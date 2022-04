CHIAGO (CBS) -- Nearly two weeks after chunks of falling limestone fell on her, fracturing her skull, as she was walking home in Wicker Park, Columbia College student Annie Shea Wheeler is still suffering symptoms of a concussion, and can't remember the moment she nearly died."That's both scary and comforting, because I don't want to remember that," Wheeler said from her hospital room Monday afternoon.Wheeler, 22, is expected to be released from Stroger Hospital of Cook County on Monday, following at least two surgeries. Her attorney, Bruno Marasso, said she suffered a fractured skull and bleeding on the brain, which required...

COOK COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO