Offence taken! Texters reveal the most brutal messages they've received - including a woman who was told she might not have been dumped if she 'cried less'

By Latoya Gayle For Mailonline
 2 days ago

It's easy to misinterpret what someone is saying over text, but these blunt messages were deliberately sent to cause offence.

Daily Stuff has rounded up a selection of hilariously 'savage' text messages from around the world that went viral after being shared on social media, including a man, who told his neighbour that she wouldn't have been dumped if she cried less.

One person mocked their friend for spending their life watching a TV series, while another showed no sympathy to the sender of a text message complaining about being unable to sleep.

Elsewhere, a texter used emojis to reject an unwanted love interest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UXxRP_0fCS090p00
Is this hot enough for you? A woman had a very clever response to a man looking for an X-rated photo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dfh20_0fCS090p00
Roses are red, violets are blue: One person gave a not-so-subtle hint that the feelings aren't mutual
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CST03_0fCS090p00
Clear as day! One person came up with a rather poetic way of saying 'I'm not interested' 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HbYYs_0fCS090p00
Life goal achieved! One person mocked their friend for saying they are spending their time watching a TV series 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aaxbe_0fCS090p00
From heartbroken to heartless! A man texted his neighbour complaining about the sound of her crying after a break-up 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KDFkY_0fCS090p00
About last night: One person, who lives in the US, sent their friend a paragraph quoting what happened after a drunken night out left them embarrassed 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VveI6_0fCS090p00
Anything to bag a date! One man revealed the lengths he is willing to go to in order to impress a woman
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gnf0F_0fCS090p00
Are you fur-real? This cat owner was pretty straightforward in rejecting a Good Samaritan's offer to help
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NHWbc_0fCS090p00
And they say blood is thicker than water! This American mother took no prisoners when it came to disinviting aunt Barbara from the family Thanksgiving
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46QwAb_0fCS090p00
Check your spelling! This friend was left exasperated when a pal got confused over the menu 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hSETV_0fCS090p00
Maybe he had one drink too many! This person didn't hold back when it came to telling his friend the truth

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

