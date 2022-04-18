Married At First Sight star Natasha Spencer secretly marries fiancé Gary Green less than one year after announcing engagement

Married At First Sight star Natasha Spencer has secretly married her fiancé Gary Green.

The 28-year-old took to Instagram on Saturday to share the exciting news that she and Garry wed two months ago.

'22.02.2022 A year of us, and now I can call you my husband', she wrote next to a video compilation of footage taken throughout their relationship.

The clip ended with a video of Natasha walking down the aisle at what looked to be her wedding.

The brunette wore a white crop top and a matching maxi skirt, while clutching a bouquet of white orchids.

She also included a photo of herself and Gary posing for a sweet selfie.

Natasha explained in her caption that she and Gary had suffered some setbacks in their wedding planning before finally tying the knot.

'Gary and I did 4 months of lockdown, moved to Ballina, caught COVID for our first wedding ceremony so had our wedding officiated over zoom. We left isolation for a day and our new hometown flooded, and our wedding was postponed until 2023.'

'To say it's been testing is an understatement — but tomorrow we sign our wedding certificate. We're going to the beach where I first realised I loved Garry while we were doing 75 hard in the torrential rain,' she continued.

'Life has thrown us so many obstacles, but we've made some amazing memories along the way and tomorrow is another day that proves why it's always worth it. I love you, always. Mrs. Green x'.

A day later, Gary uploaded a photo of himself signing their wedding certificate.

He also shared a photo of himself posing alongside Natasha in matching all-black outfits.

'After a crazy a crazy start to 2022. Finally got to sign off and call @tashki_ Mrs Green.'

'I am sure Tash has planned all this so we have anniversary celebrations across multiple dates. Mrs Green roll on the next adventure together.'

The couple started dating in March 2020, with Gary proposing to Natasha while aboard a chartered seaplane over Sydney Harbour.

Natasha revealed her fiancé had sought her parents' permission before popping the question.

'It was sweet. He asked my dad over dinner and my mum was there, too,' she said.

Natasha rose to fame on Married At First Sight in 2020.

On the show she 'married' aged care facility manager Mikey Pembroke, but the pair parted ways in acrimonious circumstances.