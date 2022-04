Tuesday night, April 12, brought another round of severe weather across East Texas. It was an event that was expected but the severity did surprise some. Nothing has been confirmed at this time but its possible that a tornado moved over Tyler and may have touched down in some other parts of East Texas, too. The National Weather Service will survey the damage over the next couple of days to make an official determination. I took a moment to drive around the Azalea District, Bergfeld Park and Downtown of Tyler to get some pictures of the storm's aftermath.

