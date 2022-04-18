ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

29 Characters That Were Added Later In A Show That People Hate With A Passion

By Hannah Marder
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BUUlG_0fCSjZzi00

Sometimes, characters come into a show and totally revitalize it.

The CW

Looking at you, Klaus Mikaelson.

Other times, they just make everything worse, and sometimes even make a show unwatchable. Well, a while back, I made a list of the best and worst character additions to TV shows, and people had a ton of thoughts in the comments. Here are 29 character additions people hate with a passion.

Note: I do not endorse all these. Justice for Dawn, Juliet, and Kira!

1. Andy on The Office

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gwuru_0fCSjZzi00

"He was extremely annoying throughout; there was, like, a season or two after anger management where he’s more muted down but still just another delusional Michael archetype. And he was too old for Erin. He didn’t add anything new personality-wise."

s r

Ron Tom / NBC / Courtesy: Everett Collection

2. Teddy on Grey's Anatomy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10CqMN_0fCSjZzi00

"I see your Amelia Shepherd and raise you Teddy Altman. Admittedly a lot worse in her original run (forcing Cristina to repeat the details of her pointless 'husband's' death over and over again), but she has very few redeeming qualities."

absolutesynthesisom

"Totally agree with this. I don't know how I feel about Teddy being back. I do not think she needed to come back. The only thing that happened is that Amelia left Owen and found Link. Owen, yes, changed for the better, and got with his one true love, finally, but other than that."

ddskarecky

Peter 'Hopper' Stone / ABC / Courtesy Everett Collection

3. Chris Traeger on Parks and Recreation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wmo1O_0fCSjZzi00

"He's a terrible friend to everyone except Ben, arguably the worst boyfriend Ann ever had, and he doesn't really change or evolve. The audience only likes him so much because Rob Lowe made him funny."

p1nkl3m0n4d3

Danny Feld / NBC / Courtesy Everett Collection

4. Abigael Caine on Charmed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aegOX_0fCSjZzi00

"She was a self-insert of the white writers room. And was made to sideline the WOC Vera-Vaughn sisters."

charmingone

The WB

5. Sara Lance on Arrow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cxsXJ_0fCSjZzi00

"Unpopular opinion, but her character should've stayed dead. She was a horrible sister to Laurel, and she didn't deserve Nyssa's love and loyalty either. 0/10 shitty person."

beesandqueens

Bettina Strauss/The CW Network / courtesy Everett Collection
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kk13u_0fCSjZzi00
The CW

6. Ryder on Glee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q6f6z_0fCSjZzi00

"Ryder on Glee only cared about how he thought he deserved Marley because he was The Nice Guy. Not to mention, the fact that he was transphobic (yes, even before he found out about the catfishing)."

beesandqueens

Mike Yarish / Fox / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Exhibit A...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0akUnv_0fCSjZzi00
Fox

7. Robin Hood on Once Upon a Time

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NwSII_0fCSjZzi00

"Robin Hood in Once Upon a Time ruined the classic romance of Robin and Marian. Not to mention the fact that his character's writing was just usually absolutely awful. His romance with Regina was just so flat."

beesandqueens

Katie Yu / ABC / courtesy Everett Collection

8. Walden on Two and a Half Men

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zFCqv_0fCSjZzi00

"If they had to get rid of Charlie Sheen, then they should've just ended the show at Season 8. Ashton Kutcher wasn't really funny or interesting in those last seasons, but I kept watching just to see if they were ever gonna bring Charlie Sheen back."

michaeldavid

Sonja Flemming / CBS / courtesy Everett Collection

9. Billy on Who's the Boss?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ibjdH_0fCSjZzi00

"Who’s the Boss? added in a child Billy later in the series when Samantha and Jonathan had gotten older. The character was useless and only lasted a season before being written off."

angelam487733d39

Columbia TriStar Television/ Courtesy: Everett Collection.

10. Frankie on Community

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TOTsi_0fCSjZzi00

"I don’t know what specifically it is about her, but I can’t stand her character."

aimeem4

"Agree. While I like the actress playing her — Paget Brewster — I never understood the point of her character. I didn’t dislike her, but didn’t know why she was there."

blissbednar

Trae Patton / Yahoo / courtesy Everett Collection

11. Dawn on Buffy the Vampire Slayer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vo7nI_0fCSjZzi00

"She served her purpose in Season 5, but she served no purpose except as another who was affected by the Season 6 big bad (it wasn't Willow, it was life itself, per Joss [Whedon])."

patrickfc

UPN

12. Monica on Girlfriends

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vBAvt_0fCSjZzi00

"She’s such a weird case. I actually liked her character when she joined the show [in] the last two seasons, but I’m still going to say she hurt the show because she wasn’t Toni. The show should have properly wrapped before the actress who played Toni left. It wasn’t the same."

ambam8813

Ron Tom / Paramount Television / Courtesy: Everett Collection

13. Nellie on The Office

NBC

"Her character was so painful."

t448dac9d3

"Nellie was just creepy and not funny at all."

toki13

"Nellie was so annoying!! And her quips were just cringe."

lnicolek012

14. Robby on New Girl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rQSJH_0fCSjZzi00

"The whole Season 6 arc of him with Jess and all the injuries was so cringey."

carolineb417edfe32

Patrick McElhenney / Fox / Courtesy: Everett Collection

In case you didn't watch the show, the Season 6 arc the above user is referring to is Jess and Robby dating, then realizing they were actually cousins.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ivCPe_0fCSjZzi00
Fox

15. April on Gilmore Girls

The WB

"She was basically a knockoff Rory, and her only purpose was to break up Luke and Lorelai."

jadekoalas

"It didn't add anything to the plot other than making viewers frustrated and changing Luke's character arc. I don't think he would have hidden the truth from Lorelai."

staceyleighk

16. Kira on Teen Wolf

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35SVT0_0fCSjZzi00

"Kira kind of bugged me. Too soon after Allison, I guess — her relationship with Scott felt a little forced to me."

kaw410e2d4b7

"I hated Kira. She def did not help the show; she just made it more awkward. Awkward was her only personality trait."

lmniccum01

MTV

17. Dorian on Moesha

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oJXaZ_0fCSjZzi00

"He never really experienced any growth on the show, plus that whole storyline with him being Frank’s secret son instead of nephew changed Frank’s character from [a] strict but loving dad to a deadbeat. This was also a slap in the face to the show's primarily Black audience because he was a really positive portrayal of Black fatherhood."

joietotheworld

Courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection / Everett Collection

18. Lila on The Umbrella Academy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wW4iO_0fCSjZzi00

"I really disliked Lila in The Umbrella Academy. Even after she had powers, I still just thought of her as Diego’s annoying girlfriend."

kayleex32x

"Unpopular opinion: I cannot stand Lila in The Umbrella Academy, and her and Diego have no chemistry."

a402635290

Netflix

19. Lila on Dexter

Showtime

"HURT (to a painful degree that makes Season 2 unwatchable): Lila on Dexter. The final serial killer love interest in the end was bad, too, but no one was as grating or un-fun to watch as Lila."

mollys9

20. Randy on That '70s Show

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Aewpv_0fCSjZzi00

"[He] was literally a knockoff Eric; it wasn’t the same."

christina_047

"They tried to combine Eric and Kelso into one character to make up for their absences, and it was a fuckin' train wreck."

xomollykatxo

"My problem with Randy was that they tried to force him and Donna into a relationship. Her neighbor/best friend/significant other left the country, and the writers were like, 'Oh no, Donna can't take some time to be single and recover from this breakup.' If they had just introduced Randy as a new friend/Hyde's employee, I think his character would have been better received."

captainkappa173

20th Century Fox / Courtesy Everett Collection

21. Amanda on Revenge

ABC

"I literally would skip every scene she was in and just read the episode summary on IMDb so I would know what happened with her. It was definitely more the character who got on my nerves, but I also just couldn’t listen to that actress’s voice. I don’t know why."

adelaideau

"I liked the twist at first, but then she started ruining my ship, so [I] started to hate her."

brieannad

22. Logan on Gilmore Girls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=394Wc6_0fCSjZzi00

"Rory became a spineless, annoying girl who would do anything just to have a boyfriend. ... The show just went downhill after his introduction."

s463b03bd4

Patrick Ecclesine / Warner Bros./Everett Collection

23. Riley on Buffy the Vampire Slayer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QilkP_0fCSjZzi00

"My vote's Riley. I guess his presence shook things up, but he at least outstayed his welcome by half a season."

kamikazeturtle

"Riley was hands down the worst in every way, and I can’t believe he was on the show for as long as he was."

ksjonesy

20th Century Fox / courtesy Everett Collection

24. Oliver on The Brady Bunch

ABC

"It’s a sure sign that a show is slipping in the ratings when they bring in a little kid who they think will perk up the show. It didn’t work with Ollie. And that was The Brady Bunch’ s final season!"

slyghost86

25. Amelia on Grey's Anatomy...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KmqTC_0fCSjZzi00

"Ugh, go away. Take Owen with you if you want, LOL."

mollys9

Nicole Wilder / ABC / courtesy Everett Collection

26. ...and Maggie on Grey's Anatomy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V8OXg_0fCSjZzi00

"Amelia and Maggie. How come such talented, devoted, and educated women are focused only on men? Like, what the fuck?"

mazistyping

Richard Cartwright / ABC / courtesy Everett Collection

27. Billie and Christy on Charmed

Mitchell Haddad / Viacom / Courtesy Everett Collection

"The worst have to be Billie and Christy from Charmed. It took me forever to warm up to Kaley Cuoco on The Big Bang Theory because Billie had been so awful."

rebeccam4e04c2006

"Totally agree! I’m rewatching Charmed right now and forgot how much I hated Billie; she’s so selfish and annoying. Christy's not here yet. I’m dreading her appearance."

emmap490200660

28. Will on Supergirl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jvI2a_0fCSjZzi00

"His character was alright in the beginning, but he got annoying and added nothing to the show."

hhaidenhere

"Will on Supergirl really was a waste of time. Added nothing to the show and was bland as heck. Zero chemistry with anyone and was plain boring to look at."

cakapus

The CW

29. And finally, Ivy and Juliet on Gossip Girl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e1ZVu_0fCSjZzi00

"All the dumb fucking characters they added in the later seasons of Gossip Girl, like Ivy and [Juliet]. They served no purpose but to be annoying."

viciousxvenom

Giovanni Rufino / The CW / Courtesy Everett Collection, Giovanni Rufino/CW Network / courtesy Everett Collection

What other TV character additions do you find annoying, offensive, boring, or just plain bad? Let us know in the comments!

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Hallmark Channel Ending Popular Drama Series After Season 6

Hallmark Channel renewed the popular family drama Chesapeake Shores for a sixth and final season. The show is based on the best-selling books by Sweet Magnolias author Sherryl Woods. The new season will run ten episodes and will premiere this summer. Chesapeake Shores debuted in August 2016 and will finish...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Livid After Stunning Move to Disney+

Dancing With the Stars' latest move isn't earning any applause from fans after it was announced that the series is set to move from ABC to Disney+ for its upcoming seasons. As news broke Friday that the hit dancing competition is set to sashay its way from its home of 30 seasons and to the streaming service, social media flooded with reactions from upset fans.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Sheen
Person
Marley
Deadline

‘The Equalizer’: How Chris Noth Is Written Out Of CBS Series

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: The story below reveals major plot points from tonight’s episode of CBS’ The Equalizer. Chris Noth made his final appearance in the CBS series The Equalizer on the January 2 episode titled “Separated,” and his character William Bishop was written out in Sunday night’s episode. Noth was fired from the show following accusations of sexual assault were made against the actor by multiple women. He has since denied the allegations. In the episode titled “Pulse,” Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah) learns the man who once tried to kill her, Mason Quinn (Chris Vance), is involved in...
TV SERIES
TechRadar

These five great movies are leaving Netflix at the end of April, don’t sleep on them

Netflix’s relentless drive to become a streaming service reliant on no other broadcast partners is continuing apace. In 2022, the streaming giant will be debuting a brand new movie every week (opens in new tab). Already available to watch are The Adam Project (opens in new tab), he Ryan Reynolds-led family adventure; Against The Ice, a bleak frosty thriller; and Windfall, (opens in new tab) a twisty home-invasion drama.
MOVIES
The Independent

‘I thought he was an alien’ Meet the 5-year-old blowing people away on TikTok

A remarkable five-year-old who learned to read before he could walk has wowed millions of people online with his “photographic” memory and ability to write in 10 different languages after sharing his gift on TikTok with his 400K followers.When tiny Sebastian Esposito was 18 months old, he became obsessed with a wooden letter puzzle and began spelling out words like cat and dog – going on to write more than 200 words by the time he was two, as well as learning the entire Russian alphabet.Now five and in kindergarten, where his classmates are still learning their ABCs, Sebastian...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Jensen Ackles' Supernatural Prequel Just Cast Jeffrey Dean Morgan And Samantha Smith's Replacements As John And Mary Winchester

Supernatural may have ended on The CW back in 2020, but the hunter legacy is living on. It was recently announced that the network gave a pilot order to The Winchesters, a prequel that follows John and Mary Winchester on their own hunting adventures and love story, told from Dean’s perspective. The show comes from SPN’s own Jensen Ackles and wife Danneel Ackles, and now the project has found its two new leads.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robin And Marian#Fatherhood#Everett Collection 2
TVLine

TVLine Items: Timeless Vet Leads CBS Pilot, With Love Renewed and More

Click here to read the full article. Timeless alum Malcolm Barrett is trading the time machine for The Hug Machine. The actor will star in the aforementioned CBS comedy pilot as Dan, a dad who gets a second chance to save both his marriage and his flailing rock career when his band unintentionally finds success in the raucous, cutthroat world of children’s music, our sister site Deadline reports. Additionally, Bones vet Michaela Conlin has joined the project as Dan’s ex-wife Tara, a pediatric cardiologist who wishes her ex-husband could have grown up when they were still together. Ready for some more recent newsy...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Jensen Ackles Talks Directing Jared Padalecki on Walker and the Episode's Many Supernatural Nods (Kansas!)

Click here to read the full article. Having spent 15 seasons together on Supernatural, the men who used to go by Dean and Sam Winchester almost didn’t even need full sentences when Jensen Ackles stepped behind the camera of Jared Padalecki’s current CW series Walker. “It was very nice to be back with someone who I’ve got such an incredible shorthand with, which we’ll always have,” Ackles tells TVLine. “You don’t lose something like that. Spending 15 years building that up, that’s never going to go away. So that was fun. And being able to direct him in such a quick...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Johnny Carson Biopic Series Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt From David Milch & Jay Roach Hits Marketplace

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: The story of one of America’s most beloved TV personalities, Johnny Carson, may finally be coming to the screen. A high-profile series, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Carson, written by Deadwood creator David Milch and to be directed by Jay Roach, was recently taken out and has been heating up the premium marketplace. The project, titled King Of Late Night, is a co-production between wiip and Anonymous Content. The series will follow the life and career of late-night TV pioneer Johnny Carson from New York to Los Angeles to the Las Vegas strip. King...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Netflix
Deadline

‘Game Of Thrones’ Alum Rosabell Laurenti Sellers Set For Recurring Role In Disney+ Series ‘Willow’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Game Of Thrones alum Rosabell Laurenti Sellers is a new name in the cast of anticipated Disney+ and Lucasfilm series Willow. In the TV spinoff of the 1980s fantasy classic, which is now in post-production, a princess assembles a party to join her on a quest to rescue her twin brother. Among previously revealed cast are Tony Revolori, Amer Chadha-Patel , Ellie Bamber, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman and Warwick Davis. And as we revealed last week, the casting of Talisa Garcia marks the first time Lucasfilm has cast a trans actor in one of its productions. Much like she did...
MOVIES
Parade

Melora Hardin Stars as a Mom Searching for Love for Her Kids in Hallmark Channel's Love, Classified

We’re all looking for love. Some have found it, others look for it in all the wrong places and in all the wrong faces. Before there was Tinder or eHarmony, people took to the classified ads to seek love and affection. In Hallmark Channel’s latest “Spring Into Love” movie, Love, Classified, a mom disrupts her adult children’s lives as they take to a modernized version of classified ads in search of love.
MOVIES
Primetimer

The Goldbergs should "call it a day" after CGI Jeff Garlin fiasco

Journalist and critic Noel Murray went viral last week for tweeting about the March 2 The Goldbergs "The Wedding" episode featuring a. creepy-looking CGI Garlin's head on a stand-in's body. The CGI effect was an attempt to keep Garlin on the show after he mutually parted ways last December following a string of HR complaints alleging inappropriate on-set behavior. But the effect, which included Garlin's voice being clumsily dubbed in, hurts the show more than helps. "Why make this choice? Why not just drop Murray for good?" asks Murray. "As hard as the show’s producers and editors have worked to cut around Garlin’s absences this season, trying to wedge him in has been far more distracting than it would’ve been to eliminate his character altogether." For Murray -- who wrote a New York Times article in 2020 titled "Why I Still Love The Goldbergs" -- the CGI Garlin hubbub is proof that the ABC comedy has become long in the tooth. The thing is, ABC doesn't appear ready to end The Goldbergs because it still delivers more than 3 million viewers in its ninth season. "And each new episode adds to the overall value of a series that has already been sold into syndication—and which will live on in streaming, where 'comfort TV' like The Goldbergs has been thriving," says Murray. As Murray points out, he tweeted about CGI Garlin nearly two weeks after the episode aired, so viewers haven't really been paying close attention to the show. "Beyond the Garlin issue, the show is just looking a little haggard," says Murray. "When The Goldbergs debuted, (Sean) Giambrone was playing a junior high schooler. In this season, the 22-year-old actor is still only playing a high school senior. The character’s siblings Erica and Barry (played by (Hayley) Orrantia and Troy Gentile, both 28) are stuck in college. The original gimmick of rooting stories in various 1980s fads and trends is still part of the show, but the plots have become more disconnected from (creator Adam F.) Goldberg’s personal experiences, and more generic." ALSO: The Goldbergs has been hanging by a thread this season even excluding the cast changes.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Mad Men' Star Wants to Bring Back Show With Spinoff

As Mad Men celebrates its 15th anniversary this year, with so many other iconic TV series experiencing reboots or spinoffs, now might be an excellent time to revisit the period drama. Former cast member Kiernan Shipka told Entertainment Tonight it would be the perfect opportunity to follow up with character Sally Draper, whom she portrayed on the show.
TV SERIES
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Mini Guitarist Turned Into!

Before this little musician was selling out concert venues with his dynamic voice and elite guitar-playing skills, he was just a simple kid growing up in Australia. This tank-top tot has definitely made his imprint in the music industry and has been relevant since the late '90s ... and has four Grammy awards to back it up! Although he particularly sticks to one genre, he has stepped out of his box and collaborated with musicians such as Pink and Jason Derulo.
MUSIC
CinemaBlend

Helen Mirren Pays Tribute After Her Stepson, Mandalorian And Pam & Tommy Actor Rio Hackford, Dies At 51

The public has said goodbye to a significant number of Hollywood stars as of late and, sadly, yet another has left us far too soon. Rio Hackford, the actor and club owner known for his roles on shows like The Mandalorian and Pam & Tommy, has died at the age of 51. Hackford was the son of Parker director Taylor Hackford, the husband of Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren. Following her stepson’s death, Mirren took a moment to pay tribute to him.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Best Female TV Show Characters of the 2010s

From Washington D.C. to Westeros' Red Keep and across many genres, the 2010s saw the television industry develop more of a focus on women in hit TV shows. Leaping off the platform established in the 00s with the likes of The Sopranos and Mad Men, the 2010s not only included brilliant women in significant series but also saw them transition more and more from supporting characters to starring roles.
TV SERIES
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

966
Followers
1K+
Post
505K+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy