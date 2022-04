Terrell Owens made his way back onto the field…and into the end zone. The Hall of Fame wide receiver returned to professional football on Saturday, debuting in the Fan Controlled Football league. The first reception for the 48-year-old came on the final play of the game, as he caught a 12-yard touchdown during his Zappers' 20-12 loss to the Shoulda Been Stars.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO