ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

I’m a mum and I rub my baby’s nose every night so she won’t need a nose job – I don’t care if people say it’s shallow

By Martha Cliff
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

A MUM has been slammed after admitting that she deliberately rubs her baby’s nose every night in the hope that it will keep its ‘button shape.’

Taking to TikTok, the woman filmed herself continuously running her finger along the bridge of her daughter’s nose.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38HtaK_0fCU91H000
A mum has admitted that she rubs her baby's nose every day in the hope it will keep it small Credit: Tiktok / Reddit
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JazP4_0fCU91H000
She said she hoped by doing so her daughter wouldn't need a 'nose job' Credit: Tiktok / Reddit

She revealed that she was doing so in the hope that it would stop her from needing plastic surgery.

Captioning the clip, she wrote: “Rubbing her nose so she won’t need a nose job when she’s older and forever has a button nose.”

While there are plenty of myths that claim massaging a baby’s nose can help change its shape there is no scientific evidence to support this theory.

However, that hasn’t prevented people from sharing their outrage after the video was shared on Reddit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26vTSB_0fCU91H000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4acC7p_0fCU91H000

“Already judging a baby’s facial features to fit unrealistic beauty standards wow…” wrote the user who shared the clip.

Fellow Reddit users were equally outraged, sharing their thoughts in the thread.

One wrote: “Poor baby. Mother only has one brain cell left.”

“This kid is going to lack some social skills. People who act like this towards their kids want an object, not a person,” added another.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EOI3d_0fCU91H000https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k5DPt_0fCU91H000

A third added: “I am no scientist but I don’t think that’s how that works.”

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rubbing#Button Nose#Mum#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
People

Queen's Aide Says She Needed a 'Stiff Drink' After Cutting and Styling Monarch's Hair Amid Lockdown

Queen Elizabeth's most trusted aide took on a "stressful" role during COVID-19 lockdowns: that of the monarch's personal hairstylist. Angela Kelly has updated her bestselling book The Other Side Of The Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe to include reflections on the Queen's life during the coronavirus pandemic, including her taking on the role of cutting and setting the monarch's hair.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Distractify

"Pocketing" Is Becoming a More Common Term in Dating, but What Does It Mean?

The internet is full of new trends, and while some of them are harmless or even positive, others can be pretty harmful. Sometimes, though, the internet just gives a name to something that has always existed, and that seems to be the case with pocketing, a new term that has emerged in dating circles on social media. Naturally, the emergence of the term has led some to wonder what it means.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Chattanooga Daily News

“I’m not anti-vax, but people need to be aware that there are serious side effects”, Woman says she suffered a rare, but serious reaction to the COVID-19 booster vaccine and claims her immune system has been permanently damaged

The 41-year-old woman says a rare, but serious reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine booster left her with sunburn like symptoms on her face. The woman claims that she has aged by 20 years in just few days after taking the booster shot. She also said that she is not an anti-vaxxer. But, after her reaction to the booster vaccine, she is keen to make people aware of the pain she is now in. The 41-year-old woman also believes her immune system has been permanently damaged as a result of the vaccine as she has become dependent on steroids.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
395K+
Followers
19K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy