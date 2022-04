Head Coach Mike Woodson and the Indiana Hoosiers have landed the commitment of 2022 top 30 recruit Malik Reneau. The five-star recruit was originally committed to the Florida Gators but opened his recruitment back up after a coaching change at Florida. While he held several offers his visit to Indiana went well and he committed shortly after. He could potentially be a “one and done” prospect, but that will depend on his level of play on the court as a freshman.

