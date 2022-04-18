ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyndhurst, NJ

Authorities: Lyndhurst Man Got Kids To Strip On Camera, Has Yours Chatted With Him?

By Jerry DeMarco
 1 day ago
Vincent P. Incalcaterra Photo Credit: MUGSHOT

An unemployed Lyndhurst had online sexual chats with children whom he convinced to undress for the camera, said authorities who urged parents to check with their youngsters.

Vincent P. Incalcaterra, 21, remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on charges of producing, distributing and possessing child pornography and child endangerment.

Incalcaterra, who was arrested during a raid of his Maple Avenue home last week, used a variety of screen names to communicate with the victims while sharing videos of them with other pedophiles, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The prosecutor urged parents to check whether their children communicated online in any way with someone using these social media accounts:

  • pandora.use
  • aleonardo4713
  • joh victor
  • F.Zinkart
  • fatchode

Musella asked that any parent or guardian who determines that their child received inappropriate communications from those -- or other -- contact his office’s tips line: (201) 226-5532. Callers can remain confidential.

He also thanked Lyndhurst police for their assistance, as well as Englewood police, who participate in his Cyber Crimes Task Force.

