ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Scientists map more than 100 big game migration routes across the West

By KUNM
kunc.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the West grows so does its infrastructure, but for elk, deer and other migrating big game, roads and housing developments are barriers. A new U.S. Geological Survey report details these migration routes to help ensure they persist. Drawing on a team of federal, state and tribal scientists, the...

www.kunc.org

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Pacific Northwest wildfires alter air pollution patterns across North America

Increasingly large and intense wildfires in the Pacific Northwest are altering the seasonal pattern of air pollution and causing a spike in unhealthy pollutants in August, new research finds. The smoke is undermining clean air gains, posing potential risks to the health of millions of people, according to the study.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
New Mexico State
State
Nevada State
State
Idaho State
State
Montana State
State
Wyoming State
State
Utah State
Reuters

Birds are laying eggs earlier as climate change shifts springs

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - The early bird is getting even earlier. With climate change spurring earlier springs across much of North America, many birds are laying their eggs earlier in the year, according to a new study – adding to mounting evidence that global warming is turning wildlife habits upside down.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deb Haaland
Motorious

California Reveals Its ICE Ban

It’s not like Washington state’s ban, but it’s definitely trying to keep up…. The California Air Resources Board has made a proposal to achieve Governor Gavin Newsom’s executive order to eliminate the sale of internal combustion engines in the state by 2035. It’s a bold strategy, one we’re not sure will work out so great, but considering what short attention spans most people seem to have, they might even forget all about it by then.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Honolulu Civil Beat

Thawing Permafrost Is Roiling The Arctic Landscape

Across the Arctic, strange things are happening to the landscape. Massive lakes, several square miles in size, have disappeared in the span of a few days. Hillsides slump. Ice-rich ground collapses, leaving the landscape wavy where it once was flat, and in some locations creating vast fields of large, sunken polygons.
EARTH SCIENCE
Grist

Cows, coal, and climate change: A Q&A with the new BLM director

This story was originally published by High Country News and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Tracy Stone-Manning, the Biden administration’s director of the Bureau of Land Management, got her start in conservation at the confluence of the Clark Fork and Bitterroot rivers in Montana.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western States#Infrastructure#U S Geological Survey#Usgs#The University Of Wyoming
Nature.com

New seasonal pattern of pollution emerges from changing North American wildfires

Rising emissions from wildfires over recent decades in the Pacific Northwest are known to counteract the reductions in human-produced aerosol pollution over North America. Since amplified Pacific Northwest wildfires are predicted under accelerating climate change, it is essential to understand both local and transported contributions to air pollution in North America. Here, we find corresponding increases for carbon monoxide emitted from the Pacific Northwest wildfires and observe significant impacts on both local and down-wind air pollution. Between 2002 and 2018, the Pacific Northwest atmospheric carbon monoxide abundance increased in August, while other months showed decreasing carbon monoxide, so modifying the seasonal pattern. These seasonal pattern changes extend over large regions of North America, to the Central USA and Northeast North America regions, indicating that transported wildfire pollution could potentially impact the health of millions of people.
ENVIRONMENT
Wyoming News

Feds schedule long-awaited oil and gas lease sale, cut Wyoming options by a third

The federal government will include one-third fewer Wyoming tracts than anticipated in the first oil and gas lease sale of the Biden presidency — about 28% of the 459 parcels analyzed across the state last fall. A total of 129 offerings “containing about 131,771 acres of public minerals” will be available for leasing in Wyoming on June 21 and 22, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) said Monday. Roughly another 44 parcels will be up for sale in seven other Western states. ...
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
The Conversation U.S.

Thawing permafrost is roiling the Arctic landscape, driven by a hidden world of changes beneath the surface as the climate warms

Across the Arctic, strange things are happening to the landscape. Massive lakes, several square miles in size, have disappeared in the span of a few days. Hillsides slump. Ice-rich ground collapses, leaving the landscape wavy where it once was flat, and in some locations creating vast fields of large, sunken polygons. It’s evidence that permafrost, the long-frozen soil below the surface, is thawing. That’s bad news for the communities built above it – and for the global climate. As an ecologist, I study these dynamic landscape interactions and have been documenting the various ways permafrost-driven landscape change has accelerated over time. The...
ENVIRONMENT
24/7 Wall St.

US Wind Farms Generating the Most Electricity

The power of the wind has been harnessed for millennia and began to be used for electricity generation in the late 1800s and early 1900s before the advent of rural electrification. The oil shortages of the 1970s sparked a comeback. Small power-generating windmills, called turbines, were constructed as something of a novelty, usually designed to […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

U.S. unveils plans for June oil and gas drilling auctions

April 18 (Reuters) - The Biden administration will offer oil and gas companies drilling rights on federal acreage in at least eight states in June, according to sale notices published on Monday. The announcements come days after the U.S. Department of Interior said it would resume oil and gas lease...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy