ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Transfer news: City yet to agree deal for Haaland

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBorussia Dortmund chief Sebastian Kehl says Manchester City have...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sebastian Kehl
SkySports

Man Utd 3-2 Norwich: Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick rescues hosts after blowing two-goal lead at Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo sealed his hat-trick with a stunning free-kick to rescue a 3-2 victory for Man Utd over Norwich, having earlier blown a two-goal lead at Old Trafford. Ronaldo's second hat-trick in five games put some shine on another underwhelming performance from United, whose pursuit of a top-four spot was nonetheless strengthened thanks to defeats for rivals Arsenal and Tottenham.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Borussia Dortmund#The Premier League
BBC

Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Mane, Ronaldo, Werner, Mount

Liverpool and Manchester City produced a thrilling FA Cup semi-final, with the Reds keeping their quadruple bid alive, before Chelsea joined them in the final. As for the weekend's Premier League action, Cristiano Ronaldo scored another hat-trick for Manchester United while Bruno Guimaraes scored twice as Newcastle moved to the brink of survival.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
SPORTbible

Liverpool Beat Manchester City To Reach The FA Cup Final

Liverpool remain in contention for an historic quadruple this season after beating Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup. Jurgen Klopp's side booked their place in the final with a thrilling 3-2 win over City at Wembley on Saturday. Liverpool began the match the stronger of the two...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Paul Merson labels Cristiano Ronaldo 'a bad signing' for Manchester United because he is failing to lead them back into the Champions League... and says they don't have a '1% chance' of beating Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has had his say on whether he believes Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United has been a success. Ronaldo, 37, made the move back to Old Trafford last summer after the club payed Juventus €15million (£12.9m) for his services. The talismanic Portugal captain netted...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Manchester United Premier League Fixtures For May Revealed

Manchester United's Premier League fixtures have been revealed for the month of May. The Red Devils enjoyed an entertaining 3-2 win over Norwich City on Saturday, and will be looking to continue to get good results, with top four now looking possible again. Before May, United still need to play...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Mikel Arteta tells Antonio Lacazette to focus on Arsenal and their bid for the Champions League after the striker admitted he is talking to other clubs with his contract up at the end of the season

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has urged Alexandre Lacazette to ensure he is 'fully focused' on the club and their bid for the Champions League amid uncertainty surrounding his future. Lacazette recently confirmed he is in talks with a number of clubs ahead of the expiry of his Arsenal contract in...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy