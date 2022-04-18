Survey: Florence residents feel safe

The results of the town of Florence’s Citizen’s Survey are in and they are mostly good news for the town, especially when it comes to safety and recreation.

The survey was commissioned in November 2020, with the town partnering with Polco to conduct the survey. The survey is considered important by town official because it allows residents the opportunity to give feedback aimed at helping the town government ensure that its policies and future programs align with residents’ values and priorities.

According to a staff report, the National Community Survey is benchmarked against more than 600 communities across the country and “will help the town understand how our community is doing relative to other communities. Based on the responses, issues, and trends that emerge from the survey report, council and staff can use the information as a tool to help decide what areas, policies, and goals to focus on moving forward.”

In order to keep engagement and communication going between residents and the town, the staff recommends conducting the Citizen Survey every two years to “provide a reasonable amount of time to demonstrate improvements regarding key metrics within the survey.”

The survey was conducted from Nov. 23, 2021, to Jan. 11, 2022. A “hybrid” mailing approach was employed in which 2,700 households were asked to participate in the online survey. Because of faulty mailing data, only 2,566 households actually received invitations to participate. Of those, 513 completed the survey, providing an overall response rate of 20%.

That was a disappointing response number for some council members. They asked staff about ways to better improve marketing of future surveys in order to get more responses.

The survey found that in terms of livability quality, the overall feeling of safety ranked highest at 88%, similar to the overall benchmark. Overall quality of the natural environment came in second with 74%, also similar to the benchmark. In third, overall quality of parks and recreation opportunities came in at 66%, lower than the benchmark. In fourth, was residents’ connection and engagement with their community at 51% and similar to the benchmark average.

According to the survey, the city ranked much lower than the benchmark in overall opportunities for education, culture and the arts (23%) and overall quality of the transportation system (29%).

When it came to measuring the facets that would improve quality of life, the top spots were occupied by

Quality of utility infrastructure – 95%

Overall economic health – 94%

Overall feeling of safety – 88%

Design or layout of residential and commercial areas – 80%

Ranking lowest at 66% each were connection and engagement with their community and the overall quality of the transportation.

On a more positive note, the survey found that eight in 10 residents gave excellent or good ratings to Florence as a place to live and a place to retire. As a place to retire, Florence was higher than the national benchmark.

The overall safety of the community ranked between 90% and 97% in:

Florence’s downtown/commercial area during the day

In neighborhood during the day

Violent crime

Fire, flood and other natural disaster

Property crime

Overall, residents’ approval of safety services was high:

Fire services – 92%

Emergency medical services – 88%

Crime prevention – 86% (higher than the benchmark average)

Police services – 85 percent

Fire prevention and education – 77%

Animal control – 72%

Looking at the town’s overall governance, 76% felt the town government was treating them with respect. However, 39% of respondents said the town’s government does not do a good job at welcoming resident involvement. Both figures matched the benchmark. The quality of overall customer service by Florence employees came in at 83%.

Rating the services in government as excellent or good were:

Town staff – 79%

Town Council – 64%

Town Managers Office – 58%

The town manager during the course of the survey was Brent Billingsley who has since left the town for a position in Pinal County.

Respondents were pessimistic about the town’s overall economic health, with only four in 10 rating it as excellent or good.

With many of those surveyed calling parks and recreation important to Florence’s quality of life, 74% of town parks, 63% of recreation centers or facilities and 57% of recreation programs or classes were ranked good or excellent.

Rating the importance of parks and centers that should be priorities for improvement:

Main Street Park – 95%

Heritage Park – 92%

Little League Park 90%

Poston Butter Preserve – 81%

Charles Whitlow Rodeo Grounds – 68%

New recreation center with a 24/7 gym – 65%

New skate park – 48%

The survey concluded that Florence residents enjoy a high quality of life and a strong sense of safety; appreciate various aspects of local leadership; look to the economy as an area of opportunity; and value the town’s parks and support improvements to recreation facilities.