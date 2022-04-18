Environmental health: CSAPH reports

A new natural history GCSE will be launched next week, focusing on how pupils can protect the planet.The qualification will be available from September 2025 and is set to be announced by Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi on Thursday.The Department for Education said that the qualification will allow pupils to learn about organisms and their environments, as well as environmental and sustainability issues “to gain a deeper knowledge of the natural world around them”.Pupils will also develop skills for future careers in conservation, “from understanding how to conserve local wildlife to conducting the fieldwork needed to identify species”, the DfE said.Pupils...
