MINT HILL, NC – On Wednesday afternoon at East Mecklenburg High School, the Patriots took the field against the Country Day Buccaneers in a non-conference baseball game. Indy got on the board in the bottom of the first inning after lead-off hitter Thomas Miller was awarded first base after being hit by a pitch. With one out and Miller on second base, Jake Stanley singled to left field scoring Miller and Indy took a 1-0 lead. In the top of the second inning, Country Day tied the score after Tyler Shortridge hit singled to center field and worked himself to third base, and then scored on a wild pitch.

5 HOURS AGO