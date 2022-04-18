ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Environmental health: CSAPH reports

AMA
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleView reports from the Council on Science and Public Health...

www.ama-assn.org

Comments / 0

Related
WHYY

CHOP, Penn Med collaborate to address children’s environmental health

Researchers from Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and Penn Medicine are joining in a new push to protect kids in the region from environmental hazards such as lead poisoning and air pollution. The new Philadelphia Regional Center for Children’s Environmental Health, funded by the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Microplastics found in human blood for first time in ‘extremely concerning’ study

The world’s first study to look for the presence of plastics in human blood detected particles in 77 per cent of those tested, new research has found.PET plastic, most commonly used to produce drinks bottles, food packaging and clothes, was the most prevalent form of plastic in the human bloodstream.The authors said plastic particles can enter the body from the air as well as through food and drink.Dick Vethaak, professor of ecotoxicology and water quality and health at the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam in the Netherlands, told The Independent the findings were “certainly alarming because it shows that people apparently ingest...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Environmental Health#Ama#Csaph#Council Report Finder
Vox

Tech Support: Solutions for a warming world

It’s easy to say that technology can save the planet. Technology is amazing! It’s how we got computers in our pockets and cars that drive themselves, so surely a raft of innovations that can battle climate change is heading our way. The tricky thing is that we can blame technology — everything from steam engines to jet planes — for getting us in this mess to begin with. Should we really build new machines to clean up after the old machines?
ELECTRONICS
yourerie

Health Report: Who’s at risk for Long COVID?

Long COVID happens when patients experience lingering COVID-19 symptoms even after the initial COVID infection has cleared. New research is providing some clues into who may be at risk of getting long COVID. From music lessons to shooting hoops, busy mother of two Jane Storie always has to stay on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

New GCSE in climate science to be launched

A new natural history GCSE will be launched next week, focusing on how pupils can protect the planet.The qualification will be available from September 2025 and is set to be announced by Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi on Thursday.The Department for Education said that the qualification will allow pupils to learn about organisms and their environments, as well as environmental and sustainability issues “to gain a deeper knowledge of the natural world around them”.Pupils will also develop skills for future careers in conservation, “from understanding how to conserve local wildlife to conducting the fieldwork needed to identify species”, the DfE said.Pupils...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Science
thebossmagazine.com

Infrastructure Bill Materials Must Be Made in the U.S.

As projects funded by the $1 trillion infrastructure bill get underway, the Biden administration is trying to ensure as much of the building material as possible will be made in the U.S. There will be exceptions in cases where there are not enough domestic producers or a particular material costs...
GREENSBORO, NC
The Conversation U.S.

Climate change will transform how we live, but these tech and policy experts see reason for optimism

It’s easy to feel pessimistic when scientists around the world are warning that climate change has advanced so far, it’s now inevitable that societies will either transform themselves or be transformed. But as two of the authors of a recent international climate report, we also see reason for optimism. The latest reports from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change discuss changes ahead, but they also describe how existing solutions can reduce greenhouse gas emissions and help people adjust to impacts of climate change that can’t be avoided. The problem is that these solutions aren’t being deployed fast enough. In addition to push-back...
ENVIRONMENT
One Green Planet

California Set New Record For Using Nearly 100% Clean Energy

California just set a new record for using nearly 100 percent clean, renewable energy, getting them closer to the goal of being carbon-free by 2045. The state’s main grid ran on more than 97 percent renewable energy on Sunday, April 3rd. This broke a 96.4 percent record from the week prior, according to the California Independent System Operator (ISO).
CALIFORNIA STATE
BBC

Climate change: Key UN finding widely misinterpreted

A key finding in the latest IPCC climate report has been widely misinterpreted, according to scientists involved in the study. In the document, researchers wrote that greenhouse gases are projected to peak "at the latest before 2025". This implies that carbon could increase for another three years and the world...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy