Man Utd ‘planning to add 15,000 seats to Old Trafford’ in major refurb to take capacity just shy of Wembley

By Etienne Fermie
 2 days ago
MANCHESTER UNITED are planning to add around 15,000 seats to Old Trafford in a major refurbishment, according to reports.

The Red Devils confirmed last week that they had appointed consultants with a view to overseeing the redevelopment of their famous home.

The Bobby Charlton Stand is set for a facelift Credit: Getty

United will work with planners that were responsible for designing the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London.

The main focus of the new designs is set to be the Bobby Charlton Stand.

According to the Mail, its extension will take the stadium's overall capacity to around 88,000.

Only Wembley, at 90,000, can pack in more fans in the UK.

United's dated corporate facilities are also set for a facelift as part of the plans.

The Red Devils remain in £495million of debt - but this won't stop them splashing out the £200m that the redevelopment is expected to cost.

They currently have 100,000 supporters on the season ticket waiting list.

Consultants will meet with Manchester United Fans’ Advisory Board regarding their plans next months.

Man United released a statement at the weekend after a huge anti-Glazer protest outside Old Trafford.

Many supporters didn't take their seats during the 3-2 win over Norwich until the 17th minute - marking a minute per year of Glazer ownership.

A club statement read: "We are working hard to create the conditions for renewed success on the pitch, while strengthening our engagement with fans.

"We respect the right of fans to voice their opinions peacefully and we will continue to listen to them, with the aim of working together to get the club back to where we all want to be: competing for trophies."

Fans protested outside Old Trafford on Saturday Credit: Rex

PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
