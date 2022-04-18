Universal basic income payment apply – Applications for $6,000 in free money open in DAYS – see if you can get the cash

A HUGE new guaranteed income program is offering $6,000 over the next year -- and applications are opening in just days.

A new Chicago universal basic income pilot program will pay out $500 a month for a full year to help some struggling low-income residents in the city.

As many as 5,000 needy households could qualify, and the open application process opens Monday, April 25th.

There are certain criteria that residents must meet to receive the money. They must be:

18 years or older

Have experienced economic hardships due to the pandemic

Have a household income at or below 250% of the federal poverty level. For a family of three, that is less than $58,000

Those who meet the above requirements will be entered into the application process and citywide lottery.

Ireland basic income for struggling artists

Recently, Ireland’s government authorized a three-year pilot plan for basic income for artists.

A total of 2,000 artists will be chosen at random and will receive $424 every week, with the trial set to begin later in April.

The plan, which would cost $45million each year, is based on a suggestion by the Arts and Culture Recovery Taskforce, which was created in 2020 to look into how the industry may recover from the Covid-19 pandemic’s effect.

The plan’s overall goal, according to Euractiv.com, is to alleviate the income precarity that typically results from the type of periodic, project-based labor seen in the arts.

Guaranteed income in Boulder

The City of Boulder, Colorado plans to launch a new guaranteed income pilot by the end of the year, according to KDVR.com.

The city put aside $250,000 in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan in March to act as the program’s initial building brick.

Senior Project Manager for the City of Boulder Housing and Human Services Elizabeth Crowe said that the pilot has received a total budget request of $3million and that they are actively seeking commercial partnerships to assist with finance.

Part-time employment increases with UBI

Cash payments, say UBI opponents, discourage people from working; however, analyses of the Alaska Permanent Fund income transfer program reveal that the payments had no detrimental impact on employment.

Part-time employment actually climbed by 17 percent.

Concerns about whether or not individuals are “willing to work” are based on faulty labor perceptions, according to Drexel.edu.

Employers, on the other hand, are afraid that individuals may refuse to work for poor pay and harmful working conditions.

In order to recruit and retain employees, UBI will challenge low-paying occupations and persuade firms to pay a livable wage and provide health and family benefits, advocates argue.

Which countries have UBI?

A universal basic income is being tested in a number of towns, states, and countries in addition to the United States.

Some of those are:

Canada

Finland

Kenya

Scotland

Taiwan

Macau

Namibia

Hong Kong

Netherlands

Germany

Iran

Brazil

India

China

Guaranteed income in Ann Arbor

City Council members for Ann Arbor, Michigan, voted to launch a universal basic income program for 100 low-income families on Tuesday, WXYZ reported.

The City Council is planning on providing those who were most affected by the pandemic with monthly payments of $500.

Council members said that the United Way and the University of Michigan were looking to partner on this program.

Austin’s guaranteed income program, continued

The launch of this program will expand on another guaranteed income pilot that just finished in the surrounding area.

That one was funded through charitable groups and the California-based nonprofit UpTogether, which advocates for people in “historically undervalued communities.”

Austin launches guaranteed income pilot program

Austin, Texas is getting ready to launch a pilot program that will give residents facing extreme hardship $1,000 per month for a year.

The program will have 85 participants, reports KXAN.

At this time the eligibility requirements and application process is not yet known.

Applying for California’s UBI

To be considered for the SOAR program, high school seniors must complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) or California Dream Act application.

Additionally, those who qualify must be experiencing homelessness.

The SOAR program would then give students at least five months of guaranteed income between April 1, 2023, to August 1, 2023.

However, because the bill has not been passed, dates, income, and other factors could change.

UBI for high school students, continued

The bill was cleared by the California Senate Education Committee.

If passed, the guaranteed income program would begin after graduation and last for about five months until students begin college, vocational training, or enter the workforce.

According to the California Department of Education, the 2020-2021 school year had over 183,000 California students that met the federal definition of homelessness.

Of those, 15,000 were seniors.

Possible UBI for high school students

Silicon Valley High School students may be getting a UBI program.

As homelessness continues to ravage California, the new proposal from State Senator Dave Cortese would offer $1,000 a month to about 15,000 high school seniors dealing with homelessness.

Bill SB 1341 is also known as the California Success, Opportunity, and Academic Resilience (SOAR).

UBI use study

According to research conducted as part of the Universal Basic Income initiative and cited by local media outlet Finger Lakes 1:

28 percent of funding went to food

28 percent of funding went to services

24 percent of funding went to sales and merchandise

UBI to California colleges

As part of the state legislature’s newest attempt at a guaranteed basic income proposal, California may send $500 a month to college students from low-income households with no strings attached.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Sen Dave Cortese is exploring legislation that would establish a pilot program at certain California State University campuses, providing monthly stipends for a year to students whose families earn in the state’s poorest 20 percent.

A total of 14,000 students may be qualified to receive the payments.

Likely cost of UBI in the US

In 2012, there were 163million people working in the United States, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

To pay each of them $12,490 (the poverty line for one person in 2019) for that year would have cost $2.04trillion, according to The Balance.

While some of this cost may be reduced by eliminating redundant social programs and other types of consolidation, it would almost certainly increase the national debt, according to The Balance.