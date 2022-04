Subaru announced pricing on the 2023 BRZ sports coupe, and it remains one of America's best sports car values. Check out the new pricing here. The 2023 Subaru BRZ is still one of America's most affordable sports cars. Subaru of America announced pricing, and the rear-drive sports car still comes in at under $30,000. All four BRZ trims get a modest price increase considering supply chain issues. The BRZ was all-new in 2022 and received no upgrades for the 2023 model change.

BUYING CARS ・ 12 HOURS AGO