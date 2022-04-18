Rochester Church Catches Fire Early Monday Morning

NEW YORK -- Five firefighters and a resident were rushed to the hospital early Wednesday morning after a house fire in Brooklyn. Firefighters responded around 4 a.m. to a home on East 9th Street near Foster Avenue in Midwood. Investigators say rescue efforts were hampered by heavy clutter.Neighbors awakened by the smoke said the homeowner was trapped inside. "I heard John screaming inside. I said, 'John get out, John get out!' And he was screaming, 'I can't, I can't get out,'" neighbor Gil Torres told CBS2. "We were encountered with heavy clutter conditions throughout the building," FDNY Deputy Chief Division 15 Joe Duggan said. "We had a collapse of the second floor into the first floor, very briefly pinning two of our members. They were quickly removed."The homeowner was pulled from the building and taken to the hospital in cardiac arrest. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 27 DAYS AGO