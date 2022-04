The Toronto Maple Leafs hosted the New York Islanders on Easter Sunday, and they did so without star forward Auston Matthews, who's day-to-day with a minor injury. Despite not having the 58-goal man in their lineup, the Maple Leafs were able to down the Islanders by a score of 4-2. With their win, the Maple Leafs set a pair of franchise records for most wins in a single season with 50 and most points in a single season with 106.

ELMONT, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO