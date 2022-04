Not long after Florida basketball got word that former VMI point guard Trey Bonham would be joining the team through the transfer portal, effectively replacing the departing Tyree Appleby, it got some bad news from the recruiting front on Monday. Power forward signee Jalen Reed of the 2022 prospect class announced on Twitter that he is reopening his recruitment, though has not ruled out UF as his final destination.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 HOURS AGO