Monday Weather

Great Bend Post
 1 day ago
Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 60. North northeast wind 8 to 13 mph. Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Southeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Windy, with a...

WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
WYTV.com

Snow returning for the weekend as temps fall

Scattered showers and sprinkles will continue tonight under cloudy skies. A cold front will sweep through the region, opening the door for much colder conditions into the weekend. Showers will start mixing with, and then changing to, snow overnight. Lows will drop to the lower 30s. Blustery winds will send wind chills into the 20s by morning. Little to no accumulation will occur.
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
Klamath Alerts

Weather Outlook: Spring Storm Arriving Tonight

A strong spring storm will bring much needed snow to the Cascades and create a wind storm for the East side. The highest winds should ramp up late tonight after 11pm. A strong front will bring gusty winds to much of the forecast area from late Sunday through Monday. Strongest winds are expected east of the Cascades. Gusty winds at the coast and in higher terrain west of the Cascades. Use extra caution with high-profile vehicles. Power outages possible in strongest winds. Wind direction will be from the west to southwest.
ENVIRONMENT
NECN

Breezy Monday Before Rain, Snow Moves in Midweek

A northwest air flow will provide us with breezy and dry conditions today with temperatures above average once again. The exception will be across the mountains of Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, where we will see some snow showers from the upsloping winds. Winds will be a factor as they...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Northwest forecast to see more snow, rainy weather

The major winter storm that brought almost 4 feet of snow and blizzard conditions to the northern Rockies and northern Plains is going to wind down Thursday, but there is more snow and rain moving into the Northwest over the next few days. Temperatures will still be well below normal...
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

Confidence Growing in Another Severe Weather Outbreak, Plus a Snowstorm

A classic, stormy spring setup will make for an active week of weather in the week ahead. A multi-day severe weather outbreak is increasingly possible in parts of the southern Plains beginning Monday. Heavy snow and strong winds may hammer parts of the Rockies, High Plains and northern Plains. Confidence...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Minnesota

MN WEATHER: Morning Flurries Expected On A Windy, Chilly Friday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A few light snow showers are expected on the early side Friday, with some filtered sun into the afternoon. MORE: Live Radars | Weather App The wind won’t be as strong as Thursday, but it’s still quite breezy. Temperatures will be in the mid to high 30s. From the passenger seat of our @WCCO Mobile Weather Lab in Richfield! Snow and wind definitely making things tricky out on the roads! Take it easy this AM! pic.twitter.com/26IBARSlxm — Pauleen Le (@PauleenLe) April 15, 2022 Saturday stays dry and will be a little warmer in the low 40s, while Easter Sunday could see a light wintry mix. The state warms into next week with a few rain chances returning.
RICHFIELD, MN
NBCMontana

Cold front to bring gusty winds, areas of rain/snow

WIND ADVISORY until 8 pm Tuesday for the Flathead and Mission Valleys. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 45 mph expected. This could create waves heights of 1 to 3 feet on the east shore of Flathead Lake. We are tracking a cold front that will...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4/17 Easter morning forecast

After last night's showers moved through, we're waking up to MUCH colder air for your Sunday.Wind chills are in the 30s for many, although skies are bright. It'll be a brighter, breezy holiday with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will only top out in the upper 40s and low 50s, about 15-20 degrees colder than yesterday!It'll be even chillier tonight with lows around 40 in the city and low to mid 30s for the 'burbs. A Freeze Watch has been issued for tonight into Monday morning for areas where the growing season has already begun (mainly south and east). Despite the cold, it will remain dry.Monday starts off cold, but bright. Clouds increase into the afternoon ahead of a coastal storm that will bring a soaking rain Monday night into Tuesday morning. The higher elevations of Sullivan/Ulster and into the Poconos/Catskills will likely see some accumulating snow. Stay tuned.We'll gradually climb to more seasonable temps in the 60s by midweek. Happy Easter to those who celebrate!
ENVIRONMENT
