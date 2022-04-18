ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wainscott, NY

Félix Bonilla Gerena At Tripoli Gallery

27east.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe work of Félix Bonilla Gerena, the current artist-in-residence at Tripoli Gallery, will be on view in “Los Delirios en la Pintura,” an exhibition opening with a reception for the artist on Saturday, April 23, from 6 to 8 p.m. and running through May 23 at the Wainscott gallery. The work...

www.27east.com

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Al Roker explores America's changing Chinatowns on "Family Style"

From California to Montana to New York, cultural enclaves built by generations of immigrants provide a glimpse into the rich history of the Chinese American experience — and the many foods we enjoy today as a result. Rising rents and a changing population were already whittling away the nation’s...
Distractify

The Real-Life Inspiration for 'The Gilded Age's' Lina Astor Ruled New York Society

America rejected a monarchy during the American Revolution, but that didn't stop certain rich Americans from ruling society in the 1880s. Much of the HBO series The Gilded Age is drawn from the lives of real-life historical figures who lorded over society in 19th century New York City. One of those figures was Caroline "Lina" Astor" (played by Donna Murphy in the series).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Southampton, NY
City
Sag Harbor, NY
City
Wainscott, NY
City
Bridgehampton, NY
City
Rose, NY
WDVM 25

Artists at Capital Art & Craft Festival show support for Ukraine

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — The Spring Capital Art and Craft Festival is back at the Dulles Expo Center, and a handful of artists here are using this opportunity to help Ukraine. The Spring Capital Art and Craft Festival feature over 200 artists with various art pieces, including handmade jewelry, paintings, and more. One artist Christine […]
VISUAL ART
Vogue Magazine

Anna Van Patten’s Elegant Night at the Save Venice Gala

Few galas are as glamorous as Save Venice’s annual fête. The charity event led by maestra Lauren Santo Domingo aims to protect the art, architecture, and heritage of Italy’s famed city of love. Each year its attendees raise millions to preserve paintings by old masters, Venetian churches, and the legacy of one of the world’s cultural capitals. The celebrations also make for a star-studded evening out, and this weekend New York’s society set took over Casa Cipriani for a night on the town. There, alongside names like Sienna Miller, Alex Rodriguez, and Nicky Hilton, Gossip Girl star Anna Van Patten attended for the first time.
CELEBRATIONS
wmagazine.com

Meet the Euphoria Dressmaker Marrying Mexican Pop Culture and Music

AKNA, the rising fashion brand known for resuscitating early 2000s tabloid glam—an aesthetic marked by low-rise jeans, bedazzled accessories, and messiness—has but one rule: you make it, you wear it. This may seem like an impossible brief for clothing often made of chainmail and beaded glass, bandaged in fringe and feathers and thousands of Swarovski crystals. But for Mexican designer Aidan Euan, the vision for any piece begins and ends with his wife-muse-business partner, Jenn Euan.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lix#Dance#Tripoli Gallery#Topping Rose House
The Independent

How Santa Fe’s multicultural, multi-media arts landscape is getting even more diverse

On a sunny, Saturday afternoon at the start of spring, music spilled into Santa Fe’s Railyard District from the Cowgirl, a BBQ restaurant with a band playing on its peach-toned adobe wall-ringed patio. One of the Sky Rail trains, which offers riders an immersive experience of improv theatre, on-the-go cocktail parties or an evening under the crystalline stars in Galisteo Basin just south of the city, already had its engine, painted with the grinning jaws and folded ears of a wolf, pointed south down the spur rail line that gives the Railyard District its name. Vendors from the Santa Fe...
ENTERTAINMENT
ARTnews

Tour Cecilia Alemani’s Venice Biennale Exhibition, Coursing with Surrealist Energies and Abounding with Bodies

Click here to read the full article. At last—Venice. For the first time since 2019, La Biennale is on view in the Most Serene Republic. Cecilia Alemani, the chief curator of High Line Art in New York, is at the helm of this, the 59th edition, and she has organized a central exhibition that is a feast of breathtaking proportions. Titled “The Milk of Dreams,” after a children’s book by the artist Leonora Carrington, it includes 213 artists across the show’s two traditional locations, the Central Pavilion and the Arsenale. The vast majority of them identify as female or gender-nonconforming—a thrilling change of...
VISUAL ART
Art in America

Venice Diary: At the Arsenale

In the exhibition text for “The Milk of Dreams,” the main event at the 59th Venice Biennale, artistic director Cecilia Alemani identifies a set of key questions that the show takes up: “How is the definition of the human changing? What constitutes life, and what differentiates plant and animal, human and non-human?” In the Arsenale half of the show, at least, this brief is taken rather literally: humanoids and hybrid figures abound. Dominating the opening antechamber is Simone Leigh’s massive bronze sculpture Brick House (2019), part of a series in which the Black female body merges with a range of vernacular architectural forms, including the domed earthen huts of the Mousgoum people of Cameroon and the Natchez, Mississippi, roadside restaurant Mammy’s Cupboard, housed in the voluminous skirt of a stereotypical mammy figure holding out a serving tray. (Leigh’s sculpture will be familiar to New Yorkers because of its appearance on the High Line, where Alemani has served as chief curator since 2011.) It is echoed, in the next room, by a group of five similarly massive adobe sculptures of anthropomorphized vessels based on Indigenous clay ovens by Argentinian artist Gabriel Chaile, each one representing a member of his family.
VISUAL ART
The Guardian

Beyond the Biennale: Venice’s ‘secret’ Sant’Elena island

Venice welcomes back its prestigious Biennale, the art world’s oldest and biggest gathering, from 23 April, after a three-year absence. From that day, vaporetto no 1 water bus, which chugs up the Grand Canal and past Piazza San Marco, will be packed with art lovers, who will stream off at the Giardini boat stop for the Giardini della Biennale, where 30 international pavilions present the latest cutting-edge creations.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Architecture
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
The Guardian

Gabrieli Consort & Players/McCreesh review – superb and exhilarating Bach

The main work in Paul McCreesh and his Gabrieli Consort and Players’ Bach concert at the Wigmore was the Easter Oratorio, which we don’t hear nearly as often as we should. Originally written as a cantata for Easter Sunday in 1725, it was revised as an oratorio 10 years later. With just under an hour’s music, it’s relatively short when placed beside Bach’s Passions. And, unlike Handelian oratorio, it is rooted primarily in reflection rather than dramatic narrative. “Reflective”, however, doesn’t even begin to describe the impact it makes with its elated opening and closing choruses, recitatives for multiple soloists that veer at times towards operatic arioso, and successive arias with woodwind obbligatos. It’s meditative, exalted and among the most beautiful things in Bach’s output.
RELIGION
The Associated Press

Met moves Donizetti opera to decaying American town

NEW YORK (AP) — Call it bel canto in the Rust Belt. The Metropolitan Opera’s new production of “Lucia di Lammermoor” plucks the ill-fated heroine out of the Scottish hills where Sir Walter Scott placed her in his 1819 novel and where Italian composer Gaetano Donizetti kept her in his opera 16 years later.
THEATER & DANCE
The Associated Press

Austrian avant-garde artist Hermann Nitsch dies at 83

BERLIN (AP) — Hermann Nitsch, an Austrian avant-garde artist known among other things for works in which he used blood and animal entrails, has died. He was 83. Nitsch’s wife, Rita Nitsch, told the Austria Press Agency on Tuesday that Nitsch died at a hospital in the Austrian town of Mistelbach on Monday after a serious illness.
hypebeast.com

Pace Publishing Documents the Artistic Evolution of Wilfredo Lam

The book is available to purchase for $50 USD. Wifredo Lam was a Cuban artist best known for his large-scale paintings that interjected Modernist techniques with Afro-Cuban imagery. Pace Publishing has released a new book chronicling the recent retrospective exhibition on the artist that went on view at the gallery’s New York flagship this past year.
VISUAL ART
The Atlantic

Why I Believe in the ‘Marvelous Real’

This is a subscriber-exclusive edition of Unsettled Territory, a newsletter about culture, law, history, and finding meaning in the mundane. “What is the entire history of America if not a chronicle of the marvelous real?” — Alejo Carpentier. Novelist, essayist, and critic Alejo Carpentier was born in Switzerland...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
operawire.com

Puccini Festival Announces 2022 Season

The Puccini Festival at the Torre del Lago in Italy has announced its 2022 season. The festival will be held between July 15 and August 27, 2022 and marks teh first festival in two years following the pandemic. The festival opens with “Madama Butterfly” which will be directed by Manu...
THEATER & DANCE
Page Six

New York society rallies around downtown darling Tiffany Limos after stroke

The Downtown scene and the socialite set are both rallying around one of their most beloved talents. Tiffany Limos, a darling of the famous group that centered around “Kids” director and Nineties phenomenon Larry Clark, has suffered a stroke as a result of Lyme disease. Limos, 42, was both a muse to Clark — and later Quentin Tarantino — and a talented writer and actor herself. Sceney sorts including art scion Lola Schnabel and Tatiana Von Furstenberg are trying to get her much-needed care. According to representatives working with her family, Limos has suffered for years with Lyme and another tick-borne disease, babesiosis....
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy