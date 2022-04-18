Better Stay Off the Lake

NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – A DNR conservation officer recently had a laugh after a Michigan resident mistakenly thought a black trash bag was a bear. According to an official report, the incident occurred in Newaygo County in late-February when CO Tim Barboza received a call that a bear had been standing in a front yard for several hours.
Sticker shock continues at gas stations across the state and country as prices remain near record highs. Four people were found dead in a mobile home fire, a man was arrested after fleeing the scene of a crash with injured children in the car, and your forecast. First Warn 5:...
LANSING, MI -- Troy Boquette, the general manager of Freddie’s Joint, a marijuana shop in Clio, arrived to work Friday, April 15, to learn the THC-infused blue-raspberry gummies his store bought the day prior were placed on hold by the state licensing agency. By noon, other flavors were added...
An interesting piece of history that also tells a story in a rural area of southern Michigan lies just beneath a busy interstate highway. Recently, Albion resident Steve Mills posted a photo on the Facebook group Abandoned, Old and Interesting Places in Michigan. It shows an abandoned tunnel underneath I-94 in Calhoun County. But what was this used for? A first guess is that it might have been for workers to use who were building the highway several decades ago, but the real reason is even more interesting.
Marijuana is becoming a huge industry in Michigan, how big? According to the latest numbers Michigan's total marijuana sales for 2021 was approximately one billion eight hundred million dollars ($1,800,000,000). The $1,800,000,000 dollars in sales brought in an additional $246,657,520 to Michigan's Treasury. Those taxes are all new taxes that...
The stakes are high when it comes to mapping out the best lakes in Minnesota, a state officially dubbed the Land of 10,000 Lakes, and passions run high among many locals. Quiet swimming spots hours from civilization along with highly social lakeside hangs in the city create a broad range of experiences across the entire state.
Plans to conduct exploratory drilling for gold and copper in north-central Wisconsin appear to be moving ahead now that a Canadian mining company has received an exploration license. GreenLight Metals, a Toronto-based company, submitted a $5,000 bond to the state and received an exploration license on Feb. 17 doing business...
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State officials have confirmed Friday that bird flu has been detected in birds in Livingston County. It’s the fourth county in Michigan where a bird has tested positive. The others are Kalamazoo, Macomb and Menominee counties. The strain is extremely deadly for birds, so the procedure is to destroy the entire flock to prevent the spread.
..somewhere you've never been...I'm almost sure of it... Is there anything better than drinking in a small town bar? Where you feel like your eavesdropping on local conversations because everybody knows each other so well?. Well, the thrillist.com has dropped a list of the best small town bars in every...
Hands down one of the best foods in the world is pizza. There are so many styles and a variety of toppings that make the options endless. According to Salerno's Pizza, pizza was first invented in Naples, Italy as a fast, affordable, tasty meal for working-class Neapolitans on the go. While we all know and love these slices of today, pizza actually didn't gain mass appeal until the 1940s, when immigrating Italians brought their classic slices to the United States.
ST. JOSESPH COUNTY, MI -- The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says headless deer carcasses being spotted on the side of Michigan roads are likely there due to ongoing testing being done by the department.. According to WWMT-3, several reports have been made recently by concerned residents regarding decapitated deer...
I've heard it. You've heard it. Anyone who has lived in the Northland or spent any amount of time in the area will eventually hear someone say the phrase "the big lake they call Gitche Gumee". But what does it mean?. First - let's clarify the issue in that we're...
No matter what kind of profession you have, everyone is allowed mistakes. It’s all a part of being human and the best we can do is try to be as kind about those mistakes as possible when they effect us. Some mistakes however are just flat out hilarious and should be enjoyed, especially when they’re small errors that make a BIG difference.
Republican Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted is calling out Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for her efforts to shut down a major oil pipeline that carries Canadian oil across the Midwest. Whitmer, a Democrat, contends that Enbridge Energy’s Line 5 poses a risk of a "catastrophic" oil spill in the Great...
Recently, a Tiktok has gone viral thanks to a very detailed argument about where "North" Michigan actually starts. Apparently, this is a subject that has been debated amongst Michiganders for years. Some argue that "Up North" is just the Upper Penninsula. Some say that it's anything north of Grand Rapids. In light of the ongoing discourse, a Yooper took to Tiktok to boldly proclaim that he has the actual answer.
The retro Carson City Lanes bowling alley in Carson, Michigan is for sale — for less than the price of most houses on the market. For just $130,000, this 4,464-square-foot, six-lane bowling alley could be yours. The building was built in 1959 (and looks like it, in a charming way) and includes a front desk, sitting area, locker storage, and all equipment. Let's have a look inside.
