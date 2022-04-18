Man Utd news LIVE: Erik ten Hag CONFIRMED by Ajax chief, Cristiano Ronaldo LATEST, Pogba responds to critics

AJAX technical director Gerry Hamstra has all but confirmed Erik Ten Hag's appointment to Manchester United.

The Dutchman revealed that the club have "tried everything" to keep Ten Hag at the club.

Meanwhile, Paul Pogba has responded to his critics who booed him in Saturday's victory over Norwich.

And Newcastle have reportedly tabled a bid for Manchester United long-term target Darwin Nunez.

Old Trafford in major refurb

Man Utd are planning to add around 15,000 seats to Old Trafford in a major refurbishment, according to reports.

The Red Devils confirmed last week that they had appointed consultants with a view to overseeing the redevelopment of their famous home.

United will work with planners that were responsible for designing the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London.

The main focus of the new designs is set to be the Bobby Charlton Stand.

According to the Mail, its extension will take the stadium's overall capacity to around 88,000.

Only Wembley, at 90,000, can pack in more fans in the UK.

Good morning Man Utd fans

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo issued a message after his hat-trick against Norwich.

Ronaldo took to his personal Twitter account to share his delight about his latest achievement and vowed to score even more.

It was the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's 30th hat-trick after turning 30, equalling the same amount he netted before reaching that milestone.

Ronaldo tweeted: "30 hat-tricks before 30 and 30 hat-tricks after 30. It’s time to unbalance the scale!"

Meanwhile, the star forward’s future is reportedly undecided by incoming manager Erik ten Hag.

Due to Ten Hag's high-intensity football, he could leave the club in the summer as part of a major player exodus at Old Trafford.

According to the Daily Mail, United insiders feel that the 37-year-old’s strong personality and desire to win does not rub off well on other players.

And there have been talks about if ditching Ronaldo would improve the atmosphere around the club.

It's added that Ten Hag will play a role in the decision and that he is still unsure on whether the Portugal international can play a role next term.

And United interim boss Ralf Rangnick, who will move up to a consultancy role in June, has refused to make a decision on Ronaldo’s future.

Rangnick said: "This is in the end not my decision.

“Cristiano has got another year of contract. This will be a decision for the new manager to take, together with the board.

“Again, he showed against Tottenham and today’s game [against Norwich], that he can be the difference maker in moments like this, in games like this.

“It is not coincidence that he has the best goalscoring record of all players in history. He showed that again today.”

Finally, United star Paul Pogba has responded after being booed off by a section of fans in Saturday's game against Norwich.

Pogba was a target for some of the crowd when he was the recipient of negative chants as he left the pitch when he was subbed off.

As he walked towards the tunnel, the star midfielder was spotted cupping his ear towards supporters who reportedly were singing “f**k off Pogba” as Marcus Rashford came off the bench.

The 29-year-old has since taken to Instagram to share a pic showing him waving that he captioned: "Very important win for all of us today!”

Prem date moved

Chelsea's Premier League clash with Manchester United has been moved after the Blues reached the FA Cup Final.

The West Londoners will return to Wembley on May 14 to face Liverpool.

But the clash means Chelsea will be unable to fulfil their original league date against United.

The two teams were due to play at Old Trafford on Sunday May 15 - the day after the final.

But it has now been confirmed the game will be moved and thus the Red Devils will host Thomas Tuchel's men on Thursday April 28.

And the game will kick off at 7.45pm, with live TV coverage remaining on Sky Sports

Wizard of Os

Arsenal are in pole position in the bidding war to land Napoli star and Manchester United target Victor Osimhen in the summer.

Osimhen has been heavily linked with a move away from the Serie A following another productive season in front of goal.

The Gunners are reportedly battling United for the centre-forward signature, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani all facing uncertain futures.

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, the North Londoners are leading the race to land the Nigeria international

Nunez transfer race heats up

Newcastle are desperate to win the race to sign Benfica star and Manchester United target Darwin Nunez having reportedly tabled a £50million bid.

United are known to be interested in Nunez, with the striker himself revealing Edinson Cavani is his “idol”.

The Gunners are also an option for the Uruguay international, with manager Mikel Arteta determined to bolster his frontline in the upcoming transfer window.

According to Foot Mercato, however, the Magpies are looking to jump to the front of the queue by making a £50m offer

No Rob return

Manchester United legend Robin van Persie is likely to snub a return to Old Trafford to be Erik ten Hag's assistant manager.

Ajax boss Ten Hag is understood to have reached a verbal agreement with United about succeeding Ralf Rangnick in the summer.

It had been thought that legendary Red Devils striker Ruud van Nistelrooy was an option for the Dutchman, but he has since been confirmed as PSV Eindhoven's next manager.

Sir Alex Ferguson's former No2 Steve McClaren has also been considered by Ten Hag.

Rene Meulensteen, who was Ferguson's right-hand man between 2007 and 2013, has also been linked with a return.

It is believed that Ten Hag wants two assistants at United, with the Daily Mail stating that his Ajax No2 Mitchell van der Gaag will follow him to Manchester.

The Mail claims that Van Persie was offered the job, but he is likely to turn that down to remain at Feyenoord, where he works in their academy

Wait to go

Manchester United are interested in signing Everton youngster Jarrad Branthwaite.

According to the Daily Mail, United are looking to sign and draw up a list of young centre-backs with potential to develop that won't eat into the transfer budget, like Harry Maguire did.

Branthwaite signed a deal with the Toffees until 2025 last December and is said to be a player that they do not want to lose.

However, the Merseysiders are aware that they will need to make some tough calls when it comes to reshaping the squad for next season after entering a relegation battle

Ten Hag comes up short

Manchester United incoming manager Erik ten Hag will not leave Ajax fans with the dream triple double he craved after PSV Eindhoven came from behind to win the Dutch Cup in the final.

Ryan Gravenberch opened the scoring for Ten Hag's side after 23 minutes.

But PSV regrouped in the second half and turned things around in just two minutes.

First with Erick Gutierrez on 48 minutes and later Cody Gakpo.

But Ten Hag is still in pole position to gain revenge over PSV who they lead in the Eredivisie title race by four points with five games remaining

Man Utd going Dutch

Erik ten Hag's appointment as Manchester United boss has seemingly been confirmed by Ajax's technical director.

Gerry Hamstra was asked why the club didn't try to keep hold of their head coach.

Hamstra, who recently replaced Marc Overmars, also made it known that the Amsterdam giants are trying to convince Ten Hag to stay.

He said: “I can be very clear about this, we did. We did everything to. We are trying everything to keep him.”

When he was pressed about if Ten Hag was offered a new contract, Hamstra replied: "Yes. We tried everything. When? Recently"

Paul Pogba response

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has responded after being booed off by a section of fans in Saturday's game against Norwich.

Pogba was a target for some of the crowd, when he was the recipient of negative chants as he trundled off the pitch when he was subbed off.

As he walked towards the tunnel, the midfielder was spotted cupping his ear towards supporters who reportedly were singing “f*** off Pogba” as Marcus Rashford came off the bench.

The 29-year-old has since taken to Instagram to share a picture showing him waving that he captioned: "Very important win for all of us today!”

United's Grave danger

Manchester United look set to miss out on Ajax wonderkid Ryan Gravenberch.

Bayern Munich are said to be progressing towards the final stages of negotiations to secure Gravenberch.

According to a report by Fabrizio Romano, the midfielder and team-mate Noussair Mazraoui are both expected to join Bayern this summer.

However, CEO Oliver Kahn has refused to comment on the rumours surrounding the two potential incomings.

Kahn told Sport1: "We don't speak about players who are under contract at other clubs.

"It's about respect for other teams"

Ian Wright warning

Ian Wright believes Manchester United will get “absolutely hammered” by Liverpool on Tuesday at Anfield if they don't improve.

Wright told Premier League productions: “If he [Cristiano Ronaldo] wasn’t at Manchester United they would be nowhere near where they are now.

“That’s what you pay for and he’s delivered. He’s amazing, amazing.

“We’re talking about a team at the bottom of the league [Norwich] who gave United two goals today, literally. And they’re still able to open United up.

“If United play like that against Liverpool they’re going to get absolutely hammered”

What Ron Earth?

Manchester United supporters are calling for Cristiano Ronaldo to be appointed captain after seeing footage of his bizarre pre-match ritual.

Ronaldo stole the show at Old Trafford on Saturday as he banged in a hat-trick in the 3-2 win against Norwich.

The star forward was spotted making contact with every one of his team-mates in the tunnel.

Starting with captain Harry Maguire at the front of the line, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner then made his way down the starting XI.

The Portugal captain could be seen touching his team-mates on their shoulders or chest while also offering words of encouragement prior to kick-off

Cristiano Ronaldo message

Rangnick on Ronaldo future

Money in the Bank

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's 60th career hat-trick earned him an £850,000 windfall, according to SunSport's Phil Thomas.

Ronaldo hit an Old Trafford treble for a second Prem game running to clinch victory over Norwich.

Saturday’s heroics saw the five-time Ballon d'Or winner bank £750,000 bonus for reaching 20 goals and then another £100,000 for his hat-trick strike.

Having reached his initial goals target, the Portugal captain will continue to bank an extra £100,000 for every additional goal he bags this term.

And if the 37-year-old manages to reach the 30-goal mark then he will make around £2.75m in total payments

Ronaldo future latest

Onto a Wijnner

Incoming Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is eyeing Tottenham ace Steven Bergwijn as his first transfer should he take over at Old Trafford

Bergwijn has long been on Ten Hag's wishlist with a failed attempt to sign him for Ajax in January.

The Dutchman is on the verge of becoming United's new manager with a verbal agreement understood to have been sealed.

And the 52-year-old could return this summer for the winger, according to the Daily Mail

Man United given Haaland boost

Bayern Munich have ruled out a move for Man United transfer target Erling Haaland.

Bayern chief Oliver Kahn admitted the German side would love to sign the Borussia Dortmund striker.

But he admitted Bayern can’t afford Dortmund’s release clause for Haaland.

Kahn said: “Haaland? I don’t think we would be doing our job properly if we didn’t consider such a young striker.

“He’s an excellent striker and a very interesting player for the future. But financial dimensions [of a deal] are beyond our imagination.”

Man United want Everton youngster

Man United are reportedly interested in signing Everton's young centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite.

United staff believe that the 19-year-old has potential to kick on and reach a higher level with them than at relegation threatened Everton.

Branthwaite was signed from Carlisle United for £1million by former Everton and current Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti and has made five appearances this season, scoring one goal for the struggling Toffees.

Last month Ralf Rangnick said the current United squad lack physicality and aggression.

Branthwaite could solve that problem as he is 6ft 5ins and has the physical stature that the German has spoken about.

According to reports from the Daily Mail United are looking to sign and draw up a list of young centre-back's with potential to develop that won't eat into the transfer budget, like Harry Maguire did.

Police patrol Carrington

Police were seen patrolling Carrington today with DOGS after fans staged a protest against The Glazer family on Saturday.

United supporters vented their frustration with the club's owners ahead of the Red Devils' game against Norwich.

And police were out in force today to ensure there was no trouble outside United's training complex.

Souness rips into Man United

Graeme Souness claims Erik ten Hag is walking into an absolute disaster when taking over at Man United this summer.

Souness wrote in The Times: "Ten Hag is walking into an absolute disaster. On the pitch, it has been a car crash of a club in the decade since [Sir Alex Ferguson] left.

"That’s down to consistently terrible football decisions. Whoever made them has not been a football person.

"Not one big-name signing since Fergie left has been an unqualified success. Bruno Fernandes comes closest, but he’s had one good season and one indifferent one.

"To be a top player he has to cut out the petulance he shows towards his team-mates."

Premier League drug shock

Fifteen Premier League stars failed drugs tests between 2015 and 2020 with NONE banned, according to sensational reports.

The Mail on Sunday has revealed 12 of the top-flight players in question tested positive for banned performance-enhancing substances during the five-year period.

Across all leagues in England, Scotland and Wales, 88 footballers failed drugs tests between 2013 and 2020.

Despite the shocking findings, the UK Anti-Doping agency (UKAD) failed to ban a single player.

However, 15 of the 24 non-Premier League players who returned a positive test WERE banned.

Those suspensions ranged from three months to FOUR YEARS.

