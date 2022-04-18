ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa County, CO

Local Authorities Warn of New Scam Attempts In Mesa County

By Zane Mathews
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

There is a new method for scammers attempting to steal your money. It seems an impossible task to try and keep up with all of the scam attempts that are going, but, somehow we've got to try - because people are losing their hard-earned money. The advent of digital money has...

WDVM 25

Police warn of new phone scam after 2 Troopers killed

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvanians are being warned of a phone scam that is pretending to raise money for the families of two troopers killed Monday in a crash on Interstate 95. Pennsylvania State Troopers Association (PSTA) President David Kennedy warned about scammers reaching out to pretend to raise the money for the families of […]
HARRISBURG, PA
L'Observateur

SCSO warns of scam alert

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office has recently received a complaint of a citizen receiving a telephone call from someone claiming to be calling from Entergy. The call stated that the citizen’s electricity would be cut off in 30 minutes for non-payment. This was determined to be false with the intent to scam the citizen.
SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

New scam targets consumers through Zelle

Thieves are once again making off with thousands of your dollars.  More and more consumers are getting duped by fraudsters impersonating banks and the latest scam is targeting those using Zelle.  Zelle is a mobile payment method embedded in many banking apps.  Scammers are getting your account information, oftentimes from you clicking a link you shouldn’t have.  They pose as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Two Armed and Dangerous Fugitives Captured By Mesa County Authorities

Two wanted fugitives in Grand Junction, considered armed and dangerous, have been arrested and charged with more than 20 offenses between them. Earlier this week, deputies made contact with the two men in the 400 block of 22nd Street in Grand Junction. The subjects attempted to flee but were quickly apprehended and consequently arrested. Deputies were able to recover two guns and distribution amounts of drugs at the scene.
MESA COUNTY, CO
Daily Mail

Urgent search launched for two missing schoolgirls, 14, who were last seen in their pyjamas, as police say they are ‘increasingly concerned for their welfare’

Police are desperately searching for two 14-year-old schoolgirls who went missing in their pyjamas. Aleighsha and Livia were last seen in the car park of Ross-on-Wye Community Hospital in Herefordshire at around 12.30am on Monday. According to the police, both were wearing pyjamas and slippers when they disappeared. Aleighsha has...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fort Morgan Times

Consumers warned to watch for phony barcodes after local victim bilked by gift card scam

Thieves are putting fake barcodes on gift cards sold at retail outlets and consumers have been victimized, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office. Gift cards with phony barcodes were found recently at a Centennial grocery store where a woman purchased a $500 gift card only to find that there were no funds, according to a news release. Scammers are printing out barcodes and adhering the fake code on the gift card over the legitimate code.
CENTENNIAL, CO
KYTV

On Your Side Scam Alert: Greene County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam circulating

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a potential phone scam. The office received several calls regarding the scam on Wednesday. Here’s how it works. The scammer claims to be Lieutenant Whitman with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. The caller states you have multiple warrants for missing court appointments. The caller then states you risk arrest if you do not make pay a fee on the phone.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KRQE News 13

La Plata County warns of “Apple Pay” scam

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The La Plata County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a scam going around the community. They say people are getting calls identifying themselves from the sheriff’s office, stating there are active warrants for that person’s arrest. They then request the people make a payment through Apple Pay to have the warrant canceled. […]
LA PLATA COUNTY, CO
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Officer Arrested After Investigation Into Accusations Of Secretly Recording Women Off-Duty

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento police officer has been arrested after an investigation into allegations he was secretly filming women during intimate encounters. The Sacramento Police Department says Officer Benjamin Gray had been on admirative leave, with his peace officer powers suspended, since January 2022 after the Folsom Police Department alerted them of their investigation. Investigators had previously said they found images of potential victims. On Monday, Sacramento police announced that an arrest warrant had been issued for Gray. He turned himself in at Sacramento County Mail Jail on Monday. Police say Gray’s administrative leave will continue as the case goes through the judicial system. “As peace officers we should hold ourselves to the highest standards, both on and off-duty. This alleged criminal behavior is both disturbing and unacceptable and weakens the trust between law enforcement and the community, which we work so hard every day to build and maintain,” said Chief Katherine Lester, in a statement. Folsom police have urged anyone who was in a relationship with Gray over the last three years and feels like they may have been victimized to contact them.
SACRAMENTO, CA
9NEWS

Authorities warn of scam involving fake barcodes on gift cards

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) warned Tuesday of a recent scam involving gift cards. A scammer will print out their own barcodes and place them over the real barcode on gift cards at local retailers. When the card is activated, the money gets added to the scammer's card instead of the card that's being purchased, ACSO said.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
KCRG.com

Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Scammers are targeting people in Black Hawk County. That’s the warning from the Sheriff’s Office there. On Monday they put out a statement, saying scammers are calling people in the county about missing a court date or missing jury duty. They say the scammers will even threaten to arrest some people, or solicit them to pay off the issue with gift cards from Amazon, Apple, apps or money transfers.
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IA
TODAY.com

California teen who vanished last year is found in Nevada; stepfather arrested

A California teenager who disappeared last summer was found in Nevada and her stepfather was taken into custody, authorities said. Katauna Whisenant, 14, was located by Nevada State Police, and her stepfather was arrested on an active warrant, the police chief in the Northern California town of Crescent City, where the girl is from, said in a statement Sunday.
NEVADA STATE
Niles Daily Star

Berrien County Sheriff’s Department warns of phone scam

BERRIEN COUNTY — A new scam is on the rise in southwest Michigan. The Berrien County Sheriff’s Department has received numerous reports from the community related to a telephone scam originating from the number (269) 421-3024. Identifying themselves as sheriff’s department officers using names including Lt. Smith, Sgt. King, Sgt. Andrews and Capt. Jackson — none of which are names of officers with the department – the scammers are calling county residents saying they are wanted by the “warrant squad” and are asking for personal information over the phone. The number appears as “Berrien County Sheriff” or “Sheriff Office” on caller ID.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WSMV

Local woman warns of used car scam on Facebook Marketplace

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As online car sale trends pick up, there is more opportunity for buyers to be swindled by fake sellers. Knowing things are not always what they seem online, be cautious when buying on e-commerce sites, even if it’s a purchase you’ve made before. Unfortunately, one Nashville woman had to learn that the hard way, and she doesn’t want others to go through the same experience.
NASHVILLE, TN
