline to get your taxes filed with the IRS for 2021, and many want to know when to expect a refund. Many have already filed and want to know if they can see their refund deposited over the weekend. When you receive a refund depends on when...
INCOME TAX
Williamson Source

Filing Your Taxes at the Last Minute? Keep These Tips in Mind

Tax Day is right around the corner, and some taxpayers who haven’t filed their returns might be getting anxious about getting them done in time. If you’re among that group, here’s what you should know. The pandemic continues to affect conditions for taxpayers, making it more important than ever to file before Monday, April 18, and to make sure their returns are as error-free as possible. Those who received pandemic-related payments during 2021 also might have a few extra steps ahead of them to ensure they’re getting all the money they and their families are entitled to.
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy