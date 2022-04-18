ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Ag News: Early Cattle Grazing and Crop Insurance Fraud

By AgInfo.net
 1 day ago
**The annual movement of cattle to summer grazing pastures is starting earlier than usual as California’s unrelenting drought dries up winter forage lands. It’s part of the costly challenges facing ranchers faced with diminishing grazing lands, and paying a premium to buy and...

News Talk KIT

Hens Lost to Bird Flu and More Livestock Forage Disaster Aid

**Nearly 11.8 million U.S. egg-laying hens, three of every 100, have died in outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza in less than a month, according to USDA data. www.agriculture.com reports, laying hens account for most of the 17 million chickens, turkeys, and other domestic poultry lost to the first bird flu outbreak two years.
AGRICULTURE
News Talk KIT

APHIS Celebrates 50 Years and Ag Economy Barometer Dips

**USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is celebrating 50 years of serving the public as a federal agency. USDA created APHIS in April, 1972, to consolidate animal health, plant health, and inspection duties under one roof. The new agency focused on protecting American agriculture and natural resources, along...
AGRICULTURE
News Talk KIT

Ag News: Fuel Prices Decline and Truck Driver Shortage

**State and federal officials and some California water districts have agreed to a tentative $2.6 billion plan to improve water quality in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta. State and federal agencies would fund much of the plan that would include payments to rice farmers who fallow land to save water. Modesto...
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Talk KIT

Ag News: Summertime E15 Sales and Global Crop Acres Rise

**President Biden announced last week that the EPA is taking steps to allow for summertime E15 sales. Biden made the announcement during a visit to an ethanol facility in Iowa. To make E15 available in the summer, EPA is planning to issue a national emergency waiver. The White House says...
AGRICULTURE
freightwaves.com

White House says Texas’ border checkpoints hurting supply chain

The White House is pressuring Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to lift added inspections of commercial trucks entering from Mexico as supply chain disruption at the border threatens to spin out of control. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki warned in a statement Wednesday that cross-border delays caused by the inspections...
TEXAS STATE
World Economic Forum

Second-largest U.S. reservoir falls to historic lows

An ongoing megadrought in the Western U.S. has caused the country’s second-largest reservoir, Lake Powell, to drop its lowest level since it was filled over 50 years ago. The situation is threatening supplies of water and hydroelectric energy to millions of people. The climate crisis has made the drought...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Montanan

Gianforte tours cattle ranch to kick off Ag Week

Gov. Greg Gianforte and a handful of agriculture stakeholders toured the Sieben Ranch on Tuesday to mark the second day of Montana’s Agriculture Week. Just outside Helena, the Sieben Ranch has been family-owned and operated since 1898. On the tour, owner Nina Baucus showed Gianforte, Montana Department of Livestock Executive Officer Mike Honeycutt, Montana Department […] The post Gianforte tours cattle ranch to kick off Ag Week appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
News Talk KIT

Ag News: Growth Energy on Inaccurate Ethanol Study

**Growth Energy is urging the Department of Energy to address a recent “inaccurate and misleading” study about ethanol that claims to be partially funded by the department. The study claims carbon emissions from using land to grow corn can negate or even reverse any climate advantages of corn...
AGRICULTURE
KGLO News

Ag Secretary says early cases of bird flu are a concern

DES MOINES — Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig says he is concerned about the number of cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or Bird Flu, that have already been detected and confirmed in Iowa. “We didn’t start dealing with High Path in Iowa until the middle of April in...
IOWA STATE
News Talk KIT

Global Food Crisis Coming and Changes to GHG Modeling for Biofuels

**A global food crisis is expected this fall amid the war in Ukraine and other factors, and a House Ag panel is looking at U.S. overseas food aid programs. Ranking Ag Republican GT Thompson says everything leads to a pretty grim conclusion, that by this fall, we’re going to see a significant increase in hunger, starvation and famine.
INDUSTRY
News Talk KIT

Ocean Shipping Reform Act and Release of Strategic Oil Reserves

**The California Department of Water Resources allocated nearly $30 million in March to repair segments of the Friant-Kern Canal. The 152-mile-long canal delivers water to 1 million acres of farmland from Fresno to Bakersfield. A critical 33-mile stretch in eastern Tulare County has been damaged by land subsistence, threatening its...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
News Talk KIT

Need Help After The Pandemic? County Offering ARPA Help!

If you are a business owner or just live in Yakima County you can now apply for some COVID-19 relief. Help is available through the ARPA program apply today. The county is now accepting applications for the 2022 American Rescue Plan Act for ARPA grant allocations from "local businesses, not-for-profit service providers, individuals/households, and other agencies for projects that will benefit the Yakima community. County officials say funding is available through Federal relief funds allocated to the County to aid in the COVID-19 pandemic response and recovery." The funding is set to be allocated to applicants within the "eligible categories outlined in the US Department of the Treasury Overview of the Final Rule and the National Association of Counties-Overview of the US Treasury Final Rule for ARPA Fiscal Recovery Funds. In addition to these Project Categories, projects must align with an Expenditure Category as set forth by the United States Department of the Treasury."
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
