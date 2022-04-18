ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa County, CO

Local Authorities Warn of New Scam Attempts In Mesa County

By Zane Mathews
 1 day ago
There is a new method for scammers attempting to steal your money. It seems an impossible task to try and keep up with all of the scam attempts that are going, but, somehow we've got to try - because people are losing their hard-earned money. The advent of digital money has...

