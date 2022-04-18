ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

‘How could you?’ – Piers Morgan leads reaction after Emma Raducanu comes out as a Tottenham fan

By Rob Maul
 1 day ago

PIERS MORGAN led a host of hilarious reactions after Emma Raducanu revealed she has become a Tottenham fan.

Raducanu donned a Spurs shirt ahead of the Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mwgs8_0fCSaygi00
Raducanu wore a Tottenham shirt on the court as she prepares for the Stuttgart Open Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jnfHf_0fCSaygi00
Her personalised Spurs top had 'Raducanu 10' on the back Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKg4z_0fCSaygi00
Raducanu's coach urged her to wear the shirt Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aTgms_0fCSaygi00
They posted several pictures of Raducanu in the Spurs shirt on social media Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OqB7f_0fCSaygi00
She played in the top while training for the Stuttgart Open Credit: Instagram

Her trainer Will Herbert and agent Chris Helliar told her to wear the Spurs shirt, with Herbert taking to social media to say: "@spursofficial Our work is done @chrishelliar.

"@emmaraducanu has been baptised a spurs fan. Hopefully we both pick up some trophies now! #coys #ttid #shesoneofourown #ohwhenthespurs."

Raducanu was asked previously who she supports, to which she replied: "England."

And Arsenal fan Piers Morgan was only of several people not best pleased with the tennis star as he jokingly confronted her about her new-found allegiance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mT4Aa_0fCSaygi00
Morgan jokingly called Raducanu out for becoming a Spurs supporter

He simply said: "Oh @EmmaRaducanu - how could you?"

Meanwhile, fellow British tennis player Katie Swan added: "Oh no how did we let this happen 🥲 @harriet_dart #gooners."

While others praised her decision in comical fashion, with one saying: "Excellent work. Here's to a long life of misery for @emmaraducanu 😂."

Next month Raducanu's US Open replica trophy will be taken on the road by the LTA to schools, clubs and tournaments.

It is a chance for the British public to enjoy once again her epic success from New York last September.

Meanwhile, Raducanu faces Australian qualifier Storm Sanders in the first round of the German tournament on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old will hope the right foot blister she suffered in the Billie Jean King Cup defeat in the Czech Republic will not see her endure another early-round exit.

Raducanu – who wore leggings due to the coldness in Prague – was broken seven times and hit four double faults as she suffered one of her quickest defeats in a 6-1 6-1 loss.

She bathed her feet in "surgical spirit" post-match and went on to say: "I have a blister on my foot. It kind of showed up after yesterday’s match.

"We’ve been managing it but as you saw, I couldn’t really move or load either way.

"And now it’s just about trying to get it better as soon as possible.

"It completely stopped me from moving. It’s tough not to be even able to chase the ball.

"It was compromising every shot I had to play. So yeah, it’s very disappointing when you’re out there playing a rubber for your country and you feel like completely redundant.

"But I guess I can’t really do anything about it."

