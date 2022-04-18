ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hermiston, OR

Juan Rodriguez Named New Principal of West Park Elementary School

By Northeast Oregon Now
northeastoregonnow.com
 2 days ago

Hermiston School District Superintendent Tricia Mooney announced on Friday that Armand Larive Middle School Assistant Principal Juan Rodriguez will serve as West Park Elementary...

northeastoregonnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

College View Middle School names new principal

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – College View Middle School (CVMS) has made a decision on a new leader. The school named East View Elementary School’s assistant principal Brandon Brooks as its new principal. “My goal as an educational leader is to lead teachers, parents, students and community members in the direction required to ensure ongoing growth, […]
OWENSBORO, KY
KSNB Local4

Kearney Public Schools names new principal for Horizon

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A new principal has been named at Horizon Middle School in Kearney. Amber Lewis has been selected to take on the role beginning in the 2022-2023 school year. Lewis has been Assistant Principal at Horizon since August of 2019 and prior to that, served as a Social Studies teacher at Kearney High School for ten years.
KEARNEY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hermiston, OR
Local
Oregon Education
Hermiston, OR
Education
12NewsNow

'Dr. George loves you!' | Beloved Beaumont principal resigning, says upcoming one will, 'bring Homer Drive to greater heights'

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Independent School District officials have announced that an area elementary school will have a new principal for the upcoming school year. Dr. Charisma Popillion will take over as the Acceleration Campus Excellence (ACE) principal for Homer Drive Elementary at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year. Popillion is taking the place of Dr. Belinda George.
BEAUMONT, TX
WVNS

Local middle school plans inaugural craft and vendor show

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The inaugural craft and vendor show is set for May at Beckley Stratton Middle School. The show benefits all programs at the school including athletics, band, and choir. Amy Shumate is a teacher at Beckley Stratton Middle. She said this is a great way to involve the community in fundraising for […]
BECKLEY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Principal#Hermiston School District#Hermiston High School#Hhs#Hsd
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

New principal announced for Liberty Middle School

(West Fargo, ND) -- West Fargo Public Schools is sharing the newest principal for Liberty Middle School. The school district announced Mr. Dan Holder has accepted the principal position at the middle school. Mr. Holder started his education career in 2002 as a social studies teacher at West Fargo High School. He has served as a part time dean of students, and as assistant principal at West Fargo High and Liberty Middle School.
WEST FARGO, ND
Mount Airy News

City schools name Payne Principal of Year

Jones Intermediate Principal Chelsy Payne, here working with students, was named the Mount Airy City Schools Principal of the Year. Chelsy Payne was named Mount Airy City Schools 2021-2022 Principal of the Year in a surprise fashion recently. Surrounded by students, family, friends, and leaders from across the district, Payne...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Hatley Elementary School introduces new art class

HATLEY – Hatley Elementary School was the recipient of an Art for Kids grant through the Home Depot Foundation last year, giving students another way to tap into their creative outlets. The grant totaled $2,683 and was made possible, in part, through the efforts of instructor Darla Knoll. Hatley...
HATLEY, WI
Idaho State Journal

Belnap family to host music night fundraiser for Marsh Valley High School

Whether it’s on a basketball court, a football field, a baseball diamond or a theater stage, members of the Belnap family are top performers in the Marsh Valley community. The Belnaps are known for both their athletic talent and their skills as singers, musicians and dancers. The Belnaps are scheduled to perform a concert at 7 p.m. Friday at the Marsh Valley Performing Arts Center to raise funds for the...
POCATELLO, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Community Impact Austin

Hays CISD appoints new director of athletics, deputy academic officer April 18

The Hays CISD board of trustees approved the appointment of a new director of athletics and new deputy academic officer at a meeting April 18. Lance Moffett from Fredericksburg ISD has been appointed to the athletics director position. Throughout his career, Moffett has served as a physical education teacher, head football coach and athletic coordinator at a variety of school districts, including Conroe, Leander and Round Rock ISDs.
HAYS, TX
KFOX 14

Aaron, Alvin Jones foundation donates shoes to Socorro ISD students

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The A&A All the Way Foundation donated shoes to students at two schools in the Socorro Independent School District. They donated to Sierra Vista Elementary School and Myrtle Cooper Elementary School. The event took place at both schools at noon and 1 p.m. The...
SOCORRO, TX
WTAP

Student Athlete of the Week: Kevin Wallace

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - Kevin Wallace, a senior from Marietta, Ohio is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week. While Kevin lives in Marietta and plays for the Tigers high school baseball team, he actually gets his schooling done at the Washington County Career Center. Through the Career Center,...
MARIETTA, OH
KSAT 12

Scholar Athlete: Marliz Valenzuela, Harlan High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Marliz Valenzuela of Harlan High School. Marliz is a four-year starter on the varsity soccer team. She also plays for the San Antonio Surf Soccer club and is a youth coach. Marliz has been named First-Team Academic All-District three years in a row and was named Academic All-State. She’s the secretary of the National Honor Society, the Student Council and is a member of the Spanish Honor Society, Random Acts of Kindness Club, Technical Theatre and is an AP Scholar. She also volunteers with Habitat for Humanity and the San Antonio Food Bank. She maintains a 102.12 GPA and is ranked ninth in her class. Marliz plans to attend college, major in Psychology and become a therapist.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy