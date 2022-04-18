ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Art lovers to get sneak preview of island ‘rebirth’ at Venice Biennale

By Angela Giuffrida in Rome
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MYzpR_0fCT3Bew00
A building on San Giacomo in Paludo in the Venetian lagoon.

Visitors to the Venice Biennale this week will get a sneak preview of a long-abandoned island in the Venice lagoon that is being transformed into an artistic centre.

San Giacomo in Paludo sits in the north of the lagoon, between Murano and Burano, and first sprung to life in 1046 when Doge Orso Badoer II donated it for the construction of a monastery.

It was then used as a refuge for pilgrims and friars, passing through several monastic orders before briefly serving as a quarantine island in the 15th century. It was eventually handed over to the Franciscans until they were vanquished in 1769.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aldiS_0fCT3Bew00
A drawing of the island from the late 18th century by Francesco Tironi. Photograph: Sepia Times/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

San Giacomo in Paludo, which is spread over an area of 12,496 sq metres, later served as a military post and a place to store gunpowder before being abandoned in 1961, mostly in ruins.

The island was put up for sale by the Italian state in 2018, on condition that its new owner would use it for cultural purposes. It was eventually bought by the arts collector, Patrizia Sandretto Re Rebaudengo, and her husband, Agostino Re Rebaudengo.

The couple foresee the island being used as a cultural space for exhibitions, concerts, theatrical performances and artists’ residency programmes, as well as providing a base for renewable energy research activities.

“This connection between art and energy is a little bit like a rebirth,” Sandretto told La Stampa. “We like to think that all the layers that make up this tiny islet will re-emerge, with their own character.”

She added: “In some way, this land will return to its origins – it welcomed travellers, and it will do so again.”

Although some of the structures on the island, which can currently only be accessed by private boat, were fairly intact when the couple bought the island, it will be some time before the project reaches its full potential. However, some of the space is ready to host its first event – a show by the Brazilian performance artist, Jota Mombaça – on 21 April, as part of the 2022 Venice Biennale, which officially begins on Saturday. Mombaça’s show will be just a taster before works continue and the island prepares to open, possibly in 2024.

Sandretto said a house for her and her family is also being established on the island but, as per the rules, there will be no hotels.

“We want to spend time there, to live on it, because otherwise we would lose the sense of it,” she said. “We don’t care at all to be all alone in a place far from everything.”

The 59th edition of the Venice Biennale was pushed back from 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The show is being overseen by the Italian curator, Cecilia Alemani, and will run until 27 November.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Beyond the Biennale: Venice’s ‘secret’ Sant’Elena island

Venice welcomes back its prestigious Biennale, the art world’s oldest and biggest gathering, from 23 April, after a three-year absence. From that day, vaporetto no 1 water bus, which chugs up the Grand Canal and past Piazza San Marco, will be packed with art lovers, who will stream off at the Giardini boat stop for the Giardini della Biennale, where 30 international pavilions present the latest cutting-edge creations.
ENTERTAINMENT
ARTnews

Tour Cecilia Alemani’s Venice Biennale Exhibition, Coursing with Surrealist Energies and Abounding with Bodies

Click here to read the full article. At last—Venice. For the first time since 2019, La Biennale is on view in the Most Serene Republic. Cecilia Alemani, the chief curator of High Line Art in New York, is at the helm of this, the 59th edition, and she has organized a central exhibition that is a feast of breathtaking proportions. Titled “The Milk of Dreams,” after a children’s book by the artist Leonora Carrington, it includes 213 artists across the show’s two traditional locations, the Central Pavilion and the Arsenale. The vast majority of them identify as female or gender-nonconforming—a thrilling change of...
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venice Biennale#Art Space#Art Exhibitions#Murano#Burano#Franciscans#Italian
ARTnews

Zineb Sedira’s Joyous French Pavilion Emerges as an Early Favorite at the Venice Biennale

Click here to read the full article. It’s still too soon to predict a winner for the Golden Lion for best national participation, one of the Venice Biennale’s top awards, but it was clear earlier today that the French Pavilion had attracted significant attention within the exhibition’s first hours. The pavilion is host to a new grouping of installations and a film by Zineb Sedira, who is the first artist of Algerian descent to represent the country. (Yasmina Reggad, along with the duo Sam Bardaouil and Till Fellrath, curated the pavilion.) Perhaps fittingly, the Algerian independence movement of the 1960s forms...
MOVIES
FodorsTravel

The Land Where Vampires, Giants, and Witches Call Home

In Croatia's northernmost state of Istria, folklore, and myths run rampant with the rich history of witches, vampires, giants, and energy lines. Ask any Croatian what their favorite place in their country is and it’s likely they’ll launch into cascading praise for the northernmost state of the nation, Istria. Lesser trodden by international tourists but big in the hearts and imaginations of the locals, inland Istria is flush with medieval hillside hamlets with cobbled streets, like Motovun, Grožnjan, Opatalj, Pazin, Pičan, and Kringa.
LIFESTYLE
Robb Report

A 700-Year-Old Sarcophagus Was Just Discovered Beneath the Notre-Dame Cathedral

Click here to read the full article. Several ancient tombs, including a 14th-century lead sarcophagus, have been found beneath the floor of the Notre-Dame Cathedral, offering new insights into the history of Paris’s famed landmark. The discoveries were made during excavation works inside the church in anticipation of the reconstruction of the church’s spire, which collapsed during the 2019 blaze. A team of archaeologists was present to ensure the historic structure was not damaged during the survey. “The floor of the transept crossing has revealed remains of remarkable scientific quality,” Roselyne Bachelot, France’s Culture Minister, said in a statement. The French culture...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
Place
Europe
hypebeast.com

A Rare Drawing by Michelangelo Is Expected to Fetch Around $33 Million USD

The artwork will hit Christie’s auction next month in Paris. A previously unrecognized drawing by Michelangelo is expected to fetch around $33m USD when it hits Christie’s auction next month. Primarily remembered as an artist and painter, the rare drawing has been in private hands since it was...
VISUAL ART
Robb Report

Missing Since World War II, an Early Monet Painting Could Now Fetch $25 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. A winter landscape scene by Claude Monet, sold under duress by its original German Jewish owner in the years leading up to World War II, is coming to auction this spring. The painting, La Mare, effet de neige (1874–75), will be sold next month at Christie’s in New York as part of an evening sale dedicated to art made around the 20th century. As part of a swift legal settlement, proceeds from the sale will be divided between the heirs of Richard Semmel, the work’s original owner, and its current owners, a French family whose members declined...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

Ancient Artifact Pulled From Christie’s Auction After Archaeologist Claims Suspect ‘Provenance’

Click here to read the full article. An artifact scheduled to be auctioned during an antiquities sale in New York at Christie’s next month has been withdrawn after an expert flagged two lots linked to dealers of of looted antiquities. Christos Tsirogiannis, an archaeologist and researcher at University of Aarhus in Denmark raised questions over the ownership records of a Greek vase and a Roman helmet, dating back to 450 B.C. and late 2nd-early 3rd century A.D., respectively. The vase has been withdrawn from the sale, while the copper helmet is expected to hit the auction block during Christie’s New York Classic...
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

The Louvre Has Blocked a Record $26.8M Sale of a Chardin So It Can Buy the Painting

Click here to read the full article. Last week, Jean Siméon Chardin’s Basket of Wild Strawberries (1761) sold at an Artcurial auction to New York art dealer Adam Williams for $26.8 million—a record for the artist. That is, until the Louvre decided it wanted the painting. Though the museum lacked the sufficient funds to purchase the painting during the auction, it has since blocked the sale on the grounds that it is a national treasure, thanks to French law. It is, after all, Chardin’s only depiction of strawberries. Once a piece has been declared a national treasure in France, the state can block...
MUSEUMS
The Guardian

Extremists like Marjorie Taylor Greene are the future of the Republican party

Ever since entering Congress, Marjorie Taylor Greene has been making headlines for her long history of peddling conspiracy theories, her blatant embrace of anti-Muslim bigotry and white Christian nationalism, and her aggression against political opponents. The latest escalation came last week, when she smeared her Republican colleagues in the Senate, Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins and Mitt Romney, as “pro-pedophile” after they voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the US supreme court; Democrats, she added, “are the party of pedophiles.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Robb Report

$250 Million in Art From Late Philanthropist Anne Bass’s Collection Is Heading to Auction

Click here to read the full article. Twelve works of Impressionist and modern art from the collection of philanthropist Anne Bass will be sold at Christie’s this spring. Among those works are paintings by Edgar Degas, Claude Monet, and Mark Rothko. As a whole, the group is expected to fetch $250 million. Those pieces will hit the auction block during a single-owner sale held as part of Christie’s marquee modern and contemporary art sales in May. Bass died at 78 in 2020. The ex-wife of Texas magnate Sid Richardson Bass, who amassed his wealth in the oil industry and later became a major Disney shareholder, she ranked on...
VISUAL ART
The Guardian

The Guardian

243K+
Followers
64K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy