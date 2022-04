Most cocktails don’t have the name recognition of the Moscow mule — but then again, most don’t have the curious backstory that the mule does, either. It was neither from Moscow nor ever shipped via mule. In fact, the first batches were whipped up in 1941, at New York’s Chatham Hotel. Ginger beer, a key ingredient in the recipe, was delivered to the city by rail. And the famous copper mug? It was a shrewd marketing move designed to give the cocktail a distinctive look.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 26 DAYS AGO