ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ice Cream

Can YOU spot the Easter egg hidden among the flowers? Festive seek-and-find puzzle will leave you scratching your head

By Femail Reporters For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A new brainteaser has been launched for the Easter bank holiday weekend- and it's left the most eagle-eyed puzzlers baffled.

The seek-and-find puzzle, created by company Blinds by Post, challenges players to find the Easter egg hidden in the spring scene.

Ready to give it a try? See if you can find the Easter egg in the fastest possible time.

Scroll down for the answer and more puzzles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qZpGA_0fCS088600
The seek-and-find puzzle, created by company Blinds by Post, challenges players to find the Easter egg hidden in the spring scene

The designer has put a tiny egg into the field of spring flowers so you will have to look really closely if you want to find it.

Try not to get distracted by the variety of coloured flowers in the vibrant design, so you can spot the egg.

Keep looking around, don't give up yet, keep looking for the tiny egg!

Have you spotted it yet? If you've not seen it, direct your attention to the bottom-left hand corner of the image.

Give up? Scroll down to see the answer circled in red.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ybs7p_0fCS088600
If you've not seen it, direct your attention to the bottom-left hand corner of the image where the answer is circled in red 

If you've managed to find it and want to try another puzzle, see if you can find the bee buzzing around in this springtime scene.

The seek-and-find puzzle is the work of Hungarian cartoonist Gergely Dudas, better known as Dudolf, who has built a reputation with his glorious creations.

This one shows animals playing in a field of yellow flowers. But somewhere among the blooms there is a single bee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WAMKO_0fCS088600
Only the most eagle-eyed players will be able to spot the bee buzzing around in this springtime scene. So, do you have what it takes?

To try and throw you off, Dudolf has added sweet little touches designed to distract the eye, like a bear with a butterfly catcher.

There is also a hedgehog with an apple on its head and a pair of penguins eating ice cream.

But don't let these stop you from finding the bee that's causing all the trouble.

Struggling to find it? Try looking on the right of the image. If you need the solution then scroll down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FC2bZ_0fCS088600
The tiny bee is seen flying in the top right of the image, just next to the raccoon who is tucking into his appl

Still want more? Another created by UK company Watches2U, challenges players to spot the Easter bunny's hidden carrot in a busy spring scene.

Ready to give it a try? See if you can find the pesky carrot in the fastest possible time.

The designer squeezed in dozens of different coloured eggs into the vibrant design, so you'll have to stay focused if you want to find the carrot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1He1dv_0fCS088600
The seek-and-find puzzle, created by UK company Watches2U, challenges players to spot the Easter bunny's hidden carrot in a busy spring scene

Try not to fixate on the dancing rabbits frolicking in the field, no matter how adorable they might be.

If you still haven't managed to spot the hidden carrot, direct your attention to the top right-hand corner of the image.

Give up? Scroll down to see the answer circled in white.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LLIEa_0fCS088600
If you still haven't managed to spot the hidden carrot, direct your attention to the top right-hand corner of the image where the answer is circled in white 

It comes just after Dudolf released another festive brainteaser where players were tasked with finding the chick hidden in a colourful springtime field.

The brainteaser has an Easter theme and is filled with bouncing rabbits, Easter eggs and pretty yellow tulips.

Many players admitted they needed help solving the puzzle - so, can you do it without a hint?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45WOLW_0fCS088600
The seek-and-find puzzle is the work of Hungarian cartoonist Gergely Dudas, better known as Dudolf, who has built a reputation with his glorious creations. Can you spot the chick?  

Even the most eagle-eyed puzzlers have struggled to spot the chick among the flowers and bunnies in bow ties.

If you're in need of a clue, try taking a closer look at the flowers on the left side of the illustration for any inconsistencies in their design.

You might find the tiny head of a chick poking out from behind a stem.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bH5vm_0fCS088600
The chick can be seen hiding behind the ear of a rabbit towards the bottom left of the illustration 

Another vibrant brainteaser promises to put your observation skills to the test.

The seek-and-find puzzle, from UK-based online printing company instantprint.co.uk, challenges players to find the single coffee cup hidden in the office supplies.

There are clocks, staplers and notebooks... but can you find the only coffee cup?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bgKJV_0fCS088600
The seek-and-find puzzle, from UK-based online printing company instantprint.co.uk, challenges players to find the single coffee cup hidden in the office supplies 

To make things trickier, there are a number of reusable and takeaway coffee cups added to the mix. But it's the traditional mug that you need to keep an eye out for.

The bright colours and patterns will distract the eye - so you'll have to work extra hard to stay on track.

Need a hint? Try looking in the top half of the image for a white cup.

Still struggling? Then scroll down for the reveal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YtVs4_0fCS088600
It's there! Right by the calendar and pile of mail to answer

Comments / 0

Related
Simplemost

These Seeded Mats Grow Flowers That Attract Butterflies To Your Garden

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. While no one wants pests in their garden, one insect it’s impossible not to...
ANIMALS
The Kitchn

You Can Now Customize Your Peeps for a Truly Memorable Easter Basket Experience

When I was growing up, my family was really into Easter. We did an egg hunt in the yard every year, and my mother made us all individual Easter baskets full of candy and maybe a coloring book or two. I was far more upset when I learned that the Easter bunny wasn’t real than when I discovered Santa didn’t exist (I hope there are no young children reading this).
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers#Puzzles#Easter Eggs#Easter Weekend#Post#Hungarian
101.5 WPDH

I Completely Eliminated Squirrels From My Feeder, You Can Too

Hudson Valley squirrels are some of the most persistent creatures on earth, but I've finally discovered the key to eliminating them from our birdfeeder, and you can too. I've been at war with squirrels for over two decades. Ever since my wife and I moved into our home, we've been fascinated by the wildlife in our backyard. Our birdfeeder is a hotbed of activity all year long, with a mind-boggling number of bird species coming to visit on a daily basis.
HUDSON, NY
The Independent

‘I thought he was an alien’ Meet the 5-year-old blowing people away on TikTok

A remarkable five-year-old who learned to read before he could walk has wowed millions of people online with his “photographic” memory and ability to write in 10 different languages after sharing his gift on TikTok with his 400K followers.When tiny Sebastian Esposito was 18 months old, he became obsessed with a wooden letter puzzle and began spelling out words like cat and dog – going on to write more than 200 words by the time he was two, as well as learning the entire Russian alphabet.Now five and in kindergarten, where his classmates are still learning their ABCs, Sebastian...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
BobVila

25 Shade-Loving Plants for Where the Sun Don’t Shine

No, not every plant wants all sunshine, all the time. Many lovely, low-maintenance options exist for those miscellaneous low-light areas of your landscape. These 25 sensational shade plant species thrive without much light. 1. Hydrangeas. Though unfit for heavy shade, hydrangeas deliver bountiful blooms in spring and summer, with some...
GARDENING
marthastewart.com

Hanging Easter Eggs

If you’re looking for Easter décor that’s both elegant and easy to tackle as a DIY project, the hunt ends here. Use blown-out eggs and ribbon to create these holiday accents, which look lovely when hung from dogwood or cherry blossom cuttings. Which came first, the ribbon...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
Simplemost

How To Clean Plant Leaves So Your Houseplants Stay Healthy And Happy

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. You love your plant babies. You water them with care, add fertilizer, make sure...
GARDENING
SPY

The Best Artificial Plants To Liven Up Your Home — No Green Thumb Necessary

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. One of the easiest ways to liven up any room in the house is to add a splash of green, most often in the form of a plant. While the process of buying and placing the plant is pretty straightforward, one thing that is often overlooked is that real indoor plants need to be cared for. Granted, if you have a green thumb, that isn’t too difficult. But, if you just can’t seem...
GARDENING
Apartment Therapy

This Faux Potted Plant from West Elm Looks Like the Real Deal — and It’s On Sale for Just $30

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you love plants but don’t have a green thumb, you’re not alone. Fortunately, there’s a simple workaround: Get fake ones! One of our favorite spots to pick up the most realistic faux plants is West Elm, and we’ve spotted some huge savings on quite a few of the trendiest plants in their lineup. One in particular? The Faux Potted Pilea Peperomioides, aka Chinese money plant, a popular houseplant that represents prosperity and good fortune. (It even made our list of the luckiest plants to have at home this year.) West Elm’s fake version is just as gorgeously green as the genuine article, and right now you can snag it for half (!!) the original price.
GARDENING
The Independent

12 best kids’ Easter eggs that you’ll want to keep for yourself

Fluffy lambs are dancing in the fields, hot cross buns are in the toaster, and the Easter bunny is working overtime. This spring celebration revolves around rebirth and renewal – but for many children, nothing says Easter like the humble egg.Rewind to 1875, and it was Cadbury who first created the modern chocolate Easter egg. Now, a staggering 80 million eggs are sold each year in the UK alone.While there may not be an age limit on Easter egg consumption – and adults shouldn’t be denied the pleasure – a child to an Easter egg is like a moth to...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Daily South

10 Deer-Resistant Flowers for Sun

Gardeners and deer are not fast friends. Gardeners plant flowers. Deer gobble them. Exasperated victims wonder, "Are there any flowers that deer won't chomp?. Yes! Quite a few. This doesn't guarantee deer won't nibble occasionally. But by relying on the following flowers your entire garden won't be here today and gone tomorrow. All prefer a sunny spot.
GARDENING
Thrillist

This Handy Spring Tracker Will Help You Spot Blooming Flowers Across NYC

The New York City Department of Parks & Recreation has its own version of an advent calendar: a tracker that spots the arrival of Spring through blooming flowers. Simply dubbed Signs of Spring in NYC Parks, the online gadget records the different types of flowers spotted so far across the city's parks. When a flower is discovered, its image on the website brightens up, and a checkmark appears next to it. To capture every aspect of the arrival of spring, the calendar also includes sightings of birds like Timberdoodles and the switch to Daylight Savings time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KHON2

Island Slipper Celebrating Spring with New Products

His weekend, Island Slipper is celebrating Easter with an egg hunt! The fun promotion starts today Friday 4/15 and ends Sunday 4/17. You can pick an egg at checkout to win $10 to $25 off your footwear purchase. There are only 20 eggs per day, so make sure to go early!
APPAREL
Apartment Therapy

Bloomscape’s New Outdoor Plants Will Instantly Make Your Backyard Feel Like a Dreamy Oasis

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Springtime just got a little brighter with the launch of Bloomscape’s new outdoor plant collections. Featuring unique floral combinations and color palettes inspired by sunrise and sunset, these plants are a surefire way to spruce up your front porch, backyard, or balcony. The four new collections — Colorful, Minimalist, Whimsical, and Tropical — each include a hanging basket, a medium planter, and a large paper pot, all of which can be mixed and matched for a vibrantly cohesive look. In more good news, Bloomscape is also offering gardenia and Mandevilla plants in clay and slate pots, respectively, in five beautiful colors. Check out the lineup below and, choose a favorite to have shipped straight to your door.
GARDENING
KIX 105.7

You’ll Actually Need Goggles for This Easter Egg Hunt

You'll need your goggles, swimming trunks, and that thing that pinches your nostrils shut so you don't get water in them for this easter egg hunt in Warrensburg on Saturday, April 9. from 11:30 AM - 12:00 Noon CDT. It's Warrensburg Parks and Recreation's Underwater Egg Hunt at the Warrensburg...
WARRENSBURG, MO
The Associated Press

8 nostalgic garden flowers worth revisiting for charm, aroma

In Thornton Wilder’s 1938 play, “Our Town,” heliotrope flowers connect two sets of characters who gather to inhale their intoxicating scent in the moonlight. Heliotropes, then common, are, indeed, wonderfully fragranced. Yet somehow, they’ve fallen out of favor in American gardens. Many one-time garden staples from...
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

339K+
Followers
31K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy