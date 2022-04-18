ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Questions related to Shanghai COVID lockdown

By Britt Clennett
 3 days ago

China has reported its first three deaths linked to the COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai, as the country battles its worst surge of infections since the pandemic began.

According to a statement on Monday from the Shanghai Municipal Health Commission, the people who died on Sunday were aged between 89 and 91. All of them were unvaccinated.

As Shanghai’s 25 million residents enter a third week of lockdown, the city on Monday recorded 22,248 new cases, 2,417 of which were symptomatic.

Liu Jin/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: A health worker wearing personal protective equipment conducts a swab test for the COVID-19 coronavirus in Shanghai, April 17, 2022.

The official death toll, which is remarkably lower than those in other major cities, has fueled skepticism of the official data coming out of China.

Some experts suspect that China is attributing underlying health conditions to COVID deaths. Yanzhong Huang, a Senior Fellow for Global Health at the Council on Foreign Relations pointed to a Shanghai study that estimates there were more than 2,000 excess diabetes deaths in Shanghai associated with the lockdown.

MORE: Shanghai lockdown tests resilience of 'Zero-COVID' strategy, as economic and social tolls grow

Anger over the country’s hardline "Zero COVID" approach to the pandemic has been swelling in the country, particularly in Shanghai where residents have experienced food shortages and delivery difficulties.

Liu Jin/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: A community volunteer wearing personal protective equipment gestures during a test for the COVID-19 coronavirus in a compound during a lockdown in Pudong district in Shanghai, April 17, 2022.

The economic costs are also growing as the lockdown impacts the flow of goods to major shipping ports, posing disruptions to global supply chains.

On Monday, China’s State Council Vice-Premier Liu He, an economic advisor to Chinese President Xi Jinping, said that China must stabilize its supply chains with the help of local governments.

MORE: China orders 51 million into lockdown as COVID surges

Meanwhile, Shanghai’s Economic and Information Technology Commission announced plans to resume production and ease controls on manufacturers.

Liu Jin/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: A child receives a swab test for the COVID-19 in a compound in Shanghai on April 17, 2022.

Data released on Monday showed a significant slowdown in the country’s economic activity in March. Shanghai contributes to about a third of China’s gross domestic product.

“We should solve outstanding problems one by one in key regions,” Liu said, according to Xinhua News Agency. Liu said the government will establish a so-called “white list” of companies that require assistance in recovering from disruptions.

Aly Song/Reuters - PHOTO: Workers in a protective suits direct residents lining up for nucleic acid test during lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic, in Shanghai, April 17, 2022.

Speaking with ABC News, Huang also voiced concern that prolonged lockdowns could hurt China’s competitiveness in the lockdown.

“When other countries are now learning to coexist with the virus and their economy and the manufacturing capacity is recovering, China's export sector will be affected,” Huang said.

Huang added that it’s time for China to move away from its 2020 tactics: “Over the past two years, the Zero COVID strategy was effective in sustaining extremely low levels of infection in helping China fight this, to boost its reputation as a success by pandemic response. But now this approach are showing diminishing returns. The social economic costs associated with the approach are rising rapidly and exponentially.”

Common Sense
4d ago

Can't trust China's propaganda any more than we can trust Russia's. They are both on the same path of controlling the hearts and minds of it's citizens thru lies and cohersion.

BAAD WOLF
4d ago

Lol, another "outbreak".... On with the masks all you sheep...run to the nearest clinic for the next "booster". Let's thin the herd so us patriots will have more space, lol

Tri Sip
3d ago

ABC, no mention of how these lockdowns are affecting the people??? The lockdowns are not letting people leave their homes at all, no groceries, no medication, nothing!!! People are starving to death. Elderly can't be checked on by families because of these lockdowns and dying! People are committing suicide by hanging and jumping off buildings. I've seen the actual videos of this happening. Call out China on this! Shame on you ABC for NOT mentioning this.

