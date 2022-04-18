Transfer news: Ten Hag would bring 'highly demanding' culture to United

Cristiano Ronaldo has reached another major milestone. The 37-year-old Portuguese soccer star earned the 50th hat trick of his club career on Saturday as he led Manchester United to a 3-2 victory over last-placed Norwich City at Old Trafford. Ronaldo sealed the hat trick on a free kick, his first...
CRISTIANO RONALDO has revealed some devastating news that one of his twin babies has died after his girlfriend gave birth. The Portuguese icon and his girlfriend Georgina mentioned in October last year that they were expecting a boy and girl. But Ronaldo announced that their baby boy sadly passed away...
Manchester United have given some insight into Cristiano Ronaldo's new celebration, after he added a new one to his usual Siuuu repertoire. Ronaldo's celebration has become pretty iconic over the years, as he runs towards the corner, jumps in the air, turns, slams his arms down to his sides and shouts 'Siuuu.'
Cristiano Ronaldo simply can't be stopped. Time and time again the man impresses for Manchester United and that continued once again on Saturday in the win over Norwich City. In the 3-2 win, Ronaldo scored all three goals for the team. It was hat-trick No. 60 for his career. Ronaldo is on another planet despite climbing in age.
Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma received perhaps the most bizarre yellow card of the season against Marseille. PSG won 'Le Classique' 2-1, with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe on target in the first half either side of an equaliser from Duje Caleta-Car. Mauricio Pochettino's side are now 15 points clear of...
Despite they changed teams in the summer hoping to have a year to remember, the 2021-22 season has not been easy for Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo, as both have failed to get past the UEFA Champions League round of 16. PSG and Manchester United have fallen short of expectations...
MADRID (AP) — Barcelona’s slim hopes for the Spanish league title all but ended after losing to Cádiz 1-0 at home on Monday in a match marked by protesting fans. The fans were upset at Barcelona allowing Eintracht Frankfurt supporters to take over the Camp Nou Stadium in a Europa League loss last week.
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has urged Alexandre Lacazette to ensure he is 'fully focused' on the club and their bid for the Champions League amid uncertainty surrounding his future. Lacazette recently confirmed he is in talks with a number of clubs ahead of the expiry of his Arsenal contract in...
CRISTIANO RONALDO achieved yet another incredible feat after netting a treble on Saturday. The Portuguese superstar, 37, scored a hat-trick to down Norwich City in the Premier League. It was his 30th hat-trick after turning 30, equalling the same amount he scored before reaching that milestone. That fact wasn't lost...
April 19 (Reuters) - Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo will not play against Liverpool in the Premier League later on Tuesday following the death of his newborn son a day earlier, the club said. Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez, who announced in October last year they were expecting twins,...
Inaki Williams passed an incredible appearance milestone for Athletic Club this past weekend after being named in the starting XI for Sunday's LaLiga game against Celta Vigo. With his place on the teamsheet confirmed for the fixture, the winger officially passed the six-year mark since he last missed a league match for Los Leones, and he extended his own Spanish top-flight record of consecutive games to 224.
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Some Barcelona fans are expected to gather near the Camp Nou Stadium before the team’s Spanish league match on Monday to protest against the influx of Eintracht Frankfurt supporters for their Europa League game last week. Only about 5,000 tickets were sold to the...
Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez was annoyed with his team's lack of determination as their slim LaLiga title hopes were shattered on Monday with a 1-0 defeat to Cadiz at Camp Nou. Lucas Perez scored the only goal of the game after 48 minutes to silence the home crowd and leave...
Manchester City are ready to trigger the 75m euros release clause in Erling Haaland's contract in a bid to bring him to the Etihad Stadium this summer. Pep Guardiola's side have been leading the race to sign Haaland this year and his release clause means Borussia Dortmund are resigned to losing the striker this summer.
