ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Open a Can of CrossFit: Breaking Down the 2022 CrossFit Open Workouts

By Gabrielle Kassel
Greatist
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a series where we break down simple fitness activities you can do anywhere — and not just do them, but do them right. With these helpful tips, you can take control of your exercise process at your pace. Maybe you recently right-swiped on a self-proclaimed ‘CrossFit...

greatist.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

The Popular Walking Routine You Should Be Doing Every Morning To Kick-Start Fat Loss, According To A Trainer

There are an endless number of exercises you could be doing in order to lose weight, and finding the one you enjoy the most will ultimately allow you to create the best relationship with fitness and provide you with the best results. If you’re just beginning to exercise or struggle with joint or muscle pain that impedes on your ability to do high intensity workouts, walking may be the best fit to help raise your heart rate and improve your overall wellness without putting your body at risk.
WEIGHT LOSS
SELF

A 5-Minute Arms Workout That'll Light Up Your Biceps and Triceps

With everything on your to-do list, adding exercise to your already busy schedule might feel nearly impossible. That’s where this 5-minute arms workout comes in handy!. There are tons of reasons to give your arms some exercise attention, even if you just have a few minutes available to do so. For one, strong arms help you perform everyday movements more easily. Whether you’re holding static positions like carrying a baby—which works your biceps (the muscles in the front of your upper arm)—or performing movements like pushing open a heavy door (which use your triceps, or the muscles in the back of your upper arm), your arm muscles are working on a day-to-day basis, ACE-certified personal trainer Sivan Fagan, CPT, owner of Strong With Sivan, tells SELF. They do this through flexion at your elbow (say, when you raise a fork to your mouth while eating or do a biceps curl during your workout) or through extension (like when you reach down to tie your shoelaces or perform a triceps kickback).
WORKOUTS
shefinds

Trainers Agree: These Are The Best Exercises To Tone Your Whole Body

It’s not uncommon to set personal goals when heading into the gym, whether that be getting stronger or focusing on other benchmarks such as weight loss or growing your confidence. One of the most common goals when it comes to working out is ‘toning’ the full body, and while this may be a controversial term in the fitness world, it largely refers to growing more visible muscle while decreasing fat in a healthy manner.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crossfit Games#Functional Fitness#Espn#Crossfit Aficionado#Crossfit
News Channel Nebraska

Weight Loss: A Journey & Some Advice

Originally Posted On: https://www.staceyinthesticks.com/2021/06/weight-loss-a-journey-some-advice.html. Great changes require a switch of mindset. Just like you seek expert support on Leak Detection, career prospects, and finances, before embarking on a weight loss journey, it’s crucial to consult with your doctor. Losing weight involves our mental and physical health. To reach optimal...
WEIGHT LOSS
FitnessVolt.com

Bodybuilder Shaun Clarida Shares Killer Off-Season High-Volume Arms Workout

IFBB Pro bodybuilder Shaun Clarida recently shared an off-season arm day workout. Clarida has competed in the 212 division for the majority of his career and won the 2020 Olympia crown in that division. After finishing second at the 2021 Olympia, he transitioned to the Open Pro division and won the 2021 IFBB Legion Sports Fest Pro. New Jersey native made his first Olympia appearance in 2015, when Flex Lewis was a dominant force in the division and placed 16th. Clarida didn’t dishearted by the results, instead, he work hard to improve his physique and kept showing up at different competitions. The 39-year-old also known as “Giant Killer” is currently in the middle of his off-season training routine.
WORKOUTS
FitnessVolt.com

Bodybuilder Nick Walker Shares An Intense Off-Season Shoulders And Triceps Workout

2021 Arnold Classic winner Nick Walker recently shared a shoulders and triceps workout. Walker is one of the highly touted prospects in the Open Pro division. By winning the 2021 Arnold Classic and 2021 New York Pro within one year of earning his IFBB Pro card, Mutant has already established himself as a serious contender in the division. The New York Pro win qualified Walker for 2021 Olympia. The fifth place finish at the 2021 Olympia prompted Nick Walker to take time off and build his physique to compete against the most elite competition that the division has to offer.
WORKOUTS
POPSUGAR

Strengthen Your Arms, Glutes, and Core With This 16-Minute Kettlebell Workout

Kettlebell workouts combine both cardio and strength, which makes them great if you're short on time. Not only do they get your heart rate up, but they also target all your muscles at once in just one workout session. If you're looking for a quick kettlebell workout that's good for beginners, try this 16-minute full-body kettlebell workout put together by Tom Holland, MS, CSCS, an exercise physiologist and Bowflex fitness advisor.
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Sports
FitnessVolt.com

Olympia 212 Champ Derek Lunsford Cranks Out 100 Reps of 315lbs Barbell Squats During Leg Day Workout

IFBB Pro bodybuilder and Olympia 212 champion Derek Lunsford recently cranked out 100 reps of barbell squats during a leg day workout. Lunsford is one of the most elite competitors in the IFBB Pro 212 division. He scored his first Olympia 212 title in 2021 after consistent podium finishes in years prior. The 28-year-old will attempt to make it two in a row at 2022 Olympia which will take place from December 16th to 18th in Las Vegas, Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MedicineNet.com

How Do You Strengthen Your Heart After Heart Failure? Exercises

You can strengthen your heart after heart failure by making recommended changes to your diet, exercising regularly, and adopting healthy habits. Heart failure occurs when the heart cannot pump blood well as it should. As a chronic and progressive condition, it worsens over time and can damage other organs due to lack of adequate blood supply.
WORKOUTS
FOX2Now

5 workout trends to keep you on track

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Regular physical activity is one of the most important things you can do for your health. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), everyone can experience the health benefits of physical activity regardless of age, abilities, ethnicity, shape and size. Some benefits of physical activity include: brain health, weight management, bone and muscle strength, and increase your chances of living longer.
WORKOUTS
womenfitness.net

Calisthenics: The Complete Beginner’s Guide

If you have seen videos of athletic guys performing gravity-defying moves while scrolling through your social media feed, odds are that they were calisthenics enthusiasts. These are athletes who have honed their skills through bodyweight training, without weights or fancy equipment in a gym. Thanks to social media, videos of...
WEIGHT LOSS
FitnessVolt.com

Tia-Clair Toomey Reveals Her Full Day of Eating For New Cutting Diet In Prep for 2022 CrossFit Games

The 5x Fittest Woman on Earth®, Tia-Clair Toomey, started the 2022 CrossFit Season successfully, as she placed second overall in the Open. This is very impressive, as Tia-Clair got back to CrossFit just 2 months ago, and carried over a lot of extra weight from bobsled training. Although her cutting progress is already noticeable, Tia-Clair still has to lose more weight to get into her peak shape.
WORKOUTS
The Independent

How many times a week should you exercise and how long for?

[This article was originally published in 2017.]Keeping active is crucial for staying healthy, and considering 27 per cent of Britons aren’t exercising at least once a week, according to a 2020 YouGov survey, you might be inclined to up your activity levels.But it’s hard to know just how much exercise you should be doing to reach your fitness goals, be that weight loss or bulking up.“The type of workout you do ultimately depends on your ability, goals, likes and dislikes, equipment available, what injuries you have, and how much time you have available,” personal trainer Tom Mans explained to The...
WORKOUTS
ETOnline.com

The Best At-Home Gym Equipment: Take $150 Off the Mirror With This Exclusive Code

It's no wonder that despite all the life changes in the last two years, fitness has become even more of a mainstay. Since the pandemic, many people opt to create their own version of a gym at home, making fitness even more accessible. The perfect at-home gym setup means you no longer have to pay for a gym membership or a personal trainer — all you need is the right workout equipment!
WORKOUTS
TechRadar

JaxJox DumbbellConnect Adjustable Dumbbells review

The JaxJox DumbbellConnect adjustable dumbbells rank among the most sophisticated technology you can add to your home gym, and despite their premium price they're some of the best adjustable dumbbells you can buy. 30-second review. JaxJox’s DumbbellConnect adjustable dumbbells are, hands down, the best set we’ve reviewed to date. From...
FITNESS
FitnessVolt.com

Bodybuilder Chris Bumstead Shares An Effective Workout To Build ‘JOOCY Chest’

The three-time Classic Physique Olympia champion Chris Bumstead recently shared a chest workout that emphasized on incline movements. Bumstead earned the IFBB Pro card with a first-place finish at the 2016 IFBB North American Bodybuilding Championships. He made his professional bodybuilding debut with an astonishing second-place finish at the 2017 Olympia. After producing similar results the following year, Chris Bumstead went on to emerge as one of the most dominant champions and won the Olympia Classic Physique title in 2019, 2020, and 2021.
WORKOUTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy