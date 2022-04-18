Chicken Salad Chick to celebrate opening of fourth Indianapolis-area restaurant, May 17

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant, is bringing more of its made-from-scratch chicken salad concept to North Indianapolis as the company announces the opening of its Carmel restaurant. Located at 12751 N Pennsylvania Street, the restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on Tuesday, May 17 with a ribbon cutting at 9:30 a.m. and doors opening at 10 a.m. The first 100 guests will receive free chicken salad for a year.

“Indianapolis has welcomed Chicken Salad Chick with open arms, and we are eager to continue our growth here as we open our fourth restaurant in the market,” said President and CEO Scott Deviney. “We look forward to serving the Carmel community and welcoming new and returning guests to experience Southern hospitality and the best chicken salad around”.

With locations across the North Indianapolis area – including Fishers, Glendale, and West 86th – Chicken Salad Chick continues to rapidly expand throughout the state. The Carmel location will serve as the brand’s fourth company-owned restaurant in Indiana.

Now through opening week, guests can enter to win free chicken salad for a year by liking the restaurant’s page at Facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickCarmelIN To celebrate the opening, local residents are invited to experience Chicken Salad Chick’s Southern hospitality through additional giveaways and specials:

· Tuesday, May 17 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year: The first 100 guests to arrive to the new Carmel location and purchase The Chick will receive one free large Quick Chick every month for 12 months. From this initial group, one lucky guest will also be randomly selected to receive one free large Quick Chick every week for 52 weeks. *

· Wednesday, May 18 – Free Chick Tumbler: The first 50 guests at 10 a.m. and at 6 p.m. who purchase the Chick Trio will receive a free 24 oz. Chicken Salad Chick tumbler. ***

· Thursday, May 19– Free Chick Tote Bag: The first 50 guests at 10 a.m. and at 6 p.m. who purchase the Chick Trio will receive a free Chicken Salad Chick Tote Bag. *

· Friday, May 20 – Free NEW Chick Grocery Tote: The first 50 guests to arrive at 10 a.m. and purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free Chicken Salad Chick tote! *

· Saturday, May 21 – Free Wooden Cutting Board: The first 50 guests to arrive at 10 a.m. or 6 p.m. who purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chicken Salad Chick Wooden Cutting Board **

The first 50 guests to arrive at 10 a.m. and at 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday to order the “Chick Trio” or a menu item of greater value can claim their prize. One prize per person present.

Chicken Salad Chick offers over a dozen delicious specialty chicken salad recipes served from the heart. In addition to the restaurant’s signature chicken salad flavors, other menu items include fresh salads, sides, soups and full-service catering, all available from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

*Guests should begin arriving at 7 a.m. to check in. The first 100 guests will be assigned a number and a designated return time between 10 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. Upon return, guests may make a purchase of “The Chick” (or greater value) and enter a code on the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their reward. Guests who are late or miss their return time will lose their spot to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically in their Chicken Salad Chick App the Monday following Grand Opening Day.

**Must download the Chicken Salad Chick App and be 16 years or older to purchase. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present.

***Does not include drink or unlimited refills on initial or future visits.