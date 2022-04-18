Business in brief – Apr. 18, 2022

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer recently announced that Tara Thomas has joined its Residential Property Services division as a portfolio manager in its local office. Thomas has 28 years of property management experience and previously was with S. L. Nusbaum, where she managed a portfolio in the Richmond and Petersburg areas. Prior to that, she was the property manager at Swift Creek Commons after serving in several leadership roles with United Dominion Realty.

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer recently announced the following lease transactions in Henrico County: MASA Corporation – renewed its sublease of 19,019 SF of industrial space at 5401 Eubank Road (Gregg W. Beck represented the landlord and Evan Magrill represented the tenant); The Goddard School – leased 12,000 SF of retail space at Regency, 1420 North Parham Road (Connie Jordan Nielsen and Nicki Jassy represented the landlord and Reilly Marchant represented the tenant); Millwright Local 219 – leased 1,571 SF of office space at Parham Trade Center, 2500 East Parham Road (Isaac DeRegibus represented the landlord); CB Flooring, LLC – leased 7,468 SF of industrial space at Windsor Business Park II, 8570 Magellan Parkway (Evan Magrill and Dean Meyer represented the landlord); Wood and Iron Short Pump, LLC – leased 6,577 SF of retail space at West Broad Marketplace, 12120 West Broad Street (Annie O’Connor represented the tenant); Standard Energy Solutions, LLC – leased 5,720 SF of industrial space at Parham Forest, 2800-2852 East Parham Road (Gregg Beck represented the landlord); Sweets by Keet, LLC – leased 1,750 SF of retail space at Parkside Marketplace, 10865 West Broad Street (Richard L. Thalhimer represented the landlord).

Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital is the first hospital in Bon Secours’ Richmond market to offer total knee replacement surgeries with the VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution. The technology helps orthopedic surgeons perform a total knee replacement with the use of data that’s tailored to each patient’s anatomy to help ensure predictable results to improve outcomes, increase mobility, and helps patients recover faster. The first surgery using the new system was performed at St. Mary’s Hospital March 21. Total knee replacement patients who undergo a procedure with the VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution will typically be able to walk unaided and return to work and everyday activities just six weeks after surgery. After 12 weeks, patients may perform low-impact activities such as golfing, yoga and swimming.