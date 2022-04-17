ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did Michael Schenker Reactivate Ailing Aerosmith?

By Martin Kielty
 2 days ago
Michael Schenker said he was the catalyst in reactivating Aerosmith after they lost original guitarist Joe Perry in 1979. The German musician auditioned for the Boston band at the time, but it didn’t work out. In a recent interview with Vinyl Writer Music, he explained that he later came close to...

