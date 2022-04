Asteroid 2022 GN1 was only recently discovered, and it's already on its way out the door - but not before getting a little too near Earth. According to the Minor Planet Electronic Circular, the asteroid will pass within 79,000 miles of Earth, or approximately one-third the distance between Earth and the Moon, which was released yesterday. Fortunately, the asteroid will pass us by without causing any damage to Earth or its inhabitants. On the other hand, Earthlings will be able to see the asteroid as it travels.

