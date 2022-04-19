ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Floods leave 443 dead in South Africa

By Liezl Thom
ABC News
ABC News
 19 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E8xMk_0fCSJEqP00

The South African National Defense Force has been called up to assist in the clean-up operations on the country’s flood-ravaged east coast.

At least 443 people have died and 63 others are missing after the deadliest storm on record rained down on the city of Durban and the surrounding area of KwaZulu-Natal province.

Tens of thousands of people have been left homeless and more than 550 schools and nearly 60 health care facilities have been damaged, according to the South African government. Authorities have announced an immediate 1 billion rand ($68 million) in emergency relief.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TUREE_0fCSJEqP00
Rogan Ward/Reuters - PHOTO: A member of the search and rescue team looks through debris in Dassenhoek near Durban, South Africa, April 17, 2022.

Drinking water remains in short supply in many neighborhoods. With main roads clear enough to allow heavy trucks, the city dispatched water tankers to the hardest-hit areas. Running water was restored to some neighborhoods over the weekend, but other areas could face a long wait.

Blue skies finally reappeared Monday, giving hope that the rains have at last subsided. But the normally azure waters at Durban's famed beaches have been turned a muddy brown by the mountains of earth and debris washed to the shore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qbOI7_0fCSJEqP00
Rogan Ward/Reuters - PHOTO: A search and rescue team uses a dog to search for bodies in Dassenhoek near Durban, South Africa, April 17, 2022.

The army will render support as part of Operation Chariot by erecting field accommodation, providing fresh water with its water purification systems, deploying electricians for restoring power and sending plumbers for restoring the water supplies in the areas that have been affected by the floods.

While the full extent of the damage has not yet been determined, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said "billions will be required to rebuild the province from this catastrophe."

"At this point, we are still surveying all the damage and quantifying," Zikalala said. "We want to be scientific and not alarmists about it, and to ensure that we have covered all sectors affected."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nQn2p_0fCSJEqP00
Rogan Ward/Reuters - PHOTO: A man walks around a damaged bridge caused by flooding in Umlazi near Durban, South Africa, April 16, 2022.

Zikalala was, however, able to reveal the preliminary estimated cost of road infrastructure damage as almost $400 million (R5.6 billion) -- and that it included 1,369 infrastructure projects across the coastal province.

He said many roads, bridges and other essential infrastructure were damaged or completely washed away.

During a media briefing on Sunday afternoon, Zikalala took the opportunity to allay fears around the possible looting of funds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ChHbX_0fCSJEqP00
Rogan Ward/Reuters - PHOTO: Mthandi Sibiya collects water near what remains of his home which collapsed while he was sleeping due flooding in Mzinyathi near Durban, South Africa, April 17, 2022.

"We want to say, without any equivocation, that all the resources allocated for flood relief and the recovery and rebuilding process will be utilized in line with fiscal rectitude, accountability, transparency and openness," Zikalala said. "We want to emphasise the fact that, having learnt the lessons of COVID-19, no amount of corruption, maladministration and fraud will be tolerated or associated with this province.”

ABC's Ines de La Cuetara reports:

Comments / 1

Related
The Weather Channel

Five Dead, More than 1,300 Homes Damaged in Tornadoes, Flooding Across the South

More than 1,000 homes were damaged in Texas alone. Three bodies were found after floodwaters receded Thursday in Alabama. Residents of Arabi, Louisiana, vow to rebuild. At least five people are dead, more than 1,300 homes damaged or destroyed and neighborhoods left in ruins after an outbreak of tornadoes and severe thunderstorms across the South this week.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Roads running ‘reasonably freely’ on Good Friday amid warnings of travel chaos

Travel chaos was not as bad as initially feared on Good Friday despite large traffic jams in some areas of the country, as temperatures hit 20C (68F) in the early afternoon.An estimated 4.62 million journeys were predicted to be made across the UK, with a further 22.48 million across the bank holiday weekend in what could be the busiest in years, according to the RAC.Large traffic jams were present on the M20 in Dover due to as P&O Dover-Calais services remained suspended, with some travellers complaining they missed their ferries after waiting for hours.Images showed huge lines of cars stretching...
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Just ANOTHER Manic Monday: People are warned to brace for Easter bank holiday travel chaos today with huge queues at airports and 14million cars on the road for the great return home

Holidaymakers are being warned to brace for another manic Monday of travel chaos with huge queues expected at airports and 14million cars on the road during the Easter bank holiday as the long weekend ends. Unlike the Easter getaway before the weekend which was staggered over several days, all the...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Le grand disaster! Eurotunnel chaos with hundreds 'stuck in a giant Calais CAR PARK' as IT glitch leaves hundreds more queuing to board Eurostar in Paris... as millions make journey home after Easter weekend

Britons braving 'Manic Monday' are facing chaos at the Eurotunnel after hundreds of people were left 'stuck in a giant Calais car park' for more than two hours while waiting to board cross-Channel services between the UK and France. People waiting to board Eurotunnel Le Shuttle services from France into...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Water Purification#Infrastructure#Tap Water#Extreme Weather#Kwazulu#South African#Operation Chariot
The Independent

Easter travel disruption ‘ruined’ newly-married couple’s honeymoon plans

A newly-married couple have said Easter weekend travel disruption has ruined their honeymoon plans after they missed their ferry amid long queues in Dover.Ashley Griffiths-Beamon, 33, and his husband Damian Griffiths-Beamon, 36, got married on Thursday and were due to travel to Belgium to celebrate their honeymoon.Mr Ashley Griffiths-Beamon told the PA news agency: “I’m upset and frustrated.“We had lovely plans for today which have now been ruined.“The delays will impact our plans today for our day in Bruges, which is a shame as we have both been looking forward to visiting the city.”DFDS initially advised customers on Friday morning...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
AOL Corp

S.Africans search for survivors in ruins of floods that killed nearly 400

DURBAN (Reuters) -South Africans were searching for survivors on Friday of floods that killed almost 400 people, according to the latest tally, washing away homes and roads and leaving thousands without shelter, water and power. The floods in Kwazulu-Natal Province have knocked out power lines, shut down water services and...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Millions face Easter travel chaos as record number of drivers hit Britain’s roads

Millions of Britons are facing an Easter weekend of travel chaos with a record number of cars on the road, major rail disruption and long queues at ferry ports and airports.The RAC says drivers are collectively planning more than 21 million leisure journeys by car this weekend despite the soaring cost of fuel.It is the highest number since the organisation first started tracking motorists’ plans in 2014. The busiest day is set to be Good Friday, followed by Easter Monday. Supplies of petrol and diesel at filling stations in some areas of the country are running at around half their...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

South African military deployed to flood-ravaged province

UMBUMBULU, South Africa, April 18 (Reuters) - Thousands of South African soldiers will help with relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal province, where more than 440 people have died in floods and mudslides and dozens more are missing. A week after the torrential rains began, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF)...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
South Africa
The Independent

UK to face more travel disruption as travellers return from Easter getaways

The UK is expected to see travel disruption on the roads, with millions returning from Easter getaways.Some 3.96 million drivers are predicted to make their journeys on Monday, causing delays on many major routes, the RAC warned.It comes after rail and air passengers saw long queues while P&O Dover-Calais ferries remained suspended over the weekend.Monday morning has already brought “nightmare” queues for Eurostar customers at Gare Du Nord in Paris after a border control IT failure which meant passengers could not board trains.One passenger, Charlie Daffern, 36, from Cheltenham, said all trains had been delayed for at least an hour.He...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

German minister faces heat over vacation after deadly floods

A German Cabinet minister has apologized for taking a long vacation shortly after devastating floods last year in the state where she was then a senior official, but it isn't clear whether the move will help relieve pressure on her.Anne Spiegel became the minister for families and women in Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Cabinet in December. Before that, she was the environment minister and deputy governor of Rhineland-Palatinate state — the region worst hit by floods in July that killed more than 180 people in Germany.Regional officials have faced questions over their handling of the floods. On Sunday, the state...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

KwaZulu-Natal floods: South Africa army sends 10,000 troops

The South African military says it is deploying more than 10,000 troops to help with relief and rescue operations following the devastating floods that swept through parts of KwaZulu-Natal province last week. More than 440 people have died, and the search is continuing for 63 people who are still missing.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

South Africa Says Durban Port Functional After Flood Devastation

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South Africa's major port of Durban, where operations were disrupted by severe flooding last week, is now functional and a backlog of thousands of containers will be cleared within five to six days, the public enterprises minister said on Tuesday. The floods caused extensive damage to roads leading...
AFRICA
AFP

Flood-struck S.Africans seek Easter Sunday divine 'refuge'

As temperatures climbed and an overcast sky hung over a storm-ravaged township in eastern South Africa, survivors of the deadly floods sought divine solace observing Easter Sunday. On Sunday, around 200 Christian worshippers gathered at the United Congregational Church of Southern Africa for an Easter service.
RELIGION
LiveScience

Scientists find evidence for biggest earthquake in human history

Archaeologists have found evidence of the largest known earthquake in human history — a terrifying magnitude-9.5 megaquake that caused a 5,000-mile-long (8,000 kilometers) tsunami and prompted human populations to abandon nearby coastlines for 1,000 years, a new study finds. The earthquake struck about 3,800 years ago in what is...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Top 10 areas of Britain most at risk of flooding due to climate crisis revealed

Cardiff, Windsor and parts of London will be among the local authorities most at risk of flooding by 2050 when factoring in the climate crisis, according to new data shared exclusively with The Independent.The new research by Bristol-based flood-mapping business, Fathom, is based on the first model to use climate crisis data to predict which areas will be the most at risk of flooding due to rivers or heavy rainfall (non-costal) in Great Britain by mid-century.The 10 local authorities expected to be at risk are listed below. The percentages, measured against the previous assessment made in 2020, indicate the proportion...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Operation Brock: Freight traffic 'moving smoothly' towards ports

Freight traffic is flowing freely through Kent as it heads towards the Channel ports, the county council says. Operation Brock, where lorries heading to Dover queue on one side of the M20, was put in place last week with thousands of trucks affected. The Kent Resilience Forum (KRF) said lorries...
TRAFFIC
The Guardian

Fat chance of safe water for Britain’s wild swimmers

The UK’s failure to designate inland bathing waters has a long and sorry history (How to turn England’s rivers from filthy sewers into shining streams, 18 April). When I was the lawyer for Surfers Against Sewage from 1992 to 2000, we regularly berated both Tory and Labour administrations (and the Environment Agency) for their persistent refusal to comply with the bathing water directive, which the European Commission had passed as long ago as 1976.
SWIMMING & SURFING
Hello Magazine

The Queen shares emotional message following South African floods

On Thursday, it was announced that the Queen would have to cancel her appearance at the Easter Sunday church service at Windsor Castle. Hours after the news emerged, her Majesty released an emotional statement as she reacted to the floods in South Africa that have caused an estimated £40 million worth of damage, destroying homes and washing away roads. The floods, which have happened in the eastern KwaZulu-Natal province, have also claimed the lives of at least 306 people, with the death toll expected to rise.
ENVIRONMENT
ABC News

ABC News

614K+
Followers
148K+
Post
333M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy