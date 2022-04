Click here to read the full article. Andrew Roy, who has overseen international coverage for the BBC, is joining CBS News as vice president and London bureau chief. Roy will start on May 3 and will oversee all coverage out of Europe, Africa, the Middle East and South Asia. His hiring comes after previous London bureau chief Andrew Clarke exited the network in March after 37 years. Roy was at the BBC for 34 years and covered was in Somolia, Iraq and Afghanistan, along other news events. He has been head of foreign news at the network for eight years, with responsibility...

