ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Jamie Dornan suggests people who called The Tourist a Steven Spielberg ‘rip off’ were too busy tweeting to pay attention

By Annabel Nugent
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31CetC_0fCSN34p00

Jamie Dornan has hit out at viewers who called The Tourist a “rip off” of Steven Spielberg’s film Duel .

Earlier this year, Dornan starred in the BBC thriller series, which some viewers accused of “ripping off” Spielberg’s 1971 film Duel , which was written by Richard Matheson.

The Fifty Shades of Grey star criticised people who instantly react to what they are watching by posting on social media, telling viewers to “f***ing put your phone down”.

Dornan told Esquire : “You’re not invested in a show if every frame of the movie you’re tweeting about. Look, f***ing put your phone down and look up and watch it and see.”

“You can miss s***, particularly if you’re just tweeting your angry thoughts about ripping off Steven Spielberg,” he said.

In the series, Dornan starred as a man left with amnesia after being rammed off the road in the Australian outback.

Elsewhere in the interview, the actor criticised fans for “prejudging” actors when they are cast in roles, citing Robert Pattinson ’s recent casting as Batman as an example.

The Belfast star said that “prejudgement is such a f***ing disease” before going on to address how the topic affects his “line of work”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HdRZ0_0fCSN34p00

“In general, people prejudge people based on f***ing anything really, and it’s very sad,” he said.

“Look at the reaction when Rob [Pattinson] got cast as Batman. It was like 90 per cent negative. Daniel Craig got cast as James Bond – I mean that was 100 per cent negative.”

He continued: “It was vile what was written. It was actually disturbing when you see the f***ing venomous anger that people have over casting decisions.

“And then guess what? Daniel Craig is f***ing brilliant, and it changes the whole energy of Bond. And all the naysayers love what Rob has done with Batman.”

Comments / 0

Related
People

Eddie Redmayne Recalls Not Recognizing Robert Pattinson at Gym Because He Was 'So Physically Changed'

Robert Pattinson was unrecognizable to his longtime friend Eddie Redmayne after his physical transformation. In an appearance on The Tonight Show with host Jimmy Fallon Wednesday, the 40-year-old Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore star reflected on a funny time when he ran into Pattinson at the gym. During the encounter it was difficult for Redmayne to recognize Pattinson given his fitness transformation in preparation for The Batman.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jamie Dornan shares behind-the-scenes skincare routine ahead of Oscars

Jamie Dornan is putting skincare first as he prepares for the Oscars red carpet.The Belfast star shared a behind-the-scenes look at his skincare routine ahead of the 94th annual Academy Awards on his Instagram on Sunday evening. In the post, Dornan is seen wearing a casual white T-shirt and a nourishing face sheet mask. The 39-year-old actor simply captioned his post: “What?”Dornan, who hails from Northern Ireland, stars in the Oscar nominated film Belfast. The movie, which is based on the childhood of director Kenneth Branagh, was nominated for seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Supporting...
BEAUTY & FASHION
CinemaBlend

After Jamie Dornan Got Backlash For Fifty Shades Of Grey And Robert Pattinson Got It For Batman, The Irish Actor Shares His Own Honest Feelings

When movie buffs cannot picture specific actors taking on certain roles, they have no problems expressing their honest (and sometimes blunt) opinions. Well, Fifty Shades of Grey actor Jamie Dornan also has no issue sharing his in return. The Irish actor has, after all, received his fair share of backlash for playing Christian Grey. And his friend, Robert Pattinson, can relate to this, as there were plenty of people who were against him playing Bruce Wayne in The Batman. With this, Dornan shared honest feelings about the backlash both him and Pattinson have received.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Jamie Dornan
Person
Richard Matheson
Person
Robert Pattinson
Person
Steven Spielberg
CinemaBlend

Eddie Redmayne Recalls Robert Pattinson’s Unhinged Audition Technique Before Their Blockbuster Fame

These roommate tales from Andrew Garfield, Jamie Dornan and more U.K. actors keep getting better and better with every recount. They’ve spilled and clarified stories about their days as struggling young actors in Hollywood. Now, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’s Eddie Redmayne was the latest from the friend group to open up about their living arrangement. While Redmayne has an Oscar under his belt, it seemed mutual friend Robert Pattinson might’ve been the most committed actor. The Fantastic Beasts 3 actor recalled The Batman actor’s unhinged audition technique before they shot to the Hollywood A-list.
MUSIC
Elle

Jason Momoa Just Responded To Rumours He's Dating Kate Beckinsale

It's been over a week since Aquaman's Jason Momoa was spotted lending his coat to Kate Beckinsale at an Oscars after party – since then, fans have been debating whether the move was a flirtatious one, or simply Momoa being chivalrous. Naturally, in celeb land, the romance rumours between...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jim Carrey video showing actor forcibly kissing Alicia Silverstone resurfaces after Will Smith criticism

Jim Carrey is being called out for “hypocrisy” after saying that Will Smith “should have been” arrested for hitting Chris Rock at the Oscars.The actor, 60, criticised Smith in the wake of the ceremony, in which Smith walked on the stage and struck Rock after he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. It is unknown whether Rock knew about Pinkett Smith’s alopecia diagnosis.”I have nothing against Will Smith – he’s done great things, but that was not a good moment,” Carrey told CBS host Gayle King. “It cast a shadow over everyone’s shining moment...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

John Wayne Was Restrained By Six Security Men At The 1973 Oscars

The 2022 Oscars got really awkward when Will Smith marched onstage and slapped Chris Rock over a joke he made about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith. This was reminiscent of another incident that happened back in 1973 but luckily no one was slapped back then. John Wayne wanted to storm the stage and it took six security men to restrain him so no one got hurt.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fifty Shades Of Grey#Film Star#Australian
Deadline

Ron Howard Reacts To Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars Snafu: “I Wouldn’t Have Expected This Kind Of Behavior”

Click here to read the full article. Ron Howard said he wasn’t in the room when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, but shared that he found the situation “very upsetting.” The Oscar-winner, who was watching the awards ceremony on TV, reacted to the shocking moment during a panel for FX’s upcoming drama Under The Banner of Heaven. “These are people I’m very friendly with and I was shocked. I wouldn’t have expected this kind of behavior,” Howard, who executive produces the series, told Deadline during the virtual session on Tuesday. “I’m not on the Academy...
CELEBRITIES
TechRadar

These five great movies are leaving Netflix at the end of April, don’t sleep on them

Netflix’s relentless drive to become a streaming service reliant on no other broadcast partners is continuing apace. In 2022, the streaming giant will be debuting a brand new movie every week (opens in new tab). Already available to watch are The Adam Project (opens in new tab), he Ryan Reynolds-led family adventure; Against The Ice, a bleak frosty thriller; and Windfall, (opens in new tab) a twisty home-invasion drama.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Glamour

Ashton Kutcher Couldn’t Keep His Eyes Off Mila Kunis During Their Oscars Red-Carpet Debut

After seven years of marriage, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher just attended the Academy Awards as a couple for the first time. The pair, who fell in love 14 years after meeting on the of That ’70s Show and now have two children, walked the Oscars red carpet together on March 27. Kutcher could hardly take his eyes off Kunis, who was decked out in a pink silk gown by Zuhair Murad. To be fair, the Black Swan actor looked just as enthralled with her husband in his black tuxedo.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

We STILL Can’t Get Over The Plunging Chanel Dress Kristen Stewart Wore To The Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party—Did We Mention It's Completely See-Through?

Kristen Stewart has really wowed us with quite a versatile selection of outfits during her Spencer promo trail, and more recently during award season. From the figure-hugging Dolce and Gabbana dress at the Critics’ Choice Awards to the glittering white Chanel ensemble she wore to the Film Independent Spirit Awards, to everything else in-between, the 31-year-old Oscar-nominated actress has always kept us on the edge of our seats! And the outfit she wore to the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party that took place in Beverly Hills after the awards ceremony on Sunday, March 27th, was no exception!
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
theplaylist.net

Amber Heard Reportedly Almost Didn’t Return For ‘Aquaman 2’ Over “Chemistry” Concerns With Jason Momoa

Warner Bros. has had a string of bad luck, having to sever ties with actors such as Johnny Depp who was removed from the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise and replaced with Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen after domestic abuse allegations became too hard to ignore. Depp’s co-star Ezra Miller (“The Flash,” “Justice League”) is also reportedly getting the boot from the studio after a recent arrest in Hawaii, seeing the actor potentially removed from both the Potterverse and DCEU in the future.
MOVIES
Variety

Oscars Producer Told Academy Not to Remove Will Smith Because It’s Not What Chris Rock Wanted

Click here to read the full article. Will Packer, who co-produced last Sunday’s 94th Academy Awards ceremony along with Shayla Cowan, spoke in depth Friday morning on “Good Morning America” about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. The incident occurred during the Oscars, after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head while presenting the documentary feature category. Packer said he thought it was a bit when the slap first happened, saying, “I thought it was part of something that Chris and Will were doing on their own. I thought it was a bit. I wasn’t concerned at all.” Packer...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

611K+
Followers
201K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy