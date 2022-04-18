Transfer news: City yet to agree deal for Haaland

Garth Crooks believes Cristiano Ronaldo should retire from top European league football at the end of this season. The Manchester United forward scored a hat-trick in Saturday's 3-2 win over Norwich City and it was the 50th of his club career. Ronaldo turned 37 in February but sits on an...
Manchester United's defensive frailties were exposed yet again on Saturday as Ralf Rangnick's side conceded another poor goal in their hard-fought win over Norwich. United had looked to be cruising to victory against the Premier League's bottom side when Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice inside the opening 32 minutes of the match.
MANCHESTER UNITED leapfrogged Arsenal into fifth place after a 3-2 win over Norwich - with all three goals coming from a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick. Though before he game, fans protested outside Old Trafford ahead of their Premier League clash against the controversial Glazer family. Meanwhile Erik ten Hag is reportedly...
Cristiano Ronaldo embraced nine Manchester United players before their 3-2 win over Norwich City - proving he's a huge figure in the dressing room. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored a hat-trick on Saturday afternoon to keep United's top four dreams alive. Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford in the summer...
Cristiano Ronaldo sealed his hat-trick with a stunning free-kick to rescue a 3-2 victory for Man Utd over Norwich, having earlier blown a two-goal lead at Old Trafford. Ronaldo's second hat-trick in five games put some shine on another underwhelming performance from United, whose pursuit of a top-four spot was nonetheless strengthened thanks to defeats for rivals Arsenal and Tottenham.
Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has been singled out for praise by Jamie Carragher after a man-of-the-match performance in Saturday's FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City. Mane scored two goals, including a spectacular volley, as Liverpool beat City 3-2 at Wembley. During the match, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher tweeted: “I...
Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick says his side should not have to rely on Cristiano Ronaldo after he scored a hat-trick to beat Norwich City 3-2. Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Saturday 16 April at 22:20 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
BT Sport pundit Chris Sutton was left red-faced after referencing Cristiano Ronaldo's poor recent record from free-kicks – right before the Manchester United forward buried one against Norwich. United returned to winning ways on Saturday with a hard-fought 3-2 win over the Premier League's bottom club at Old Trafford.
MANCHESTER UNITED legend Robin van Persie looks set to snub a return to Old Trafford to be Erik ten Hag's assistant manager. The Ajax boss is understood to have reached a verbal agreement with the Red Devils about succeeding Ralf Rangnick in the summer. And the Dutchman is claimed to...
Liverpool and Manchester City produced a thrilling FA Cup semi-final, with the Reds keeping their quadruple bid alive, before Chelsea joined them in the final. As for the weekend's Premier League action, Cristiano Ronaldo scored another hat-trick for Manchester United while Bruno Guimaraes scored twice as Newcastle moved to the brink of survival.
Harry Maguire managed to catch Paul Pogba in the head with his studs during Manchester United vs Norwich City and it sums up their season. Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice in the first half to give United the lead, before Kieran Dowell halved the deficit just before half time. Teemu Pukki...
Liverpool remain in contention for an historic quadruple this season after beating Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup. Jurgen Klopp's side booked their place in the final with a thrilling 3-2 win over City at Wembley on Saturday. Liverpool began the match the stronger of the two...
Manchester United keep their hopes alive for qualifying in the Champions League next season thanks to a win engineered by a brilliant Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick against Norwich at Old Trafford. United started well at home today. In the 6th minute, Elanga dispossessed Gibson in the Norwich box and then found...
Arsenal legend Paul Merson has had his say on whether he believes Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United has been a success. Ronaldo, 37, made the move back to Old Trafford last summer after the club payed Juventus €15million (£12.9m) for his services. The talismanic Portugal captain netted...
Manchester United's Premier League fixtures have been revealed for the month of May. The Red Devils enjoyed an entertaining 3-2 win over Norwich City on Saturday, and will be looking to continue to get good results, with top four now looking possible again. Before May, United still need to play...
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has urged Alexandre Lacazette to ensure he is 'fully focused' on the club and their bid for the Champions League amid uncertainty surrounding his future. Lacazette recently confirmed he is in talks with a number of clubs ahead of the expiry of his Arsenal contract in...
Micah Richards has named Steven Gerrard as the greatest English player in Premier League history, while Alan Shearer has picked Wayne Rooney. Speaking on the Match of the Day podcast, Richards and Shearer were asked to rank their top 10 English players from pre-selected list. In addition to Gerrard and...
