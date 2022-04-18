Weather forecast LIVE: Easter heatwave to DISAPPEAR as temperatures plummet today following hottest day of the year

BRITS can wave goodbye to the heatwave this week, as temperatures are set to plummet again.

Some areas could see temperatures between just 6C and 8C.

BBC weather forecaster Stav Danaos noted that Brits will experience a “cooler air mass that will be noticeable” on Monday.

It is possible for some regions to experience one or two light showers and stronger wind gusts than have been seen in recent days.

According to WXCHARTS, some regions in the southeast will possibly reach highs of 12C or 13C in the afternoon before dropping away for a chilly night.

The Met Office have confirmed that it will be a cloudy start for many.

They said: "Some eastern parts perhaps rather cloudy to begin with, but otherwise plenty of sunny spells.

Mostly dry for eastern, southern and central regions, but some showers about in the north and west. Cooler than yesterday.

"Windy in the far northwest."

Fresher conditions to bring by cloud and rain next week

Meteorologist Dan Stroud said: “Fresher conditions will slowly start to move in from the west accompanied by cloud and some rain.

“Looking at Easter Monday, outbreaks of rain will continue to move eastwards, but weakening all the time.

“Sunny spells and showers following on, but feeling a lot fresher, and that theme will continue into the new week.”

Remember to drink plenty of water

Dr Ross Perry of skin clinics chain Cosmedics said a heatwave in March or April “can be a shock to the system and skin”.

He said: “People may underestimate the amount of water they should be drinking, as it is unlike a sweltering hot summer’s day.

“Many people will suddenly move outside to do their exercising following months of being indoors, without thinking they might need sun protection or more water on hand.”

Drinking plenty of water in hot temperatures is essential to avoid heat stroke, which can be life-threatening, especially in the elderly, children and people with health conditions.

‘Weather becoming more changeable next week’

Meteorologist Greg Dewhurst told The Sun: “The weather becomes more changeable into next week with temperatures expected to return to average on Tuesday or Wednesday, but many places will still see sunny spells then.

“Rain affecting Northern Ireland and western Scotland, becoming more widespread on Monday and turning cooler.

“Sunshine and showers on Tuesday.”

Exact date Easter weekend heatwave will end

FORECASTERS have revealed the exact date that the Easter Holiday scorcher will end, encouraging Brits to make the most of the weather.

Sizzling sunshine is set to last all weekend, with most of the UK basking in 23C this weekend – beating Ibiza and Mallorca.

But the good weather will only last until Tuesday, April 19, when some showers and cooler temperatures will hit.

Chief Meteorologist Neil Armstrong said: “Most people will see some spells of decent bank holiday weather this weekend, and it will feel warm in places, particularly for the first half of the Easter break.

“However, a low-pressure system will affect the northwest of the UK later Sunday, bringing unsettled weather to the north with some strong winds and rain in the northwest, which could impact driving conditions for some, but further south it will be drier, especially in the southeast.

“There will be varying amounts of cloud, but temperatures are widely likely to be above average for the time of year, although low cloud might keep temperatures lower in coastal areas.

“However, where the sun comes out people can expect some very pleasant spring conditions.”

Five deadly mistakes you’re making every spring

SPRING has sprung and with it comes gorgeous rays of sunshine.

That usually means more time outdoors and extra sun exposure which can be harmful to your skin.

Dr Ross Perry of skin clinics chain Cosmedics said the problem with heat waves in the spring, is that most people don’t prepare their skin like they do in the summer.

He told The Sun: “The sun in April is as strong as it is in August, so you must treat it as such.

“People can often be fooled by the cooler breeze but the UV rays are just as strong and just as likely to cause sunburn and sun damage.”

The sun’s rays are more often than not the direct cause of skin cancer, which generally fall under non-melanoma and melanoma.

Here, Dr Ross warns of the mistakes you could be making when enjoying spring heatwaves:

Not wearing suncream Failing to protect burnt skin Not drinking enough water Not taking moles seriously Seeking vitamin D

How soaring temperatures could be damaging your car

AS BRITAIN gets its first taste of summer, millions of motorists could be risking breakdowns by failing to complete basic checks.

Extreme temperatures won’t just give you sunburn and melt roads, but they also risk causing severe damage to your car.

Here’s how to keep your car healthy in the heat:

Battery: Your car battery is dangerous as it is composed of acid and water. The water within the battery will evaporate faster in soaring temperatures leaving lead plates exposed. When the weather turns cold again, your battery may no longer have the charge to start the car.

Tyres: The rubber of a car tyre can seriously disintegrate in hot temperatures and even more so if the tyre is of the wrong pressure. Heat can cause them to dry out and lead to a blow-out.

Coolant: An engine with no coolant is like a person with no water – it won’t survive and will die. Always keep an eye on your car’s temperature gauge.

Oil: An engine when fully running in heat needs all the lubrication it can get, so making sure you change the oil when necessary is important in the summer months. More frequent changes to your oil will be beneficial to a car’s engine and performance.

Fuel: Fuel evaporates quicker in a hot car than it does in a cold one. Keeping your car in a shaded area and less used in hot temperatures will save on accelerated fuel consumption.

Weather outlook for Tuesday to Thursday

Dry for most with sunny spells.

Chance of catching the odd shower, most likely Tuesday and Wednesday in the south.

Temperatures near normal, but feeling cooler on the east coast.

Short weather summary for today

Sunny spells for most, but cloudier for parts of the north and west and at first across the south east

Some showers in the north and west.

Cooler than of late.

Met Office recap of Easter Sunday's weather

Mix of bright spells and showers on Easter Monday

The Met Office said: "Up and about early on #EasterMonday?

"Well there'll be some cloud and patchy #rain in the north and extreme east, but elsewhere plenty of bright #weather is expected with just a few showers"

Experts urge Brits: 'Stick on the sunscreen'

It comes as millions of Brits have hit the road to make the most of the hot weather over the Easter weekend.

Benidorm in Spain was also teeming on Friday as Brits jetted in.

The Met Office has urged beach-goers to “stick on the sunscreen” and drink plenty of weather to protect themselves from the high UV levels.

Hay fever sufferers have also been warned to take care as the pollen count is set to soar.

Fine end to the day in the East, says Met Office

The Met Office tweeted: "It will be a fine end to the day in the east, with late sunshine followed by clear spells after dusk.

"Meanwhile, thicker cloud and outbreaks of #rain in the west will gradually extend eastwards into central parts.

UK weather outlook for Tuesday and Wednesday

Sunshine and showers on Tuesday, particularly for England, possibly heavy on the south coast. Rain for Northern Ireland. Driest to the north.

A dry start for most on Wednesday with some bright spells but showers for eastern England.

Light rain in the afternoon for the Midlands, cloudy in other areas.

Easter Sunday ‘bright & warm’

BRITS are basking in more balmy temperatures today as the Easter heatwave bakes up one last hoorah.

Sun-seekers can expect highs of 19C on Sunday – but will have to make the most of the “bright and warm” weather before cloud and rain hits.

Things will remain “bright and dry” today although temperatures will feel “a little cooler” as clouds set in.

Rain is then forecast to fall overnight, with a chance of dampening spirits into the Bank Holiday Monday.

Easter Sunday to hit 19C before heatwave ends

The Met Office has forecast a mini heatwave today, with highs of 19C - before Monday sees a drop in temperatures.

Forecasters have said temperatures are expected to reach highs of 19C across England and Wales today.

According to the Met Office, the daytime average in the UK for April is highs of 13C.

However, Easter Monday is predicted to have a cloudy start which will then turn bright and sunny later on.

Speaking about this evening, Simon Partridge, Met Office forecaster, said: "Sunday's mostly dry across the vast majority of the country, apart from the far west, but it will turn slightly cloudy as the day goes on.

"So whereas yesterday and today we've had lots of sunshine, tomorrow it will be more milky sunshine, because we'll have very high level clouds coming in.

"But it will still be bright and dry and a little bit cooler tomorrow.

"Most of the rain is overnight, from Sunday night into Bank Holiday Monday morning.

"As it makes its way eastwards it kind of fizzles out.

"We will see some rain across predominantly Wales, north-west England and western Scotland, but by the time most people are up, it will be dry."

He added that there will be a "fairly cloudy start", but "it will break up to the brighter sunny spells and isolated light showers (are) possible, but the only real rain is by time we get to the evening in western Scotland".

UK weather outlook for Tuesday and Wednesday

Sunshine and showers on Tuesday, particularly for England, possibly heavy on the south coast. Rain for Northern Ireland. Driest to the north.

A dry start for most on Wednesday with some bright spells but showers for eastern England. Light rain in the afternoon for the Midlands, cloudy in other areas

Forecast for tomorrow (Monday):

A cloudy and wet start for northern England and Scotland with showers but a dry start in other areas, with sunny intervals.

Cloudier in the afternoon with bright periods for England, with a shower for the south-west.

Rain will move into Northern Ireland and Scotland. Moderate south-westerly winds.

Tonight's weather

Rain will continue for Northern Ireland and western Scotland and will move into Wales and south-western England through the evening, heavy at times.

By the early hours, the rain will move into northern England and Scotland.

Clear spells away from the rain for southern England. Gentle southerly winds.

Mercury could dip from Monday

Temperatures in London could fall to as low as 7C on Monday, according to the weather service website WXCHARTS.

Conditions in Wales could be even colder at just 3C.

Tuesday will see mercury dip yet again.

Parts of England could see temperatures drop to as low as 2C.

Whereas, Wales is forecast to see minimum temperatures reach just 1C.

Minimum temperature on Monday, according to WXCHARTS.Â (Image: WXCHARTS)

Met Office on the weather you can expect today

Met Office forecaster Simon Partridge, said: "Sunday is mostly dry across the vast majority of the country, apart from the far west, but it will turn slightly cloudy as the day goes on.

"It will be more milky sunshine, because we'll have very high level clouds coming in. But it will still be bright and dry and a little bit cooler."

He added rain will fall mostly "overnight, from Sunday night into bank holiday Monday morning".

Mr Partridge said: "We will see some rain across predominantly Wales, northwest England and western Scotland, but by the time most people are up, it will be dry."