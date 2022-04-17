ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Volunteers will drive 999 patients to hospital in ambulances under NHS-funded plan to tackle pressures on busy services

By Stephen Matthews
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Volunteers will be sent to drive patients who call 999 to hospital in a bid to tackle soaring waiting times.

The NHS-funded scheme will be piloted by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) within weeks.

The plan is aimed at patients who should get an urgent response within two hours, classed as 'category 3', and who need help because of mobility problems.

LAS said trained volunteers already respond to 999 calls in their own car alongside ambulances.

But it confirmed such volunteers, who are trained to use defibrillators, would now be deployed in ambulances for lower category calls in some instances.

Ambulance response times have hit the worst levels on record with average waits of over an hour for heart attack and stroke patients in March, compared to a target of 18 minutes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iPldD_0fCRniqY00
Volunteers will drive ambulances as part of a new pilot scheme (Peter Byrne/PA)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1guQ7d_0fCRniqY00
NHS England data shows medics took an average of one hour, one minute and three seconds last month to respond to emergency calls, such as heart attacks, strokes, burns and epilepsy, in March. The figure is up from 42 minutes and seven seconds in February and is the longest time on record (red bars). It is also more than triple the NHS target of 18 minutes

Under the new scheme, volunteers would also be sent out to lower category calls where it has been judged to be safe for a trained volunteer to accompany a patient but would not be appropriate for a taxi, LAS said.

An LAS spokesperson said: 'This project builds on our well-established network of volunteers who respond to emergencies to help ensure our ambulances can reach the patients that need us the most.

'These fully-trained volunteers, who already respond to 999 calls in their communities, will help patients who have been assessed not to need of an ambulance but who may need more support than a taxi can provide.'

The Daily Telegraph reported that 22 volunteers had so far signed up to the scheme.

The NHS has funded the £100,000 scheme and is expected to monitor progress to see if there can be any shared learning across the system.

Last week, figures showed the average response time last month for ambulances in England dealing with the most urgent incidents – defined as calls from people with life-threatening illnesses or injuries – was nine minutes and 35 seconds.

This is up from eight minutes and 51 seconds in February and is the longest average since current records began in August 2017.

NHS England statistics also showed ambulances in England took an average of one hour, one minute and three seconds last month to respond to emergency calls, such as burns, epilepsy and strokes.

This is up from 42 minutes and seven seconds in February and is the longest time on record for this category of call-outs.

Response times for urgent calls – such as late stages of labour, non-severe burns and diabetes – averaged three hours, 28 minutes and 13 seconds, up from two hours, 16 minutes and 13 seconds in February and another record.

Jabs Army becomes a Jobs Army: More than 11,000 helpers who signed on to deliver Covid shots have since become employed by the NHS

When make-up artist Chloe Radley lost most of her customers during the pandemic she decided to turn her steady hand to something else: becoming a vaccine volunteer.

Now she is one of more than 11,000 volunteers to have started a new job in the NHS after signing up to help the roll-out.

Since December 2020 the health service has recruited more than 71,000 volunteers to deliver around 120million shots to the public.

And it has emerged 11,483 of those – including former gym managers, dance instructors and cabin crew – have stayed on in the NHS in other roles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iCHmT_0fCRniqY00
When make-up artist Chloe Radley lost most of her customers during the pandemic she decided to turn her steady hand to something else: becoming a vaccine volunteer

Miss Radley, who is now a patient pathway coordinator at Barking, Havering & Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust, said: 'During the first months of the pandemic, I lost the majority of my customers and was unable to resume my work, so I decided to take the plunge and support our local vaccination programme in an admin role.

'I immediately fell in love with the job and the team and, when my manager encouraged me to apply for another role, I jumped at the chance.'

Inga Zamolynska, who joined the vaccine effort after her mother moved to the UK from Ukraine and was able to help with childcare, is now a patient experience coordinator at the same hospital, and described the job as 'a dream come true'.

Volunteer vaccinators have spent more than two and a half million hours helping to get jabs into arms since the world's first Covid vaccination outside a research trial was given to Margaret Keenan in Coventry in December 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QuLUP_0fCRniqY00
Since December 2020 the health service has recruited more than 71,000 volunteers to deliver around 120million shots to the public. People are pictured above waiting outside the Wembley Stadium vaccination centre in December

Karen Dear, a 57-year-old former dance teacher who was furloughed during the pandemic, now supports new mothers and babies as a ward clerk at Bedford Hospital.

'When I was furloughed from my job teaching at a dance school, I was eager to do something to help so joined the NHS vaccination programme,' she said. 'After a year, I decided I wanted to pursue a long-term career in the NHS... Now I'm in a new job I love.'

Kazeem Reaves Odunsi worked as a gym manager before becoming a vaccinator and is now an assistant service manager at Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust in London.

He said: 'I have always loved helping people so the vaccinator role seemed like a good fit and, although I don't have any clinical experience, I received training and was able to use the leadership skills and good customer service that I had learned from previous jobs.'

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said he was delighted volunteers have been 'inspired by their experiences to pursue a rewarding career in the NHS'.

NHS chief executive Amanda Pritchard added: 'From new starters to people who had retired, thousands took up the call to get jabs in arms in their local communities and it is fantastic that more than 11,000 people have decided to stay with us in another capacity.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Tents used to house ambulance patients at overrun NHS A&Es are 'borderline immoral' and a 'danger to patient safety and dignity', doctors warn

'Tents' used outside busy A&Es to house ambulance patients are 'a danger' to health and dignity, doctors have warned as the NHS considers assembling more to cope with demand. The Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM) said the overflow units — built outside at least one hospital already — were 'borderline immoral'.
HEALTH SERVICES
Daily Mail

NHS ditches Covid social distancing for good! Hospitals are told patients no longer need to be kept apart in waiting rooms and GP surgeries

Patients no longer have to socially distance when in hospitals, according to fresh guidance that scraps the virus-controlling measure in a bid to free up capacity to tackle the record waiting list. NHS trusts across England have now been told to 'return to pre-pandemic physical distancing in all areas'. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sajid Javid
The Independent

Parkinson’s patients to be given ‘smart watches’ to monitor their movements

Thousands of patients with Parkinson’s disease will be given “smart watches” which remind them to take their medication and monitor their movements.The Parkinson’s Kinetigraph, a gadget containing sensors, sends signals about the patient’s activity to doctors and buzzes when they need to take prescribed drugs, which they can confirm with a swipe.NHS England said the watch will help practitioners detect excessive movement, immobility and sleep disturbance, allowing them to adjust physiotherapy and medicine prescriptions.Hundreds of patients have already been issued with the device during a pilot, and they are due to be rolled out to the 120,000 people who have...
ELECTRONICS
Daily Mail

Maternity scandal deepens as report is predicted to reveal that TWO HUNDRED babies who died in NHS unit might have lived

Two hundred babies might have survived had better care been provided, a landmark report into the NHS’s worst ever maternity scandal is expected to reveal today. Dozens more suffered life-changing injuries as a result of the poor care provided by Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust over almost two decades. At least 12 mothers died while giving birth.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Ambulances#Nhs#Hospital#Las#The Daily Telegraph
Upworthy

UK’s most premature twins, given 0% chance of survival, go home after 5 months

Jade and Steve Crane had been together for 14 years and they had always wanted to be parents. Being unable to get pregnant naturally, they tried IVF for 11 years. After many heartbreaks, the couple was finally expecting twins, but at only 22 weeks and five days the babies were born so prematurally the parents were told they wouldn't survive and couldn't even be classed as "legally viable." They were dubbed "the U.K.'s most premature twins." Now, five months after their birth, little Harley and Harry Crane, who were conceived via IVF, are heading home with their parents in what's being called a miracle. They were given a zero chance of survival, reported Good News Network.
HEALTH
The Independent

Family of terminally ill girl with ‘days to live’ can’t afford heating due to soaring energy costs

The mother of a terminally ill girl with just “days to live” says she can’t afford to keep the heating on due to the cost of living crisis. Anastasia Hazell, seven, was diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour last March and given just one year to live.Mother Alexandra Hazell, 35, said that she is struggling to keep the heating on in the family’s home as her daughter’s condition deteriorates.Alexandra said: “The cost of living has just skyrocketed. We’ve had to turn the heating off twice.“We just want to spend time with her but all my time is spent worrying about...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
Chattanooga Daily News

“I’m not anti-vax, but people need to be aware that there are serious side effects”, Woman says she suffered a rare, but serious reaction to the COVID-19 booster vaccine and claims her immune system has been permanently damaged

The 41-year-old woman says a rare, but serious reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine booster left her with sunburn like symptoms on her face. The woman claims that she has aged by 20 years in just few days after taking the booster shot. She also said that she is not an anti-vaxxer. But, after her reaction to the booster vaccine, she is keen to make people aware of the pain she is now in. The 41-year-old woman also believes her immune system has been permanently damaged as a result of the vaccine as she has become dependent on steroids.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Mother who developed Covid symptoms when her premature son was in intensive care recalls her heartache at being forced to spend two weeks away as he 'struggled to breathe'

A heartbroken mother has recalled how she was forced to spend two weeks apart from her premature son after she developed Covid while he was in intensive care. Rosie Brown, 26, from Stoke-on-Trent, gave birth to son Fletcher Dean at 24 weeks in December 2019. The tiny premature baby weighed...
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Diabetic law student, 18, who quit her university accommodation 'because she didn't feel safe around drug-taking flatmates' died of oxygen starvation to the brain after taking ketamine and alcohol, inquest hears

A diabetic law student who was 'always anti-drugs' died after taking a lethal cocktail of ketamine and alcohol, an inquest has heard. Megan Pollitt, 18, from Rugby, Warwickshire, was found unresponsive at a party in her Tal y Bont halls of residence in Cardiff, in November 2020. She was pronounced...
HEALTH
BBC

Leicester parents take legal action after unborn baby dies

A couple are taking legal action against a hospital trust following the death of their unborn son. Ellie Harrington, 23, claimed staff at Leicester Royal Infirmary failed to respond correctly to her symptoms of pre-eclampsia. She wants the hospital to listen more carefully to women when they have concerns about...
HEALTH
Shreveport Magazine

Parents claim their baby died in the operating room because the hospital leaders ignored warnings from their own doctors that the hospital was not equipped to perform such a specialized operation, lawsuit

Parents said that their baby daughter died on an operating table after a hospital allegedly ignored warnings they were not equipped to handle her procedure. Doctors and hospital leaders at the hospital had assured the parents they could perform their daughter’s surgery there, giving them confidence that they would receive good care. But, the child’s parents claim that the hospital staff and doctors had not performed the specialist surgery on a child before, and that the anesthesiologist involved had only recently finished fellowships in pediatric anesthesiology.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Guardian

Relentlessly pushing the idea of ‘natural’ childbirth is an affront to pregnant women

For Grantly Dick-Read, the Victorian originator of the UK’s natural childbirth movement, birthing women in Britain should emulate those, as he phrased it, “of more primitive types”. In Natural Childbirth, 1933, he pictured one of these individuals disappearing into a “thicket” – it sounded plausible enough from Woking – to await her pain-free labour.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Scrubs Magazine

COVID-19 Research Nurse Remembers Being “Terrified” of Her First Patients

Dot Hutchinson, lead nurse at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Trust in the U.K., was one of the first nurses to research possible treatments for COVID-19 in early 2020. Two years later, she reflected on what it was like to treat some of the first patients with the virus as she and her colleagues went into lockdown. Despite her initial fears, her work was instrumental in the fight against COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

338K+
Followers
31K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy